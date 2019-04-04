Kielbasa Stew
Dollop with additional sour cream to serve!
Dollop with additional sour cream to serve!
This was amazing... I doubled the recipe and placed in the crock pot instead of cooking it on the stove.. I cooked it on high for 4 hours... frying the kielbasa first. *** I made this the 2nd time, this time using low sodium broth, and low fat kielbasa... I also added sliced carrots and cubed turnips. It turned out perfect!Read More
This soup turns out rather salty. I would either omit the salt or not put in the beef broth. Other than that, it was delicious.Read More
This was amazing... I doubled the recipe and placed in the crock pot instead of cooking it on the stove.. I cooked it on high for 4 hours... frying the kielbasa first. *** I made this the 2nd time, this time using low sodium broth, and low fat kielbasa... I also added sliced carrots and cubed turnips. It turned out perfect!
This recipe as it is written is very good, very easy and very quick! I love the salty and sweet combination! I do not think that the added salt is necessary, as kielbasa, beef broth and butter all contain salt. I have made this recipe and variations of it several times. To make it a bit more healthful, I now omit the butter and simply saute the kielbasa with the onion and then drain off the excess fat. I also omit the salt and the sour cream. It is just as yummy and I do not feel guilty eating it! To tonight's variation I added about 2 c. more cabbage, 1 c. frozen corn, 1 1/2 c. frozen cooked great northern beans (I buy dry beans, then cook and freeze them for later use), 2 medium potatoes, cubed. The beans and potatoes cook down enough to thicken the broth a bit. I served it with homemade garlic toast. DElicious! I made the garlic toast using leftover crusty bread slices which I buttered with a mixture of 4 T. softened butter mixed with 2 large cloves of garlic, minced. Placed them on a baking sheet under the broiler at high temp for about 2-3 minutes. Keep your eye on them or you'll have garlic toast flambe!
Very good but I think next time I'll use a can of tomato sauce and a can of diced or crushed tomatoes instead of the tomato soup.
I tried this recipe and it turned out really good. It was quick, but I made it my crockpot and let it cook for about 6 hours. Next time I may add potatoes to give it added flavor.
I've got several variations of this recipe, and they are all GREAT! They are so quick and easy to prepare, cheap, nutritious, and you can add whever veggies you have on hand (I usually add a small diced potato and sometimes sliced zucchini). This stew works well with kielbasa, brats or Italian sausage. I use canned tomato sauce instead of tomato soup as I find the soup too sweet. I also add a little garlic powder. This recipe is SO versatile! Thanks, Jo!
We're not big cabbage eaters but when I bought a giant bag of cole slaw from Costco, I needed to use it up! My husband requests this and my picky 13 year old likes it too! Us girls like it with sour cream, my husband without. I use turkey sausage just to cut the fat content. Great for chilly fall weather!
I like lots of sausage chunks so I used 2 lbs, don't care for beef broth so I substituted chicken and I threw in some cajun spice seasoning. Yummy! Hubby ate it all up and I had nothing left for lunch the next day *sigh*.
My family loved this recipe. I sauteed the kielbasa in olive oil, instead of butter. Also added a can of Great Northern Beans (undrained) and a handful of fresh spinach leaves. My husband said this was a "keeper."
This soup turns out rather salty. I would either omit the salt or not put in the beef broth. Other than that, it was delicious.
YUM! I absolutely LOVE this recipe. So simple, and low in calories, (and cheap by the way) yet very hearty and flavorful. I typically use turkey kielbasa and light sour cream to make it a little healthier, you would never know the difference! I also add a couple of cloves of garlic (BIG garlic lover here) and several small red potatoes. Give it a try on a cold night and serve with rolls to sop up every last drop! Thanks so much for the recipe, I'll be making this for years to come!
