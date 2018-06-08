Whether you're tailgating, watching the big game at home, or just planning a family movie night, this Texas chili dog is guaranteed to please. Delicious Ball Park Brand franks are even better when topped with hearty Texas chili, freshly grated cheese, and chopped sweet onion. You can always add a few slices of jalapeño, if you like it hot. Tater Tots or Fritos make the best sides.
This is such a delicious chili dog!! Loved the basic chili recipe...it was quick and easy and perfect over these amazing hot dogs. The reaction from dinner guests..."Are we having hot dogs today?!!! Yay!!!!"
This was a great recipe that is simple and delivers a nice kick! The chili came together quickly and the longer it simmered the nicer the flavors settled in to a flavorful chili. We grilled the dogs and served with chips! We loved it and will be making it again for summertime outings!
Husband and I both loved this recipe! I made as shown and was worried some flavors might be stronger than others, but not at all! So good and will make again! Thank you for sharing!! Us Texans do like our chili :)
Delicious and perfect for our 4th of July celebration! The chili was simple to put together and a perfect complement to the hot dog. Next time I would leave the jalapeno off, but, other than that I wouldn't change a thing!
The whole family loved this recipe! Only one was able to handle the jalapeños. Great flavor and clearly, it was piled high with toppings and the buns didn’t get soggy at all! This will definitely be a staple Summer meal for sure!
What's more all-American than a hot dog? We liked the flavor of the chili topping, but it needs a bit more "oomph" to be truly Texan, lol! The mild chili flavor is perfect for kids, though. For adults, the addition of more chili powder and, definitely the jalapenos, would add a touch of heat. I was worried that the chili had no salt, but it didn't need it, once everything came together. Solid chili topping for dogs--Go, Ball Park Buns! I'm an Allstar, and I received a coupon to try Ball Park products. The opinions are my own.
