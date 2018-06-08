Sriracha Honey Chicken Legs

This is a delicious recipe for chicken legs with Korean-style sweet and spicy sauce. It is very good on baked or grilled chicken.

By Nicole

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

  • Combine chicken legs, olive oil, thyme, garlic powder, paprika, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Mix chicken legs until coated and arrange on the baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until an instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone reads 165 degrees F (74 degrees C), 45 to 50 minutes.

  • Combine honey, butter, sriracha sauce, and soy sauce in a saucepan over medium-low heat; cook and stir until butter is melted and sauce is smooth, about 5 minutes.

  • Pour sauce into a large bowl. Transfer chicken from the baking sheet to the bowl using tongs; toss until coated with sauce.

Cook's Note:

This isn't quite a paleo dish because of the sriracha, and it isn't 100% low carb because of the honey, so I have labeled it primal since it's somewhere in between.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
489 calories; protein 42g; carbohydrates 15.9g; fat 28.3g; cholesterol 165.8mg; sodium 1438.5mg. Full Nutrition
