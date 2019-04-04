Kielbasa Stew

Considering the ingredients, I had my doubts about this recipe. My doubts were demolished and so was this stoup! It smelled amazing! I read just about every review on this recipe and considering my tastes and all, I changed just a little to try and healthy it up a little more.... by that I mean... I didn't use butter, the kielbasa is greasy enough in my opinion. I used reduced-sodium broth and didn't add any salt. Instead of just cabbage.... I used an entire bag of tricolor coleslaw mix because it needed to be used desperately or I would have had to throw it out. So using that it added carrots and purple cabbage to the mix... YUM! Some reviewers said they liked it better without the sour cream... so I served it as an option, a dollop or not, it was their choice. I preferred it with and so did everyone in my family but one. I would totally make this again. Not only was it scrumptious, it was pretty budget friendly and not to mention... speedy/minimal prep!