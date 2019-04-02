Chili Rick's
Easy chili recipe for a large number of people.
Easy chili recipe for a large number of people.
I entered a chili cook-off and WON 1st place! I halved the chili powder (actually I used a generous 1/4 cup), and used about 18oz of Hunt's Hickory Brown Sugar BBQ sauce. As for the sausages, I used hot (spicy sausages) and removed the casing before cooking the ground sausage meat. I cooked it for a total of 4 hours and have had several people ask for the recipe within hours of winning. It was just the right spiciness, just the right sweetness (not too sweet) and turned out fabulous! Great recipe!Read More
Just didn't care for this chili. I like things sweet but this was too sweet. I cut the recipe in half and used a 12 oz bottle of BBQ and it was still too sweet. I added sauteed green peppers and onions and lots of other things to try and "fix" the taste but this was really pedestrian chili. My husband said it was "fine" but that's not what I'm going for. Sorry.Read More
I entered a chili cook-off and WON 1st place! I halved the chili powder (actually I used a generous 1/4 cup), and used about 18oz of Hunt's Hickory Brown Sugar BBQ sauce. As for the sausages, I used hot (spicy sausages) and removed the casing before cooking the ground sausage meat. I cooked it for a total of 4 hours and have had several people ask for the recipe within hours of winning. It was just the right spiciness, just the right sweetness (not too sweet) and turned out fabulous! Great recipe!
This chili took second place at a recent chili cook-off that had fairly stiff competition (7 other decent entries). Of course, what makes this particular recipe a “winner” is its novelty. Who doesn’t enjoy chocolate? So here are my tips for taking a prize with this recipe: (1) Give it a good name that includes the word chocolate. No offense to Rick, but call it something like “Chocolate Chili Cha Cha”. This also warns away anyone who may be allergic to the key ingredient. (2) Offer two toppings only: sour cream and shaved chocolate. (Let the competition keep that dull cheddar cheese.) (3) Add a few dashes (or more) of cayenne pepper to give it a little pep. (4) Cut back on the BBQ sauce as others suggested, but consider adding ¼ cup of brown sugar. But be careful: don’t make it too sweet. (5) Add more beans (as I did) if you feel the meat to bean ratio is too large. (6) Make it 36 to 48 hours prior to the competition to allow the flavors to meld. Also, many people commented that the chili reminded them of a mole (MOH-lay) – a traditional Mexican sauce served over chicken or turkey that incorporates chocolate but is not typically sweet. So, you may want to consider serving it with hot corn tortillas (instead of corn bread). The idea is to set your chili apart from the rest of the competition. Good luck…and may the best chili win. Yours. [One last note: I sliced the onions into thin rounds and sautéed them in a little of the bacon grease. Delicious.]
I entered this recipe in a Chili CookOff and won two prizes. One for "Best" chili and the other for "Spiciest" chili. I reccommend adding fresh jalepenos and a little garlic. I also would change the BBQ sauce to a brown sugar based BBQ 16-18 oz. bottle. Overall it was a favorite.
I made this for a chili cookoff last night and won 3rd place! It really is good BUT all the reviews about decreasing the amount of BBQ sauce were right on the money. The chili tastes a little like BBQ. I would at least halve the amount of sauce. It is really flavorful!!
My husband loves Chili. Me...not so much. I generally make it when I want something fairly easy and need to stock up the freezer with left-overs for future busy nights. However, this recipe was excellent. I consider myself a pretty decent cook but chocolate? Well, I could not fathom this ingredient making so much difference in a dish but I read the reviews and decided to test. Very nice addition and now I'm dreaming of using in other recipes for depth. Spicy sausage was a very nice addition as well. Thanks for the post, this one is a keeper!
I made this for a Chili Cookoff and won the grand prize, 20 our of 23 votes! The BBQ sauce and bacon were wonderfull flavors! I also made a zapped in a food processer sour cream and cilanto for the top, soooooo good!