This stew was incredible. I doubled the recipe and added extra kielbasa. I used 1.5 pounds mild kielbasa cut into 1 inch pieces and 1 pound spicy kielbasa removed from the casing. I sauteed the kielbasa in olive oil and butter. Rather than using 2 cans of tomato soup, I substituted a can for tomato sauce. I also added a can of Italian style tomatoes. I added two red potatoes, skinned and cubed as well as 4 chopped carrots. I did not add the salt the recipe called for. In addition to the ground black pepper, I added ground cumin and ground cayenne red pepper to taste. The stew reduced quite a bit and the sour cream was a nice touch. The only change I will make next time is to add some corn as I'm not sure it can get much better!
I tried this recipe and adjusted three things: I used a bag of coleslaw blend cabbage, used Turkey Kielbasa and added 6 chopped red skin potatoes. Let me tell you-----BIG HIT! It is very easy to remember the ingredients due to very few ingredients but this is a definate do over and make again....PS - Left overs are even better, the second and third day. Im jumping for joy on this one
This recipe is solid as is, not knock your socks off delicious but good enough to keep in your soup recipe folder. I did not try with sour cream; just had it plain.
This was very good...even better the 2nd day...I did what others mentioned and used diced tomatoes (w/ chilies in mine) and tomato sauce and I used my home made beef broth. I will make this often...thanks for the post!!!
This is absolutely fantastic! Not everyone likes boiled cabbage but if you like it with corned beef- try this you wont be disappointed! Try adding half kielbasa and half hot links- didn't even add sour cream and the cabbage kept it pretty mellow(I do like things on the spicy side though) Try this, it's great, I will definitely make again and again! :)
This is awesome!!! Very light & healthy. I used light sour cream (please don't skip the sour cream...it really adds some depth to the stew!!!). Thanks!
I love this recipe! I found it when my husband and I were doing low carb AND I had been given a bunch of cabbage from a friend. I'm not a big fan of cabbage, but this recipe makes it delicious. We used spicy Italian turkey sausage, great alternative to keilbasa. And we didn't use the sour cream because we didn't have any. I don't think it took away from the recipe at all without it. The cabbage reminds me of noodles, so I was in love. Interesting flavor at first, but it grew on us so quickly and it's now a family favorite. And, it's super easy! Thank you!
I have never given a 1 star review, but this was horrific. Neither my husband nor myself could eat more than a bite. I have never made a soup with so much cooked cabbage, although I typically like cabbage in moderation. But this was just disgusting. The flavor was strangely sweet, and the texture like mush. I will never make anything even remotely resembling this again. AVOID unless you absolutely love masses of cooked cabbage.
Excellent dish! I used light butter and fat free sour cream to reduce calories. Used a bag of cole slaw mix in lieu of cabbage only. Also added leftover brown rice. Highly recommend.
Not enough flavour. Bland and uninteresting. won't be making this again
This is absolutely ridiculous. Everything cooked down into this silky delicious soup with great flavor. The dollop of sour cream is a nice touch too. Will certainly make this again.
Forgive me for giving a review on an altered recipe, but I thought I had tomato soup when I started preparing this recipe. When I found that I did not have the tomatoe soup, I substituted a can of diced tomatoes, a TBS of Heinz 57, and three cloves of home-roasted garlic. The Stew was great! I still want to try it with the canned tomatoe soup. I originally picked this recipe because my husband is currently on stage I of the Atkins diet. Although, he normally does not like cabbage, unless it is on a reuben, he thought this was really good! It is also good as left-overs! I really enjoyed this as well. The kielbasa adds a unique flavor without adding too much fat! Although, I have to admit, adding the sour cream really improves the already good flavor. Try it! You'll like it. Note: adding the diced tomatoes in place of the canned soup, did increase the fiber content. I agree, with several reviewers that this is more of a soup than a stew as far as texture goes.
I made a few alterations to the recipe. First, I added tomato paste to the mixture (the tomato soup seemed rather bland by itself, the paste made it more hearty), also I added diced carrots to the stew. (Most Polish dishes have carrots - I was surprised this recipe did not call for them.) Finally, the recipe made no mention of any side-dish, I chose to pair this stew with another traditional Polish staple - mashed potatoes. I skipped the sour cream this time around - but will give it a try next time. Overall, this dish was quite simple to make - certainly got rave reviews from my husband. I will make this stew again.
