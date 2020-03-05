Honey Garlic Sauce

Rating: 4.77 stars
30 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 23
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I used this sauce on wings and they were super good.

By Rachel

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine chicken broth, brown sugar, honey, soy sauce, garlic, and ginger in a saucepan over medium heat; bring to a gentle boil. Reduce heat and simmer sauce, stirring often, until flavors combine, about 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk water and cornstarch together in a small bowl. Pour into the saucepan; simmer until sauce thickens, about 5 minutes.

Cook's Note:

For a thinner sauce, skip step 2.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
66 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 16.8g; fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0.6mg; sodium 348.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (26)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Joe Buffett
Rating: 5 stars
10/10/2018
Super easy and super good. I doubled the recipe and stored in Mason jars. Wicked on meat balls at a potluck. Read More
Helpful
(2)
30 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 23
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Joe Buffett
Rating: 5 stars
10/10/2018
Super easy and super good. I doubled the recipe and stored in Mason jars. Wicked on meat balls at a potluck. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Trish Hall
Rating: 5 stars
06/18/2020
Love it!! I keep it in the fridge and use it as a staple to make chicken wings..bake the wings then toss in a metal bowl!! (I add a bit of hot sauce to the bowl to make a honey hot) Read More
Helpful
(2)
Kimberly
Rating: 5 stars
03/30/2017
This was exactly what I was craving! I brushed it on chicken drumsticks 3 or 4 times as they were baking at 375 for an hour, and it was delish! Had lots of leftover sauce after 12 baked drumsticks, so will try to use it tomorrow. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
Shenera Roker
Rating: 5 stars
06/09/2020
I used only garlic cornstarch water brown sugar honey and butter. Came out really nice and thick!! Thanks Read More
Helpful
(1)
mary peterson
Rating: 5 stars
08/31/2018
this is better than anything you buy! I used it on spare ribs and poured some on rice. Delicious! Read More
Helpful
(1)
CassandraE
Rating: 5 stars
10/21/2018
Excellent!! Much better than store bought. I did use only water as I did not have chicken broth and it was still amazing. Read More
Advertisement
Kim Mitchell
Rating: 5 stars
09/05/2018
Great sauce as is! Have made it a few times now. Read More
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
01/22/2017
1.22.17 We found this sauce just a bit too sweet for our tastes but admittedly that could be personal taste preference. It added a nice touch to some simple steamed brussels sprouts. Read More
Joy
Rating: 5 stars
02/09/2021
I used this to put over sautéed broccoli. The first time I made it, I felt it had a little too much soy sauce, so the second time I used about 1/8 cup soy and 1/8 fish sauce. So good! Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022