I've made this twice now, the last time was last month for a large family gathering. Everyone commented on how great it was and wanted the recipe. My husband and I both agree it was the best chili we've ever had. We froze a bunch of it and have been using it over nachos, and added to velveeta cheese dip for holiday gatherings. YUM! I made the following adjustments: - For the spicy sausage, I used one pound of hot and one of mild - Added one additional 12 oz can of diced tomatoes with jalapeno peppers - Added a dash of cayenne pepper - Used brown sugar bbq sauce instead of hickory smoked - Used three cans of kidney beans instead of four, was plenty! DELICIOUS!
Using this recipe, I won 1st place at a church chili-cook off! I noticed that others have written about similar success. The only changes I made to the recipe were using half the amount of hickory barbecue sauce and using uncured bacon. I should also note that I used Asian Indian chili powder. Thanks for sharing this fabulous recipe!
Yum, yum!! I made this exactly as written and got rave reviews at my Halloween party. Made what I thought was a huge batch but 8 adults polished off almost all but a small bowl (I wanted some for the next day!). I made Absolute Mexican Cornbread which was soooo tasty and complimented it perfectly. I made the chili the day before, let simmer for 2 hours, then overnight in the fridge. Warmed up great the next day and was fantastic!
I made this when it was my turn to host our bookclub meeting and "wow" what a winner! We all loved it and I have certainly put it up to them to serve a better supper when its their turn!!!
Rick is either a culinary genius or got lucky trying to figure out a new/better way to fix chili. I have a pretty good recipe for chili, but thought I would give this a try when we had about fifty friends and neighbors over for our annual holiday gathering. I made my recipe as well as Rick's. Both were finished off and well received, but Rick's got the raves. I used 2lbs. of chorizo sausage, 2lbs. of ground beef and 1lb. of pulled pork as well as the 1lb. of bacon. I mixed up the beans a bit using 1 can of dark red kidneys, 1 can of light red kidneys, 1 can of pintos and 1 can of great northerns. I also added about 2 tbs. of ground cumin. I took it slow adding the bbq sauce, tasting as I added, but ended up using the full 32ozs. Great flavor! Everyone wants the recipe.
I made this chili for Superbowl last year and it was popular enough to make a repeat appearance this year. BUT, I needed to make one important tweak (hence the 4 stars). I now use only one cup of the bbq sauce so it adds a SUBTLE element to this chili rather than an overwhelming one. I also recommend adding half the chili powder if you like a subtle spiciness. Half the amount of chili powder along with the spicy sausage makes for a subtle spiciness. But if you like it hot, by all means add the full amount. This recipe makes a TON of chili, so it's perfect for a large crowd. Tip: your cooking pot needs to be bigger than 8 quarts if you are going to simmer the chili in the pot. I mix the whole thing up in my 8 quart stock pot but it's too full to actually let it simmer in, so I then split it between two slow cookers and cook on low heat for the entire day. Makes the house smell delicious. Popular with everyone, kids and adults alike, this is definitely meat lovers chili - my daughter dubbed it 'Man Chow'. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
Just didn't care for this chili. I like things sweet but this was too sweet. I cut the recipe in half and used a 12 oz bottle of BBQ and it was still too sweet. I added sauteed green peppers and onions and lots of other things to try and "fix" the taste but this was really pedestrian chili. My husband said it was "fine" but that's not what I'm going for. Sorry.
GREAT RECIPE!!!!! I won first place in a chili cook-off and everyone loved it. I did halve the BBQ sauce and used chorizo instead of the spicy sausage and only one tomato sauce and added an extra can of diced tomatoes. VERY VERY YUMMY! :)
Yummy! I tied for 1st in a chili contest with this recipe. I cut the recipe in half; otherwise, it wouldn't have fit in my crock pot. I followed the advice of others that said to let it sit for a day before serving, and that's exactly right. The flavors were so much better. I'll be making this often.
I loved this chili! It's the best I have ever made or tasted. I used about a half bottle of chubbs spicy barbaque sauce. So yummy. Ok if you havent been able to find chubbs bbq sauce thats because its called Stubbs. (Rolling my eyes) So embarassed lol..
