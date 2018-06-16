The Best Homemade Honey Garlic Sauce

This honey sauce recipe has been made in our family for years. It's better than any store-bought sauce and so quick and easy to make! I recommend having extra sauce on hand because it makes a great dipping sauce.
4.7.19 Needed a quick dipping sauce for some fried chicken strips, and thought this had potential. Honestly, it pretty much just tastes like sweet ketchup to me. I could taste the garlic which I sautéed for only about 1 to 1-1/2 minutes (if you cook too long, it gets bitter), but the soy sauce which I was hoping might add a bit of an Asian flair was unrecognizable. I added more soy sauce, and it was O.K., but I doubt I’ll make this again. I see this has had good reviews, so my rating simply might be a reflection of personal taste.
I used 3/4C honey, and 1/2C ketchup so that the ketchup wasn’t overpowering. Tasted delicious on chicken thighs! I sliced bell pepper to put over the chicken and sauce while it cooked, and the flavours meshed well together!
Great recipe. Thanks for sharing. Done some experimentation, used butter instead and a touch of mustard made it even better. For people not tasting enough garlic, I recommend 5-6 cloves. Just yummy!
I like my honey garlic sauce on the sweeter side. This recipe has mostly ketchup and it seems to take over the flavour. I had to add some extra honey and even a bit of brown sugar to help sweeten it. I would recommend using only 1/3-1/2 cup of ketchup to keep the tangy flavour down.