EXECELLENT!. I used smoked sausage instead (Skinless)
This was easy and delicious - except I would call it a soup rather than stew. Following other reviewers suggestions I only used one cup of water and it still was very thin - had to use a spoon to eat it. I did use the tomato soup and some said they believed that it made it a bit sweet. I agree - I added some hot sauce to counteract that. I would make this a day in advance because like most stews it only gets better. Thanks submitter.
Mouthwatering
Well Jo, after only one single bite of this stew, hubby declared this a ten star recipe! He LOVED it and so did the kids! I used only broth and no water, tomato sauce in lieu of the soup and added leftover potatoes, which I cubed and a package of spinach. Drew bought two kielbasa links from our local German butcher and this was the perfect way to incorporate the sausage into a really good meal. Thank you so very much!!!!
Excellent, my husband especially loved this. The only change I made was to use tomato sauce & and can of dice tomatoes in place of the tomato soup (didn't have any and my husband loves diced tomatoes in stew). And I added minced garlic :)
I used a whole cabbage (little over medium), smoked turkey sausage, omitted the sour cream (I didn't have any), added a few shakes of Worcestire, and I used green, red, and yellow bell pepper. It was absolutely delish! Thanks for the wonderful recipe, sal!
Awesome recipe!! My husband and I absolutely loved it. I changed this recipe around a bit to use some extra veggies and I did not have green peppers. I also used tomato souce instead of tomato soup with some veggie stock. I also used some octoberfest sausage and some extra roast beef instead of the kielbasa. It still turned out awesome. I had let the soup sit for a couple of hours before we ate it for supper to let the flavours blend.
Very good recipe overall. I added a can of diced tomatoes and a tsp. of Franks hot sauce for some extra spice. I also topped it off with a little extra sour cream and some fresh chives. Family loved it.
Yum!!! My husband (who NEVER cooks) actually made this himself! Such great flavor. We added a can of Northern Beans and substituted beef boullion for water. Excellent recipe. We will make again.
This was pretty good. I put it in a crockpot.I didn't have tomato soup on hand so I did as some other reviewers did and used diced tomatoes. I also added a beef boullin cube for a little extra flavor.
My family loved this one. The second time we made this we added crushed red pepper and great northern beans. Next time it will go to a cookout. I told alot of people and they made it themselves thank you.
Considering the ingredients, I had my doubts about this recipe. My doubts were demolished and so was this stoup! It smelled amazing! I read just about every review on this recipe and considering my tastes and all, I changed just a little to try and healthy it up a little more.... by that I mean... I didn't use butter, the kielbasa is greasy enough in my opinion. I used reduced-sodium broth and didn't add any salt. Instead of just cabbage.... I used an entire bag of tricolor coleslaw mix because it needed to be used desperately or I would have had to throw it out. So using that it added carrots and purple cabbage to the mix... YUM! Some reviewers said they liked it better without the sour cream... so I served it as an option, a dollop or not, it was their choice. I preferred it with and so did everyone in my family but one. I would totally make this again. Not only was it scrumptious, it was pretty budget friendly and not to mention... speedy/minimal prep!
Fantastic, even my picky eaters loved it. I added 1 diced sweet potatoe, 1 diced Idaho potatoe and 1 can white beans.
I love this recipe but due to high blood pressure I'm always looking for ways to lower the sodium. So I make this almost as listed except I use low sodium kielbasa, low sodium beef broth, 2 large cans of diced tomatoes, and the only seasoning I add is cajun seasoning for flavor. I also add garlic. I omit the water and use enough of the broth to go to the top of the crockpot. I always use 2 links of the sausage and to make it easier I use a bag of Cole slaw mix that includes carrots.