Won 1st place in a chili cook-off with this today. The only thing I changed was that I used Sweet Baby Ray's hickory/honey bbq sauce and only used about 7 oz worth (Do NOT use 32 oz!!!) I also carmelized my onions in the bacon grease before adding them. I also used 3 oz of unsweetened chocolate instead of 2 oz. I garnished with cheddar, sour cream and some cilantro. I also friend tortilla chips and sprinkled with chili pepper and cocoa and stuck one in each dish. Superb!
This chili is excellent! It takes a while to prepare but it is definitly worth it. I love the smokyness of the bacon in it. I did not use bbq sauce but i use a dash of liquid hickory smoke and it turned out really nice. I did put some carots, corn and celery in it because i love vegies in my chili. I also used 3 different kind of beans to have different colors and textures. I used more tomato sauce, more chili powder and more chocolate because i haded a lot of vegetables and needed more spices. I also used a bit of cayenne pepper powder. I will deffinitly make this again, it is excellent with sour cream and corn chips. I now have a huge batch i will enjoy for the rest of the winter! (i used my crock pot and a big soup pot...)
I was excited to try this recipe after reading all the chili contests it had won. I was a bit dissapointed. The taste was very BBQy. Too sweet for Chili. My family didn't seem too thrilled either. PLENTY of left-overs... ugh.
Love the 3 different meats in this chili and the chocolate. Bought the italian diced tomatoes with italian seasoning. Would recommend using noted amount of barbecue sauce but add 2 extra stout guinness beers, a tablespoon of cumin and a dash of cayenne pepper. Shortly before serving add a cup of masa flour and wow this is one fantastic chili!
First time I ever cooked chili and I made it yesterday for my sons's first birthday and everybody loved it! Great recipe and I will definitely cook chili again!
It was the chocolate that intriqued me. I've never cared for chili, although I've wanted to, I just couldn't find the right combo of ingredients. I made up the whole batch, and then put it in a slow cooker to cook on low all day and it was simply AMAZING!!!! Was SO proud!! Hubby is thawing out the left over's RIGHT NOW for lunch tomorrow!
This tasted like an upscale "sloppy joe". Chili should have a distinguishable flavor - this way way too sweet - the bbq sauce is too overwhelming.
I thought this recipe was good but not award-winning. Of course it may just be me and my preferences for chili, but I thought the chili powder may have been too strong and overwhelming for the recipe - with good ingredients like sausage and bacon, I was wishing I could taste them more. Just my opinion........
This is one of the best chilis I have ever tasted and I generally am not a big chili fan. I make chili every Superbowl (because that's what people do), but after making this- yum! There is only one other I know of that would compete with it- My neighbor Scott makes a rockin' pulled pork chili. Anyway, if you make Rick's you won't be disappointed!
OUTSTANDING! I entered this in our local Chili contest yesterday and won 1st place! The only thing I changed was that I added some fresh garlic, and used very little BBQ sauce.
Very strong even after cutting the amount of barbeque sauce in 1/2.
This would have got a 5 - but the last added ingredient ruined it for me! The unsweetened chocolate added a burnt taste :( I will make the recipie again sans the chocolate and it will definitely be a 5.
I used recipe for 80 and it was great..these were older folks and they loved it.
the bbq sauce over powered everything, you couldn't taste the sausage or the bacon.
Amazing!! I followed other reviews and added much less BBQ sauce and I'm glad I did. I'm not sure about the choc. though, It seemed like mine didn't mix very well with the soup. . .?? Maybe I did not melt it well enough?
Awesome chili. Great smoky flavor.
This was the best chili i have ever made and tasted. I made it for my family of 15 and some of my coworkers and everyone of them absolutely loved it!!! At first i was a little skeptical about the chocolate, but after eating it the chocolate gives it that little hmmm factor that makes you wonder what is in this chili that makes it soo good. The only change i made was i halved the BBQ sauce, but still followed the directions and it turned out wonderful. This is now the offical chili receipe of my household. thanx a million.
