Creamy Homemade Chicken Stew

Gave this four stars after following some of the comments left by What a Dish! I placed 7 chicken legs (skin removed), carrots, potatoes, celery and red peppers in the crock pot, added approx. 2 - 3 cups chicken broth and cooked until the chicken was done. I pulled chicken out to remove meat from bones. While I was doing that I added frozen peas and corn (no need to thaw before hand) and a drained can of mushrooms. Once the chicken was shredded I replaced that in the crock and added a full can of evaporated milk mixed with the flour. I added poultry seasoning, garlic powder, lot of freshly cracked black pepper and a dash or so of tumeric. I let this cook for about 30 minutes. The final result was a creamy, hearty chicken stew that the family loved. It seems like many people have had problems with this recipe and it was making me afraid to try it. I'm really glad I did because I think the main problem with the original recipe is putting in the evaporated milk too early. With the suggested changes this recipe is certainly going into my monthly rotation.