This was, for me, a basic stone soup recipe. I had to add so many other things (beans, carrots, tomatoes, tomato paste, hot sauce, thyme, garlic) to give it flavor and turn it into a wonderful flavorful stew.
This is Yummy! I ended up with 5 quarts by adding about 2 cups of chunky potato cubes. Low boil for about 2.5 hours to cook the potatoes; add a little more water. Corn bread muffins added a nice touch. Perfect for Fall and Winter!
I'm going to give this recipe 5 stars for giving me the idea to create my own version of Kielbasa Stew, because you can substitute whatever you prefer, I made these changes to suit our taste, I first sautéed the cabbage in butter, extra virgin olive oil and caraway seeds, I used a large can of diced tomatoes for the liquid, I omitted the onions and added some garlic, then I added spices to our taste, if you make sure all your product have no sugar in them your recipe will be acceptable for a high protein diet. I kept the green peppers in, and the sour cream was a very nice touch.
I really loved this dish! Very easy and very tasty. I add cubed potatoes to it and call it Kielbasa Stoup
This recipe is awesome!!!!! Even my kids (ages 5 and 3) loved it, cabbage and all. Since my husband likes stews with tomato chunks, I also added a can of stewed tomatoes to the recipe. The sour cream adds just the right finishing touch (I added about 1/2 cup, though).
We changed it up a bit and added corn,mushroom,carrots and other spices and everyone just loves it to death
This was very tasty, however I admit to altering it just a little. I didn't want the sweetness of tomato soup so I used a can of fire roasted chopped tomatoes. I did not add any additional salt and this was plenty salty, definitely use low sodium broth. Also I added a little garlic powder and instead of plain sour cream I used jalapeno sour cream. YUM!
This is one of my families favorite recipes. I always have to make a double batch along with a big pot of mashed potatoes so they can sop up the juice. The only thing I changed was adding a slurry of corn starch to thicken the broth prior to adding the sour cream. So simple and easy.
Well, I had high hopes- I thought this dish was fine, but my husband thought it was too salty (I even cut down salt a bit) and way to acidic, even with the sour cream. The reason it got three stars and not one is because I thought it was decent.
Great...easy with good flavor...I added more liquid and made soup.
I'm not a big fan of cabbage, but this stew was delicious and I even liked the cabbage in it.
Used a coleslaw mix instead of just cabbage - yummy!
Very tasty! Made a few changes based on what I had on hand and still turned out great. I used kale instead of cabbage, red bell pepper instead of green, and red onion- made it very colorful. Also at the end I added two cans of cannellini beans.
We loved this recipe! It was soo easy and we added some shredded cheese when we served it. I also threw some hot sauce in mine, which gave it a nice kick. Yum!
When it comes to cooking, I'm usually limited to the microwave. I did not have the confidence to change this recipe so I followed it exactly. It was amazing. Really easy and really great tasting. This was a great first step in learning to cook and I'm extremely grateful. This recipe is what got me to make an account on this app just so I can talk about how amazing this tastes. Thank you!
Delicious and so easy!
I used a can of diced tomatoes instead of tomato soup, otherwise used the recipe. Delicious!
Just made this and it is very very good! I tweaked it just a bit , used tomato sauce instead of soup, chicken broth was all I had, a lil thyme and a bay leaf, cumin and cayenne pepper, extra broth no water, and a handful of celery that needed to get used, skipped the sour cream and it was still excellent!!! the house smells amazing and I bowled some up to take a pic and taste test, SMH I ate it all before I took the pic!! Lol so I just took a pic of the pot!! ENJOY
This dish was easy and tasty! The whole family loved it. I cooked it in a slow cooker on high for about two hours and I added potatoes and topped it with chedar cheese.
delicious! i cut the sausage only 1/4 of a inch though. didn't want huge chunks. Came out great. Sour cream always makes stews and soups and delicious extra touch.
Used Pablano pepper instead of Green. Used the tomatoe sauce rather than soup. used smoked sausage and would have rather had something a bit more spicy. Added turnips and carrots to round out the flavor. This recipe is an excellent pallet to draw on.