I made this for a chili/soup cookoff at work. Not only did I not win, but mine had the most left uneaten. I was pretty happy at first - it's a little different with the different meats in it. I liked it though - until I added the choclate. I only added 1/2 of what was recommended. To me, it ruined it. If you like Mole sauce, you may really enjoy it. I may try again without the chocolate.
wow.wouldn't change a thing.sooo good.
This was my husbands first recipe that he found on AR & made! Very strong bbq flavor, next time we will half. **Update: Much better the next day!
Took a chance and nailed it! Cooking all of the meat does take some time in prep, it's well worth it. Before putting in the chocolate, it really did taste like a BBQ chili. However, the chocolate seemed to balance out the flavor and it was....well, beautiful! I added a little more of the chili powder to give it more kick and did cut the BBQ sauce in half like others had suggested. I think the next time I make it I might add one more can of beans....as I like a lot of beans in my chili. I have added this to my recipe box and will FOR SURE make it several times again.
This is a terrific recipe....minus the BBQ sauce. Don't reduce the amount you use, just omit it completely. It really takes away from the spice and chili flavor.
For Holloween,our family went to a plantation for a weekend of four wheeling and camping.I made this chili and everyone wanted the recipe, including other people around the camp ground." GOLD STAR"
I read the amazing reviews and this one did not disappoint. It was great. All the ingredients blend together to make a dish that is more than just the sum of its parts. Michael Edwards.
Awesome! Entered this receipe in a Chili Cook-Off not only did I take 1st place in Family but took 1st Place in Most Popular! Not bad for a days work.
I used this chili in the World Chili Cook-off and won first place forever and got infinity prizes. I would recommend.
I get asked to make this every family get together, though the prep for this chili is over an hour its absolutely worth it...I also add cavendars to everything!
Delicious -- and really easy to make! Since my mouth is too wimpy for anything too spicy, I like that this recipe is not dependent on lots of hot stuff (though that can certainly be added if one wishes). This was my first try at making chili, and it came out just perfect. I plan to make it often.
wonderful!! My husband, someone is always critical when it comes to food said this was the best chili he ever has had. he didn't even complain about left overs. I did follow the other reviewers advice and cut the BBQ sauce in 1/2.
This chili is fantastic! Two kinds of pig and cow! I don't use quite so much BBQ sauce (too sweet), and I like it a bit hotter, so I add hot chopped chilies or something to give it a little kick. I also added a tablespoon or so of cumin to keep the taste familiar.
This is simply the best chili I have ever had. Definately better the next day!!!
I also won a prize in a chili cookoff with this chili. I cut the amount in half, and used about 1/2 of a 14-oz bottle of bbq sauce. Great recipe.
my first time cooking chili and I won 2nd place in the firm cookoff. 4 stars only because I made quite a few modifications: used 1/2 the tomato sauce it called for, replaced one can of diced tomatoes with a can of rotel, added some liquid smoke, used Chappell Hill sausage (removed the casing and sliced), used kidney and black beans, and only used about 6 ounces of BBQ sauce
I just took First Place overall in a local chili cook-off with this recipe...and have had many, many requests for the recipe. Thanks, Rick!! This is a great, full-flavored chili that's a big hit with the crowd :)
This recipe definitely has a kick to it. Delicious.
This was awesome! Easy to make and a hit! I'm entering it in a chili contest on Saturday! I am sure it will win #1
This chile was awesome the next day! When I was cooking it, all I could taste were the chocolate and bbq sauce. Took the advice of another and tried it again the next day. It was one of the best chili's I have tasted! Cut the bbq sauce by half though.
This recipe I tried to give a little variety in what I normally cook. I'm not used to sweet in the chili and I think the large amount of bbq sauce was too much for me. I like the spicier side of chili but was fun to try. I also liked the large amount of meat included with this recipe. Thanks for sharing.
