Chili Rick's

This chili took second place at a recent chili cook-off that had fairly stiff competition (7 other decent entries). Of course, what makes this particular recipe a “winner” is its novelty. Who doesn’t enjoy chocolate? So here are my tips for taking a prize with this recipe: (1) Give it a good name that includes the word chocolate. No offense to Rick, but call it something like “Chocolate Chili Cha Cha”. This also warns away anyone who may be allergic to the key ingredient. (2) Offer two toppings only: sour cream and shaved chocolate. (Let the competition keep that dull cheddar cheese.) (3) Add a few dashes (or more) of cayenne pepper to give it a little pep. (4) Cut back on the BBQ sauce as others suggested, but consider adding ¼ cup of brown sugar. But be careful: don’t make it too sweet. (5) Add more beans (as I did) if you feel the meat to bean ratio is too large. (6) Make it 36 to 48 hours prior to the competition to allow the flavors to meld. Also, many people commented that the chili reminded them of a mole (MOH-lay) – a traditional Mexican sauce served over chicken or turkey that incorporates chocolate but is not typically sweet. So, you may want to consider serving it with hot corn tortillas (instead of corn bread). The idea is to set your chili apart from the rest of the competition. Good luck…and may the best chili win. Yours. [One last note: I sliced the onions into thin rounds and sautéed them in a little of the bacon grease. Delicious.]