Creamy Homemade Chicken Stew
The slow cooker allows the vegetables and chicken to all meld the flavors together and have a thick, creamy texture to the liquid. It takes a while but is well worth the wait.
The slow cooker allows the vegetables and chicken to all meld the flavors together and have a thick, creamy texture to the liquid. It takes a while but is well worth the wait.
I don't know how many stars to leave, because I admit I really changed this recipe, but I had to in order for it to work. One unwritten rule of crockpot cooking is: don't leave dairy products (namely milk or cheese) in the crockpot for extended periods of time. It will separate and just not work. So here's what I did. I put the chicken (used one large boneless chicken breast) in the crockpot with 3 cups of broth and all of the veggies except peas (omitted mushrooms). 3 cups of broth worked well- I don't see how it could have worked with 1. About an hour and half before we ate, I shredded the chicken and added the frozen peas (2 cups, not thawed). Then 30-45 minutes before we ate, I mixed one can (forget "one cup") of 2% evaporated milk with the flour in a large liquid measuring cup. Added that in and turned the slow cooker to high. Cooked until thick enough. Served with Butter Cresents from this site- yummy, good, comforting and filling! With my changes it's a 5, but as written, I'd say 3.... so I guess I'll give it a 4.Read More
Be Forewarned!! I made this stew for a big holiday party and the milk separated!! I had to literally take the entire stew and rinse it by handfuls to clean it, and then threw together a quick broth mix for it. (Luckily, everyone loved the broth mix, so they never knew). The recipe was fabulous other than that - I would definitely use it again, just not with the milk.Read More
I don't know how many stars to leave, because I admit I really changed this recipe, but I had to in order for it to work. One unwritten rule of crockpot cooking is: don't leave dairy products (namely milk or cheese) in the crockpot for extended periods of time. It will separate and just not work. So here's what I did. I put the chicken (used one large boneless chicken breast) in the crockpot with 3 cups of broth and all of the veggies except peas (omitted mushrooms). 3 cups of broth worked well- I don't see how it could have worked with 1. About an hour and half before we ate, I shredded the chicken and added the frozen peas (2 cups, not thawed). Then 30-45 minutes before we ate, I mixed one can (forget "one cup") of 2% evaporated milk with the flour in a large liquid measuring cup. Added that in and turned the slow cooker to high. Cooked until thick enough. Served with Butter Cresents from this site- yummy, good, comforting and filling! With my changes it's a 5, but as written, I'd say 3.... so I guess I'll give it a 4.
I followed a lot of What a Dish!'s recipe variation: I used three smallish boneless skinless chicken breasts, 2 cups of chicken broth, 2 cups of veg broth, around ½ tsp rosemary, several grounds of pepper, 1/4 tsp salt, and 1/4 of a large onion (chopped). I let this all cook on high for 2 hours, then I chopped the chicken breasts into bite-size pieces. I added 6 oz of mushrooms (sliced in half) and let cook for 2 hours on low. I added 3 potatoes (cubed) and 12 baby carrots. I let it cook another two hours, then I added a cup of frozen peas and let it cook another half hour. I mixed around ½ cup flour with a 12-oz can of evaporated milk and mixed around 3/4 of this into the stew and let it cook around 45 minutes longer. I was very good with homemade biscuits! I agree that you should NEVER add dairy in the beginning of slow cooking. I have found, though, that if you have something start to separate in the pot, you can stir in some sour cream to help bring it back together.
Be Forewarned!! I made this stew for a big holiday party and the milk separated!! I had to literally take the entire stew and rinse it by handfuls to clean it, and then threw together a quick broth mix for it. (Luckily, everyone loved the broth mix, so they never knew). The recipe was fabulous other than that - I would definitely use it again, just not with the milk.
My family loved this stew. Very tasty! It was a spur of the moment dinner idea so I did it on the stovetop instead of slow cooker. This caused the liquid to separate. I fixed that at the end by adding a little cornstarch. So, if you make this recipe on top of the stove, omit the flour until the end.
Coming from a southern cook, this recipe fit the mold! Very creamy and hearty. I added a bit more seasoning that it called for and also thickened the sauce by adding more flour. Very good!
Good recipe, but DO NOT use frozen vegetables.. they got really mushy. was great over rice
This stew did not turn out at all. The evaporated milk separated and the flavour is lacking. I would not recommend this to anyone.
