Sriracha Honey Chicken Legs

Loved this recipe. I used chicken thighs instead of legs. Also added a little more organic honey. Poured the "glaze" on and put chicken back in the oven for about 15 more minutes to let it bake in. Turned out delish!!
Made this recipe as written, with the exception of increasing the Sriracha since we love our food spicy! I just think the thyme overpowered the chicken. I'll make this again but with maybe 1/2 tsp of Thyme. Otherwise, the flavors were great.
Made this exactly as recipe was written. It is easy and delicious, that will have you craving more in the middle of the night. Double the recipe so you have some in your fridge for that midnight snack! Made white rice with it, the sauce on the rice is ridiculously good!
I left the skin on and grilled the chicken legs. My son loved the sauce and said it had a bite and was sweet but wasn't too spicy. He wants it on wings the next time I get wings. I wouldn't change a thing about this recipe.
I made this for my significant other and my son who love hot and spicy food. I marinated the chicken legs in the olive oil and spices for an hour before baking. I made the sauce and tossed the chicken in it half way through cook time and let it bake in the rest of the time. It was amazing. Everyone loved it and asked when I would make it again. Next time I will make a double batch. Delicious!!!
That sauce...wow! Only thing I would do different is make a double batch of the sauce so I could marinate the chicken overnight with some of it so you get some of that flavor throughout the meat. Even my son who normally doesn't care for chicken liked it!
Made this exactly as recipe and it was awesome! Great rub for chicken, which I use every time now. You can use this rub and then bake/pressure cook with bbq sauce and it's great! I have modified for a pressure cooker. Apply the rub to chicken and cook it on my cast iron grill about 3 minutes each side. Then add honey, butter, sriracha sauce and soy sauce to pressure cooker and heat it up. Add water if necessary to make up for 1/2 cup liquid required for my pressure cooker. Stir in chicken and pressure cook on high for 20 minutes. I have used less honey and more sriracha as we like it spicy.
Followed this recipe to a tee. I cooked the chicken in a cast iron frying pan and it caramelized the skin super well. The sauce really kicks this chicken into gear. I paired it with Asparagus wrapped in Prosciutto and a green Salad. Next time I’ll make some rice to go with it.
I followed recipe closely, but with additional sriracha to suit familial tastes, and was very pleased, along with spouse, with the outcome. The only major changes I would suggest (and will employ tomorrow for brunch) would be to brush on the seasoning sauce on the chicken before baking and sriracha sauce, after. I found dousing legs in these sauces difficult and unsatisfactory. Leftover legs eaten cold were also very tasty.
Made as written and this turned out pretty good. I think the only change I would have liked was more Sriracha to balance out the honey. I used only the oven but next time I think I will toss them on the grill for a bit after the sauce has been added. Good recipe!
I made it mostly following the recipe but I used only 1 TB. of Sriracha but next time I'll definitely use two! Also I baked it for 30 minutes, then tossed it in the sauce before returning it to the oven for 20 minutes more. Delicious!
Made this for dinner tonight. Followed the recipe exactly except that I cooked it in my air fryer; 400 degrees for 30 minutes. I used the 15-10-5 method...cooked them for 15 minutes, turned them over, cooked another 10 minutes, then brushed them with sauce and finished them for 5 more minutes. This recipe is a keeper! I'll definitely make it again!
Thank you for such a wonderful recipe! I made it exactly as written and it was amazing! My picky eater ate it without the glaze and even had seconds. The honey Sriracha was everyone else’s favorite. No leftovers and requests to make again! Perfect recipe as written!
I had 6 lbs of chickens so I had to adjust the quantities of the ingredients. I reduced the amount of butter in the sauce but added a dollop of BBQ sauce and extra Sriracha. I also pulled the chicken out at about the 35-40 minute mark, coated it and finished the last 10 minutes in the oven. I gave everything a final coating and served it to a hungry family. FYI: this chicken tastes just as good as leftovers!
I did what I read in the comments which was to pour a little of the sauce on top and add another 5 minutes to the cooking time. It gave them a glaze and was so delicious! The kids even loved this recipe! Will make again very soon.
I basically made it as the recipe called for. I went light on the soy sauce, butter, and didn't add any additional salt, because I'm trying to reduce salt intake, but in the end, this recipe was delicious. I'll make it again.