Ive been making this for a few years now, started off because it was my boyfriend's theory that EVERYTHING tastes better with bacon! I found this recipe with that in mind, and although it sounded a bit different, i tried it. It is the BEST chili recipe ever! I've never even been a big chili fan and LOVE this. My 10 year old son is the pickiest eater ever and loves it too! I halfed the recipe tonight and have a pot on the stove now, it smells great! No alterations necessary...sometimes (if we have it) we put a little cheddar on top, but its certainly not needed for flavor!
Really good! Even my picky 17 year old liked it. I did cut the BBQ sauce in half, and will probably decrease it a little more next time. Just personal preference...this is a great recipe! Thanks for sharing.
I made this chili month's ago and I forgot to rate it. This is absolutely the best chili that I have ever had. A lot of work but it is worth it in every bite. It also freezes well too.
The chocolate makes this chili superb. It's the secret ingredient that keeps people coming back for more!
Made this last year for the chili cook off at work and won 1st prize.
I didn't really like this recipe. It was too sweet for me and I didn't care for the hickory taste in the chili. I think I will stick with a basic chili recipe in the future.
everyone loved this and even asked me to make it again a week later!
I made this for a group of about 100 people. Everyone loved it. I had several people tell me that this is the best Chili they have ever eaten. I loved telling folks it had chocolate in it. They could hardly believe it. Thank you! This is a definite keeper.
This tastes like a pot of BBQ baked beans with bacon.
I loved this chili! I did, however, read the comments and saw that I #1) Was making enough to feed an army and #2) was adding way too much BBQ sauce (by 50%). Keeping thos two things in mind it made a great chili and will be introduced to my extended family next fall probably as Chili Jer's. Okay that sounds horrible...maybe Chili Jerome...I'll work on that over the summer.
Mark another 1st place up for this chili.Despite the strong competition, this recipe blew away the judges and received top marks all around. I added canned corn for color and texture, and traded out some of the kidney beans for black and white beans. Half of the bbq sauce is more than sufficient as it is strong and has a tendency to give it a burnt flavor as the sugars start to carmelize. I also served a sour cream/fresh chopped cilantro topping on this which gave a cool and refreshing break from the heavy and powerful chili flavors. Overall, it was a superb base to work from and easily allowed for minor adjustments to suit each taste.
I have never made Chili in my life and I won First place at our Church Chili Cook off with this recipe. Thank you so much for posting this.
MMMMMMM! this chili was so good. the chocolate gave it a good flavor. This is a recipe all my friends love. For toppings i set out extra chocolate chips and sour cream. i will ALWAYS use this great recipe
Delicious, but thicker than I like. I might try adding more liquid. I did let it simmer quite a while, maybe too long. Also, I wasn't brave enough to try the chocolate this time because I was having guests. I will try it sometime though.
I made this for a large group of people coming over and they all loved it! The only thing I really did different was that I used only half a bottle of the hickory sauce and added a 1/4c of brown sugar instead. (A full bottle would have been way too sweet in our opinion, so I'm glad I took the advice of others on that one). I also let it cook ALL day (a good 10 hours at least), which made a HUGE difference. I tasted it throughout the day and by nights end, it tasted great compared to just four or six hours of cooking. Chocolate seemed to make a delicious difference in the outcome of this recipe. A wonderful mix of spice and sweetness. :) I cooked this up with a side of Grandmother's Buttermilk Cornbread (also from this site), which was an excellent recipe to go with it. The chili that was left (this makes a lot), I put in a food saver bag and froze to eat at a later date. Freezes well. **Also, one person in our group doesn't eat pork, so I made them a small side of this without the sausage and instead sliced up some beef sausage. To be honest, I would have sliced up some more beef sausage into the main pot if I had known how good it would have tasted! So next time I will! It was delicious!** Thanks for the excellent chili recipe!
This is the heartiest, best flavored chili we've had in years! I sauted the onions with a garlic clove & 1 tsp of red pepper before putting everything into a slow cooker. I used just one 18oz bottle of kraft smoked hickory BBQ sauce, and a tsp of liquid hickory smoke. 4 hours on high in the slow cooker mixed the flavors really well. I can't decided if I like the BBQ hint or the bacon pieces better. This is a guaranteed winner every time!