Great recipe for the slow cooker! Something different! I served this over egg noodles, and even the kids were happy!
Way too many onions. I will make it again with 1/2 cup of chopped sweet onions, and cook on HIGH for 6 hrs. not low.
This recipe is worth making simply for the easy preparation, but it also tastes pretty good too. A great way to use up those limp veges from the refrigerator. (I just threw in whatever veges I could find.) The pearl onions were a bit much in my opinion, next time I willl just add chopped onions.
I will not make this recipe again. I took all the advice on the reviews and it was still a waste of everything that went into the crock pot.
I saw on other's reviews that the sauce didn't really turn out. Somehow I thought this wouldn't happen to me. I followed the directions perfectly, but the milk separated and now it's a big mess. I might try to wash everything and make a sauce and another user suggested, but I still would not recommend this one.
Gave this four stars after following some of the comments left by What a Dish! I placed 7 chicken legs (skin removed), carrots, potatoes, celery and red peppers in the crock pot, added approx. 2 - 3 cups chicken broth and cooked until the chicken was done. I pulled chicken out to remove meat from bones. While I was doing that I added frozen peas and corn (no need to thaw before hand) and a drained can of mushrooms. Once the chicken was shredded I replaced that in the crock and added a full can of evaporated milk mixed with the flour. I added poultry seasoning, garlic powder, lot of freshly cracked black pepper and a dash or so of tumeric. I let this cook for about 30 minutes. The final result was a creamy, hearty chicken stew that the family loved. It seems like many people have had problems with this recipe and it was making me afraid to try it. I'm really glad I did because I think the main problem with the original recipe is putting in the evaporated milk too early. With the suggested changes this recipe is certainly going into my monthly rotation.
Printed this recipe months ago and finally tried it today. Wish I had read the reviews before making...Cooked according to directions exactly and the evaporated milk seperated. It was gross! Had to rinse the entire dish and make something else from it. Made a roux with flour, butter, garlic, pepper and chicken bouillon, then added chicken broth, and slowly wisked in milk, then added rinsed veggies & chicken to this to make a soup(google "chicken pot pie soup" for exact recipe). First time trying dairy in the crock pot - will chalk this one up to a learing experience.
Was kind of bland to me. Sorry.
Very good! I had leftover cooked chicken breast from the night before and it come out perfectly. I added the milk and flour about an hour and a half before we ate. I think I will add a little less flour when I make it next time... it was just a bit too thick for us. Served it with buscuits!
I followed the recommendations from "What a dish", and this turned out incredible! I followed her directions exactly, but the only thing I changed was I used 2 chicken breasts. I cut them into bit sized pieces about 4 hours into cooking. I also added a 1/4 cup of barley in the beginning. I added frozen peas and corn about an 1.5 hour before we ate, and added the evap milk and flour about 45 min. before. I probably will add that a little sooner next time. Probably at about an hour before we eat. This is one heck of a tasty recipe. We crumbled crackers into each bowl, and topped w/ a little sharp shredded cheese. Yum!! Will make again and again!
This recipe was very good. I did it on stove top instead of crock pot.
Really turned out great. It did separate in the crock pot but a little corn starch and all was fine. Next time I'll add the milk last.
As with all the other reviewers...I found this recipe to be very tasty but the milk separated and made it look look awful. It was very runny as well so I added some flour to try to thicken it. Not sure that I'll be making this one again.
I am a 69 year old women with a tight budget and found this recipe to be great. I plan on serving it to my family when they come to visit. Very good, inexpensive and healthy.
Excellent! I used chicken breast and it worked fine. Great weekend fall recipe!
This was great! I made it twice in one week because everyone loved it so much! Both times I just used whatever frozen vegetables I had in the freezer and it was really wonderful. A new favorite for us!!
we liked this stew, I did make a couple of changes, i doubled the recipes but left the evaporated milk and flour amounts the same, I used chicken thighs and canned mushrooms, and I added the milk and flour in the last 15 minutes of cook time.
I have had this stew cooking on HIGH for over 6 hours and the potatoes and carrots are still not done. Guess the 6 hours on LOW won't work either. Not sure yet how it tastes but the timing is totally OFF
The flavor of this was fine, but we didn't care for the presentation. Taking the meat off the drumstick bone was cumbersome and the milk separated like so many others have said, even though I didn't add it until halfway through the cooking. It was certainly fine and we ate it, but I don't think I'll make it again.
i followed the recipe exact. It was more like soup, and tasted like a sugar cube. I think the pearl onions made it far to sweet. I couldnt eat half the bowl.
