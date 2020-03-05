Honey Garlic Sauce

Super easy and super good. I doubled the recipe and stored in Mason jars. Wicked on meat balls at a potluck.
Love it!! I keep it in the fridge and use it as a staple to make chicken wings..bake the wings then toss in a metal bowl!! (I add a bit of hot sauce to the bowl to make a honey hot)
This was exactly what I was craving! I brushed it on chicken drumsticks 3 or 4 times as they were baking at 375 for an hour, and it was delish! Had lots of leftover sauce after 12 baked drumsticks, so will try to use it tomorrow.
I used only garlic cornstarch water brown sugar honey and butter. Came out really nice and thick!! Thanks
this is better than anything you buy! I used it on spare ribs and poured some on rice. Delicious!
Excellent!! Much better than store bought. I did use only water as I did not have chicken broth and it was still amazing.
Great sauce as is! Have made it a few times now.
1.22.17 We found this sauce just a bit too sweet for our tastes but admittedly that could be personal taste preference. It added a nice touch to some simple steamed brussels sprouts.
I used this to put over sautéed broccoli. The first time I made it, I felt it had a little too much soy sauce, so the second time I used about 1/8 cup soy and 1/8 fish sauce. So good!