I customized this with V8 in place of tomato soup and added a can of diced fire grilled tomatoes and green chilis. This is an amazing stew! I don't like to eat left-overs, but had to eat this everyday until it was gone and was craving more. I WILL make it again!!
Followed as closely to the letter as my pantry allowed, but I had to use beef base and water. Reading the reviews, I think more would be better--more veggies, that is. Although it is supposed to be a stew, I am going to chop the sausage smaller next time. I also think ham base could be fun.
Really good! I didn't have a green pepper, so I used celery. I would give it five starts, but I didn't care for the sour cream at the end. Next time I'll leave it out.
I had some leftover kielbasa left from a BBQ and looked for a recipe to use it up. This was great! I would definitely make it again.
I followed the recipe exactly and everyone loved it! I'll definitely make this again.
Geat recipe! I was surprised that my kids liked it so much since it has cabbage but they loved it! I used a crock pot; browned the kielbasa first and threw everything else in to cook for 6 hrs on low. Based upon other recommendations, I added 3 chopped potatoes and 1 large chopped tomato. Very delicious. Next time, I will double the recipe and freeze the extra.
good stuff. My hubby even liked it!
This was very easy / tasty / filling! I used a mix of tomato soup and canned tomatoes with garlic and beef broth (rather than adding any water). I also added sautéed mushrooms as a garnish, which added nicely to the flavor. Served it with crusty bread and over mashed potatoes, both of which worked well with the stew.
Excellent! Made modifications to suit our tastes but, all in all, a wonderful Midwestern winter fare. Agree that sodium level is high & the addition of potatoes assists with that. Also love colors, so carrots were a plus in addition to the Northern beans and home canned tomatoes. Thank you for a great way to use up the extra cabbage from a Cabbage Roll marathon! (We make freezer meals & end up with surplus).
This is wonderfully comforting food!!! Add, subtract ingredients to whatever floats your Kielbasa & YOU'LL LOVE IT.
At first I thought I'd double the amount of kielbasa (since our family loves our meats), but after putting in the water, tomato soup, and broth - I realized why the recipe only called for 1lb of it. So I decided to double the recipe - leave out the salt (since the sausage and broth already had so much of it) - added 5 medium sized russet potatoes - added about a tablespoon of cumin - and a dash of louisiana hot sauce... and as an end result, Absolutely Delicious!!! Can't wait to have more for dinner tomorrow ^_^ !!!
Needed a recipe to use up leftover sausage and cabbage from a cookout. This more than fit the bill. Even better as leftovers the next day.
Excellent Recipe! I didn't change a thing.
This was really good, I will be making it again very soon.
I was hesitant about trying this recipe because I didn't think my kids would go for it, but since we had two big heads from a pick-your-own farm that I didn't want to see go to waste, I went for it - and was very pleasantly surprised. Unlike some others, I did go ahead and use the tomato soup, but no recipe gets left untouched ... I did add some diced potatoes (we also have a lot of THOSE from the pick-your-own farm) and added some more broth to compensate for added veggie volume. Mu husband absolutely raved, kids didn't rave but didn't complain. And boy - is it filling!
The flavor was a bit off...Im not really sure what it was..maybe the tomato soup?? I really liked the way the cabbage turned out but something was wrong with the sauce. I'll try this again but use the suggested tomato sauce instead of the soup.
This was a good recipe. I substituted turkey kielbasa for the pork. I ate the whole pot over a couple of days and took it to work. It goes great with a Jiffy cornbread muffin. I think I will leave out the salt next time. Generally, it was a solid, quick filling meal.
Simple to prep, delicious and nutritious. I used Jennie-O turkey kielbasa, low-sodium canned soups, and served over pierogies. Plenty of leftovers for lunches. Will definitely make again.
Great dish! Instead of tomato soup, I used a small can of tomato paste, and added some more broth. I also threw in some potatoes, green beans, and pearl onions.