Very flavorful, tasty dish. I made it pretty much the way it’s written, and I baked the chicken in the oven. The only thing I changed was the sauce was a little more spicy than I like so I added a little extra honey. After the chicken cooked, I soaked the legs in the sauce and put them back in the oven for 10 mins to make sure the flavors got locked into the chicken. Also, I chose this recipe because I was looking for a recipe to make my chicken legs but wanted the ingredients I already had on hand. However, I didn’t have any olive oil; so I took and melted some coconut oil in its place. My seasonings seem very think,so i then added just a splash of vegetable oil to make it cover the chicken more evenly. I will definitely make this again; 10 of of 10!
I added chopped cilantro to the sauce and made it look like the picture...It was DELICIOUS! I only used 1 T of Tapatio hot sauce instead of siracha, as I don't like it too hot. Will make this recipe again for sure!
This was way over powered by the thyme. Ground thyme is much stronger than dried leaf thyme so I would go with only 1/2 tsp. next time. I also removed from the oven before completely done and added the glaze on one side, bake 5 more minutes, turn and repeat. Other than the thyme, a good recipe that I will make again! Thanks!
I've made this recipe twice - the first time as written, and again last night with some changes that we thought improved the taste. When analyzing what I didn't like about the first attempt, I noticed that some of the ingredients that go in with the oil didn't seem particularly Asian to me, so I substituted peanut oil for olive oil, omitted the thyme, and substituted five-spice powder for paprika. I also added about half a teaspoon of toasted sesame oil. For the sauce portion of the recipe, I made it as written.
Turned out great! I was missing some of the ingredients so I had to improvise quite a bit. Used sloppy joe sauce, hickory "bold BBQ taste", instead of Sriracha hot sauce and did not have Paprika and Thyme so I used Cayanne pepper. My boyfriend loved it ;);)
We are beekeepers, so I’m always looking for honey recipes. Made this twice in last 2 weeks and it’s super delicious! The second time I was lazy and left the skin on, so more calories, but soooo much easier. Just bought skinless chicken thighs for next time.
My kids can be picky eaters with new recipes, but they both loved it. I did add less sriracha and included capers in the glaze which I brushed on the chicken and baked for ~ 10 minutes.
LOVE LOVE LOVE - if you like a little kick in your food this is a perfect chicken. I feel like I hit the jackpot with this recipe and have made it multiple times exactly as written. I give this ten stars!
Followed the recipe except for a bit more sriracha and used bone in/skin on thighs on hand. This was good, easy, and I'd make again. The only thing I did wrong was to put back in the oven to stay warm and it got a little dark. My husband said he actually liked it that way, the honey got a little caramelized and the skin crispier!
My family enjoyed this recipe. I made it with chicken thighs, half the dish had skin on/off. After making the sauce as directed I tasted it and decided to add more sriracha (used equal parts honey/butter & sriracha)...other than that no changes. Will definitely make again. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
So awesome and easy! I followed recipe to a t which I don’t normally do. I found 4 lbs of chicken legs on sale yesterday and then found this well rated recipe today. I agree that this will be a long time fave in my family. My picky 7 year old said he liked it too! Next time I will add more Siracusa though because we like more heat. Thank you so much for sharing!!
I made it exactly as written, but I thought the honey Sriracha sauce was a little thin. I took another reviewer's advice and basted them, then put them back in the on 425 for 5 minutes and basted them again before serving. They were delicious! I served them with garlic mashed potatoes and cheesy peas.
This was fantastic! The only changes I made were to omit the thyme because my family doesn't care for the taste and I didn't have any honey so I substituted brown sugar. I tossed the oil and spices in a large a baggie, then added the chicken to coat and refrigerated for a couple hours before cooking. Baked for 50 minutes, 25 on each side, and it came out perfect. I also made the sauce in the microwave. Very easy and great tasting recipe.
I've made this twice and really like it. It's got some heat but is not overwhelming. I did a half teaspoon less thyme and a half teaspoon more garlic powder than the recipe called for. That worked better for my tastes. Served with mixed vegetables.
I have made this once with chicken legs which was really good but we prefer white meat so I took two big chicken breasts chopped them into chunks, tossed them in the coating cooked for about 25 mins in 350 degree oven then pour the Siracha sauce over them in a bowl and toss. I served it over rice and it's so good! Thanks for posting this wonderful recipe!
I didn’t have thyme so I used basil, otherwise followed exactly and it was fabulous!! My husband and I both thought it had the perfect amount of heat and plan to try it on wings next time. Sooooo good!!
