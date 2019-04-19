Hearty Beef Lasagna Soup

My family loved this soup. I was out of beef stock so I just added water. For health reasons I make everything without salt so I used no salt added tomatoes. My only other change was I had everything in the Crock-Pot all day and broke up lasagne noodles and put them in the last hour. My husband had seconds and he doesn't even like tomato based dishes. I will definitely be adding this soup to my winter rotation.
Such a simple and easy recipe! Turned out to have a great flavor. Will definitely make again.
I substituted beef broth for chicken broth, and I added a blended can of tomatoes, a can of tomato sauce and some garlic salt. I left out the parmesan and used chickpea noodles so I can have it too. It’s really good!
This was yummy and quick!! I used diced onion and italian diced tomatoes as substations.
I loved this. So easy and yummy. After reading the other review, I bought Italian flavored diced tomatoes--tasted great. Parm cheese gives it salt, but we like salt here, so I added a little in my bowl.
This is a wonderful base recipe. I doubled it. Used a pound of ground beef and a pound of ground sweet Italian sausage added a small jar of Bertolli rough cut 3 cheese pasta sauce for a deeper flavor and it was amazing. This is going in to winter soup rotation schedule.
I added some pasta sauce to make it richer
I accidentally put in too much of the Italian seasoning, so that was my bad, but otherwise it was good!
I really hate leaving a negative review but we both thought that this lacked flavour. I love the idea of this and it did come together quickly but it would be so much better with fresh onion and garlic and perhaps some mushrooms spinach and fresh herbs.