This is good, roommate really like it! This makes LOTS of chili, i ended up freezing 1/2. Love the smokey flavor...yum!
1st time I've ever made chili and I won 1st place at our church's chili cook-off. I called it Chocolate Cha-Cha (which helped attract the kids) and everyne loved it. My husband says it is the best he's ever had. I highly recommend it!
I did not care for this. I halved the recipe, but other than that, I followed the recipe EXACTLY. It turned out very watery. Do yourself a favor, and don't make this recpie. Skip over it for another!!
i skip the chocolate and it still came out very tasty
I took the advice of others and reduced the bbq sauce and chili powder. Every said it was good and really like the sausage taste. Recv'd one request for recipe.
This recipe was great! I also used it for a chili cookoff at work and won 1st place! I used green chili sausage and Stubbs barbecue sauce. In my trial batch I used unsweetened chocolate and ended up using sweetened for the actual contest and was great either way. I called it "Willy Wonka Chili" It was a big hit!
I adore this chili as is (except without the chocolate- can't stand mole taste so I don't want to go there). My husband prefers this recipe with the bbq sauce cut in half so it isn't so sweet. I sometimes use small chunks of stew meat instead of hamburger because I prefer the texture. When I know my guests aren't crazy about beans I leave them out. This tastes great without them, it just of course doesn't stretch as far. When I leave the beans in I use whatever I've got on hand- black, kidney, chili or whatever as long as they aren't seasoned. It makes the color more interesting too. Fabulous and simple recipe, thanks! Company always raves!
I made this chili a week ahead of time and froze it before a chili cook-off. I won 1st place,peoples' choice.Everyone wanted to know what "the sweet taste" was...
Loved this recipe. I had 14 people for dinner. Didn't know if there was gonna be enough. There was enough for seconds and lunch the next day. The only thing i would change is the amount of bbq sauce. Otherwise everyone liked it...and I'm no cool. Will make again. :)
This is awesome chili!!! I've made it several times and I usually cut the chili powder and BBQ sauce in half. I also do half kidney beans, half chili beans. I never have unsweetened chocolate in the house so I always forget that.
Superb!!
Really good chili. My son made this the other day, and it was outstanding. My personal favorite chili is "Best B.E.A.N. Chili from this site, but this one was very different--definitely a heavier chili. Very good with cheese and sour cream and tortilla chips. Served it with sweet corn bread.
Fantastic chili. Just entered this into a contest today and got first place overall. My wife (who does not like chili) said I could make this again any time. I can't understand why some people would reduce the amount of chili powder. I used the full 1/2 cup and it was barely medium hot. It may seem like a lot, but this recipe makes more than the 20 servings it says. Changes I made replaced two cans of kidney beans with cans of medium chili beans. Italian seasoned diced tomatos two small cans of diced green chilis In the next batch, I would cut back a little on the BBQ sauce as that seemed to overpower some of the other flavors.
We used this recipe with a few mods and won People's Choice award this past weekend in a Chili Cook-off. Definitely a keeper!
This Chili was sooo goood!!! I took it to a football party and I wasn't able to bring any home!
This chili is amazing! I tried to follow the exact recipe, but I only had one bottle of bbq sauce. It was still so delicious, I couldn’t stop eating it while I made it. I am going to let it sit overnight and serve it tomorrow with cornbread muffins and I can’t wait! Thanks for the recipe. I will definitely make this again.
Instead of beef i used Moose. Also added 1 Diavolicchio chili pepper. This is by far my favorite Chili!
Very tasty. I did make a few changes: I used smoked sausage, which I cut into fourths. Also, like many others, I cut the amount of BBQ sauce to about 18 ounces, and I also used 2 cans of kidney beans, 1 can medium chili beans, and 1 can black beans (rather than 4 cans kidney). This adds a little variety with the beans, and also makes for interesting mix of colors. I also cut back on the chili powder. The only thing mine lacked was enough kick. Next time, I'll likely try to find a way to re-add the kick without changing the flavor.
