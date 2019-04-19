Hearty Beef Lasagna Soup

Do you want a quick, easy, and tasty soup tonight? I'll bet you even have all the ingredients for this simple and very yummy soup. I hope your family likes this as much as mine! Serve with garlic bread, crisp salad, and additional cheese if desired.

By Mommy For Two

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
22 mins
total:
27 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook and stir beef, garlic powder, and onion powder in a large pot until beef is browned, about 5 minutes. Drain excess grease.

  • Pour beef stock, diced tomatoes, and Italian seasoning into the saucepan; bring to a boil. Stir in pasta. Cook, stirring occasionally, until pasta is tender yet firm to the bite, about 12 minutes. Stir in Parmesan cheese.

Cook's Note:

Use low-sodium beef stock if preferred.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
285 calories; protein 25g; carbohydrates 9.3g; fat 15.3g; cholesterol 73.2mg; sodium 948.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (12)

Reviews:
Teresa B
Rating: 5 stars
11/07/2019
My family loved this soup. I was out of beef stock so I just added water. For health reasons I make everything without salt so I used no salt added tomatoes. My only other change was I had everything in the Crock-Pot all day and broke up lasagne noodles and put them in the last hour. My husband had seconds and he doesn't even like tomato based dishes. I will definitely be adding this soup to my winter rotation. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Megan Sherie Sweat
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2021
Such a simple and easy recipe! Turned out to have a great flavor. Will definitely make again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
AndreaHallstrom
Rating: 5 stars
05/20/2020
I substituted beef broth for chicken broth, and I added a blended can of tomatoes, a can of tomato sauce and some garlic salt. I left out the parmesan and used chickpea noodles so I can have it too. It’s really good! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Qtip29
Rating: 5 stars
11/04/2021
This was yummy and quick!! I used diced onion and italian diced tomatoes as substations. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Jeanne Reardon
Rating: 4 stars
03/13/2018
I loved this. So easy and yummy. After reading the other review, I bought Italian flavored diced tomatoes--tasted great. Parm cheese gives it salt, but we like salt here, so I added a little in my bowl. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Cathy Reinhard Browning
Rating: 5 stars
03/04/2019
This is a wonderful base recipe. I doubled it. Used a pound of ground beef and a pound of ground sweet Italian sausage added a small jar of Bertolli rough cut 3 cheese pasta sauce for a deeper flavor and it was amazing. This is going in to winter soup rotation schedule. Read More
Kristen
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2018
I added some pasta sauce to make it richer Read More
Julia Francis
Rating: 3 stars
03/07/2021
I accidentally put in too much of the Italian seasoning, so that was my bad, but otherwise it was good! Read More
Bren
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
02/03/2017
I really hate leaving a negative review but we both thought that this lacked flavour. I love the idea of this and it did come together quickly but it would be so much better with fresh onion and garlic and perhaps some mushrooms spinach and fresh herbs. Read More
