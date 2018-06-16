The Best Homemade Honey Garlic Sauce

4.7.19 Needed a quick dipping sauce for some fried chicken strips, and thought this had potential. Honestly, it pretty much just tastes like sweet ketchup to me. I could taste the garlic which I sautéed for only about 1 to 1-1/2 minutes (if you cook too long, it gets bitter), but the soy sauce which I was hoping might add a bit of an Asian flair was unrecognizable. I added more soy sauce, and it was O.K., but I doubt I’ll make this again. I see this has had good reviews, so my rating simply might be a reflection of personal taste.