OMG!! I had the assignment to bring chili to a potluck because I was one of the only caucasians participating and they wanted really good chili (apparently us white girls can do that?). Anyway, I was under a lot of pressure to succeed in my assigned task and certainly did not want to dissapoint. This was a BIG HIT!! Everyone loved it. I of course took no credit, but announced it was Rick's chili recipe. There was a couple servings left over so they got put in ziplocs and put in the freezer for Mondays lunch. Unfortunately the refrigerater decided to break over the weekend and we lost those two precious bags of Chili Rick. Tears were shed!
excellent as is! I call it "guess the secret ingredient chili". (I also halved the beans and added more meats!). took it to a chain restaurant chilli cook off and placed :)
I made this recipe for my first chili ever and entered it in a neighborhood chili-cook-off and won 2nd place. I did cut the BBQ sauce and used the brown sugar type as suggested by another reviewer, used 1 # mild and 1# spicy sausage, used 3 cans kidney beans and added cayenne to taste (which made it spicier than it would have been). My husband said it was better the 2nd day. So if I had made it a day earlier I might have won 1st place!
Now I am basing this review on other's oooo's and ahhhhh's because I don't like chili. Every time I go to a picnic, people ask me "You are making your chili aren't you?" I stick pretty much to the original recipe. To keep the clean up down, I fry the bacon crisp, pull it out to drain on paper. I then put the sausage and ground meat in same pot and brown, then drain. I put it back into the same pot with the crumbled bacon then add the rest of the ingredients and stir (no seperate meat frying pan necessary). I use Bush's chili beans in hot sauce and sometimes even add tomatoes with chili peppers mixed in. I simmer for one hour covered then one hour uncovered. I am making this today and will transfer it into my crock pot as it makes it an easier transport and server. Anything that doesn't fit stays home for leftovers tomorrow :) As others have mentioned, I too offer trio mexican shredded cheese on the side for those who want to top it off. Although this is a time consuming recipe as well as a little pricey (around $40), the pats on the back are well worth it.
This chili is great. I agree about reducing the amount of barbeque sauce- I used a smoky bbq and it was delicious. I had to make mine much spicier though, which is easy to do by adding more chili powder and some cayenne. Also, I should warn you, this is a huge recipe. It wouldn't fit in my biggest pot- I had to divide it into 2!
I am the Activity Director for 1200 residents at an RV & Golf resort in Arizona. My staff made this chili recipe on Halloween for 200 residents and the response was unbelievable! Sometimes it's hard to know what to put into chili when you have an "older" crowd, but this was just the perfect mix of sweet/salty/spicy/YUM! I recommend this for a family or a big group. THE WILL LOVE IT. We served it with cheddar cheese biscuits, cheese & onion on the side. Followed the recipe EXACTLY.
I reduced the BBQ sauce by half and it stillhad an overwhelming tatste of BBQ. Next time i would add another can of tomato sauce and some ketchup. If too thin and watery, I'd add some tomato paste.
I made this chili awhile back when I was searching for a different "type" of chili recipe than my traditional. With the addition of the sausage & bacon with the ground beef..this chili is off the charts delicious! I served mine with home made cornbread and topped off with a mild cheddar cheese.. trust me with so much flavor you only need a mild cheese. It's flavorful and filling..in fact, it made so much, that I have leftovers in the freezer! A true 5-star recipe.
I made this chili for a cookoff at work. It didn't win but the chili was very good. Some people said it had too much BBQ sauce and I used half of the BBQ sauce that it called for. Overall, very good and the men in my office really loved it!
I thought this was great (so did my husband!). I used unsweetened cocoa powder instead of the chocolate and it was good (the cocoa can had substitution quantities). It gave the recipe a hint of something different without being obvious. I usually wouldn't mix all of those meats, but I had them on hand, so it worked. It would be easy to make with red kidney beans and then add another bean too (white northern or black bean). Yummers!
This Chili Rocks! I made it for my husband and he loved it. Very Hearty and Flavorful will continue to make this recipe time and time again. Thank you Rick, Thank You.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections