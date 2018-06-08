Texas Chili Dog

4.6
17 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 4
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Whether you're tailgating, watching the big game at home, or just planning a family movie night, this Texas chili dog is guaranteed to please. Delicious Ball Park Brand franks are even better when topped with hearty Texas chili, freshly grated cheese, and chopped sweet onion. You can always add a few slices of jalapeño, if you like it hot. Tater Tots or Fritos make the best sides.

Recipe by Ball Park Buns

Gallery
10 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Chili:

Directions

  • Brown ground beef in 1 tablespoon vegetable oil in a large saucepan for about 10 minutes over medium heat. Add onion and red bell pepper, stirring well. Add tomato sauce and seasonings, stirring well. Allow mixture to bubble for about 10 minutes; reduce heat to simmer and cook for at least 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Cook hot dogs on your grill or on a grill pan until just seared on the outside.

  • Toast buns in the preheated oven for about 10 minutes, taking care not to brown.

  • Swipe each bun with mustard, top with chili as desired, followed by grated cheese, onion, and if you're brave, jalapeños.

Tip:

Toasting your Ball Park Hot Dog buns will help them stand up to the weight of the chili without getting soggy.

If you'd like the cheese all melty, place chili dogs on a foil-lined cookie sheet and run under a hot broiler for 2 to 3 minutes or until cheese bubbles.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
761 calories; protein 37.6g; carbohydrates 43.6g; fat 48.2g; cholesterol 131.6mg; sodium 1638.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/02/2022