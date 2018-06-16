The Best Homemade Honey Garlic Sauce

This honey sauce recipe has been made in our family for years. It's better than any store-bought sauce and so quick and easy to make! I recommend having extra sauce on hand because it makes a great dipping sauce.

By Belinda Carter McDowell

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add garlic; cook and stir until translucent, 3 to 4 minutes.

  • Stir in ketchup, honey, and soy sauce and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until flavors combine, about 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
43 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 9.2g; fat 0.9g; sodium 226mg. Full Nutrition
