Sriracha Honey Chicken Legs

Very flavorful, tasty dish. I made it pretty much the way it’s written, and I baked the chicken in the oven. The only thing I changed was the sauce was a little more spicy than I like so I added a little extra honey. After the chicken cooked, I soaked the legs in the sauce and put them back in the oven for 10 mins to make sure the flavors got locked into the chicken. Also, I chose this recipe because I was looking for a recipe to make my chicken legs but wanted the ingredients I already had on hand. However, I didn’t have any olive oil; so I took and melted some coconut oil in its place. My seasonings seem very think,so i then added just a splash of vegetable oil to make it cover the chicken more evenly. I will definitely make this again; 10 of of 10!