I substituted fresh rosemary for dried and I threw the peas in at the very end rather than having them cook all day. This is a pretty good crock pot recipe, but I also had a problem with the milk separating. Next time I'll just use broth.
I too had the problem of the milk separating. I didn't have any potatoes in either. It looked bland so I put a sachet of creamy chicken soup in which helped a bit, but I still had to "rescue" the meal by putting it in a pie dish and covering it with breadcrumbs and cheese. I don't think I will make this again.
I wasn't sure if I would like this one, but I tried it anyway and I'm glad I did! It is a nice change from beef stew. I will make it again.
Very easy and very good.
I did not care for this recipe. It wasn't creamy and had absolutely no flavor. Don't use flour, use cornstarch. Don't use frozen veggies, you need fresh. The proportions for the herbs (not the salt and pepper) should be for fresh, not dried. If you need/want to use dried herbs, double up and maybe throw in some garlic.
I followed a few of the reviews and did not add the milk until the very end. I used more chicken broth as suggested, too. It came out very, very thin. I thickened it with more flour and grated potato. It was still too thin, so I took quite a bit of the liquid out. I thought it was very bland. I made it for a neighbors who were sick; they don't like spices at all. They both thought it was really good. So--it is a wash--I should have added the peas at the very end as they weren't as firm as I would have liked.
I have always had an issue with reading reviews because raters rarely ever rate the recipe and instructions as is. Instead, they always say what they "added" to make it better. Welp, today folks I will be the biggest hypocrite. I loved the concept of soup, but as written, this recipe will fall short. First, never ever allow milk products to cook for long periods of time, which is why I added the milk and flour mixture 30 minutes or so before the soup finished cooking. I added the whole can of evaporated milk since most cans come in 12 fl ounces anyways and I did two cups of broth instead of one. I believe that soups should be a melting pot of flavor, so I added garlic powder, lemon herbs seasoning (lemon zest, oregano basil, thyme etc), and a tad bit more pepper. Sorry, I don't have measurements. I season to taste. Overall, the soup is a great base, but with a few tweeks ESP adding the milk mixture at the end, the soup is amazing !
It had a great flavor but it was a little runny for a stew.
I tried the recipe and LOVED it!! I did add condensed chicken soup for added flavor!!
I used the evaporated milk and flour in the recipe on the stove to help me cream the chicken and vegetables from leftover soup. I can only rate that since I didn't do anything else as stated. The dish was a success, thank you!
Really good recipe, I changed it up a little. I used 2%. Milk and cornstarch.
I followed the directions from what a dish. Fantastic!
This recipe was okay, but not marvelous. It just seemed like it was missing something. I made it per the instructions, with one exception...I had no onions, so I used onion powder and I'm sure that may have had a lot to do with it. But, I think even with the onions it would have needed something. Still, it was a very easy, quick supper with some biscuits and a salad and I'm sure I'll make it again some cold winter night to come.
Because of so many complaints about the soup separating, I made it on the stove, adding the milk in at the end just enough to warm it through with the rest of the soup. I used chicken that I had slow cooked the day before. I used a regular onion, which I sauteed in butter since I don't care for pearl onions. Aside from these minor changes, I followed the recipe and it was FABULOUS.
I tried this recipe for a party. Thankfully, I made it up a couple of days ahead of time so had plenty of time to 'tweak' it. Apparently, I didn't read the reviews closely enough or I could have been more prepared I saved it by adding 2 large cans (I'd doubled the recipe) of condensed cream of chicken soup along with more spices. In the end, mine was a hit -- hearty, creamy and delicious! But if I could give this recipe 0 stars, I would.
It was very good. Soup is my favorite and I could have soup and salad every night. Plus you can use leftovers in the soup.
This is a very tasty stew. I made mine on the stove top and it turned out great! Like others, I didn't add the milk and flour until the end to keep it from curdling. To be economical, I started with whole leg quarters, onions, carrots, seasoning and broth. When the chicken was almost cooked through, I removed it to debone, skin, and chop. I then added the peas and mushrooms when I returned the chicken so they wouldn't be cooked to mush. I omitted the starchy potatoes which I didn't miss at all. I've made this several times now and it's a keeper!
Most delicious stew I ever made or have eaten
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections