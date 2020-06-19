Rosca de Reyes

Also called pan de rosca, this traditional holiday Mexican bread is a bit time-consuming to make, but absolutely worth the effort.

Recipe by repostera

Recipe Summary

prep:
35 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr 50 mins
total:
2 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
12
Ingredients

Bread:
Topping:

Directions

  • Prepare bread: Mix flour, eggs, egg yolks, sugar, water, dry yeast, orange zest, lime zest, and salt in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a dough hook. Add 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon butter; mix until dough is elastic and shiny, about 5 minutes.

  • Form dough into a ball. Cover and let rise in a warm place for 45 minutes.

  • Punch down dough gently; roll into a long cylinder. Join the ends of the cylinder together in the shape of an oval ring. Place ring on a greased baking sheet; cover and let rise in a warm place for 45 minutes.

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Whisk eggs whites in a small bowl. Brush egg whites evenly over dough.

  • Prepare topping: Mix sugar and butter in a small bowl with your fingers to form a paste. Add enough flour to give paste the consistency of Play-Doh; divide into 5 or 6 balls. Place each ball between two 3-inch squares of parchment paper. Press with the bottom of a 1-cup measuring cup to make circles about 1/8 inch thick.

  • Space circles evenly around dough ring. Arrange candied citrus peels on top of dough.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 20 minutes. Cool for 20 minutes before slicing.

Cook's Notes:

Don't worry too much if you do not see much change in the dough, especially in cold climates.

You do not need to use all 3 egg whites to brush the dough. If your paste is too dry in step 6, you may add 1 teaspoon of egg white.

Use candied citrus peels in 2 or 3 different colors if available.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
397 calories; protein 8.3g; carbohydrates 56.7g; fat 15.5g; cholesterol 126mg; sodium 138mg. Full Nutrition
