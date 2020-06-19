Easy Starbucks® Replicated Cold Brew Coffee

Like many people, I enjoy iced coffee at any time of the year. It is just one of those things that never seems to get old. But who wants to go pay 5 dollars every day and wait another 5 to 10 minutes to get it made for them? Haha, not many. My goal was to find a super cheap and easy way to make cold-brewed coffee that tasted just like Starbucks®, and boy did I hit the nail on the head for this one. Here is an easy, homemade way to remake your favorite drink for a price anyone can afford!

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
20 hrs
total:
20 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine water and ground coffee in a French press; stir to ensure coffee is evenly mixed with water. Push the plunger halfway down slowly. Let coffee steep at room temperature for 20 to 24 hours.

  • Mix milk and sugar in a pitcher until sugar is dissolved. Push French press plunger all way the down; pour coffee over the cream. Divide coffee mixture among 4 glasses; top with ice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
115 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 19.4g; fat 2.4g; cholesterol 9.8mg; sodium 63.1mg. Full Nutrition
