Creamy Homemade Chicken Stew

3.4
61 Ratings
  • 5 16
  • 4 20
  • 3 8
  • 2 9
  • 1 8

The slow cooker allows the vegetables and chicken to all meld the flavors together and have a thick, creamy texture to the liquid. It takes a while but is well worth the wait.

Recipe by Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl stir together evaporated milk and flour until smooth. Place chicken, mushrooms, potatoes, onions, carrots and peas in slow cooker. Pour in milk mixture and broth. Season with salt, pepper, marjoram and rosemary. Cook on low 6 hours. Stir in parsley just before serving.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
562 calories; protein 43.5g; carbohydrates 65.2g; fat 14.3g; cholesterol 106.5mg; sodium 834.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022