This soup would be fabulous, just as written, but I changed it up a little to make it healthier. I used a little olive oil to saute my veggies, then added turkey kielbasa. I followed the rest of the recipe exactly. Very very good!
This was really good. Instead of adding water I added a bottle of beer to the soup. It kicked the soup up a bit. Thanks for the recipe.
Yum! I bought smoked turkey kielbasa sausage and made beef broth from cubes (cheaper). This was really, really tasty and filling. I was afraid it would be too liquidy but it reduced very nicely during the 45 minute simmering time. Pretty easy and straightforward to make.
This was a spur of the moment dish for me to make last night. I had a huge bag of coleslaw the husband bought at the wholesale store I needed to use up. I had pretty much everything to make this in stock except the beef broth, so used my homemade chicken broth. I simmered the kielbasa with the onions and drained off the fat, there was quite a bit of it. I also liked the idea of adding in celery and diced canned tomatoes as other reviews suggested, and so glad I did since they perked the flavor up. I wanted some pasta in mine and towards the last ten minutes of simmering I threw in a cup of elbow noodles. We are not really big fans of cooked cabbage, but we all really liked this. Just topped with a dollop of sour cream and green onions for the husband and son, but I ate mine without the sour cream. I'll make this again, but will add in a bit more spices than just salt and pepper, certainly some garlic.
I agree with the others, this is a very easy and tasty stew. I added Navy Beans (rinsed) and garlic to give it extra punch. It is better the second day!
I loved this recipe!!! I added the beer at the last minute & it made such a difference! My family was not as thrilled but when I took it to work everyone was asking what smelled so good!YUMMMY!
This was great! The only changes I made were to keep the cabbage in small chunks and add cubed potatoes to make it a complete meal. I always use low salt broth when cooking so I can control the added salt.
I love this soup and I make it often. I use low-fat sausage to cut the fat and I can't taste a difference. It's fantastic served with a spoonful of low-fat sour cream on top.
Fantastic! The ONLY thing I did differently was to add a can of diced tomatoes to the stew. Easy, tasty, and warming of the tummy. Thanks!
At first I forgot to add the sour cream and I thougth this soup was just ok, adding the cream made it much better. I will make again.
Things I changed: I used tomato sauce instead of soup, low sodium chicken broth instead of beef, did not add any extra salt, used turkey kielbasa. I also added in a can of corn and a can great northern beans (I don't know how much substance the soup would have had without them, but they were great in it!) I also doubled it to freeze half after I made it the first time! It is my new favorite soup!
Simple and delicious
Delish. Used sauce instead of soup and no water. Added garlic and no salt. Other then that followed recipe and whole family loved.
This stew had a great flavor! I added some potatoes to thicken the stew. Great recipe!
Very good, loved the sweet tomato taste. I browned the kielbasa first, then threw everything in the crockpot. I added potatoes and a can of fire roasted tomatoes too (makes everything taste better!) Omitted the salt from reviews and let my family add salt as they pleased to their own bowl. Needs a couple more cups of cabbage, I didn't know I would like cabbage so much but this dish made me want more and more cabbage so 3 cups didn't last as long as the rest of the stew. I used some other seasonings too, just whatever feels right. I didn't stir the sour cream in, just put garnished bowls with it. Or shredded cheese. Serve with garlic bread!! Yummy!
Honestly, this was waaaaay better than I thought it would be. I didn't make any modifications and didn't have any leftovers. I do like the suggestion of adding the beans, so I think I'll try that next time. Great recipe!
I double the sausage. Used tomato sauce instead if the tomato soup, it was all I had on hand. Turned out great! Tasted better the next day after the flavones meld.
I made it to the recipe except for the sour cream. It was very easy to make and absolutely delicious. I've made it several times both with beef and turkey kielbasa, great every time.
This was good but not remarkable. I omitted the tomato soup and used canned tomatoes instead. I also added some soup base instead of salt for extra richness.
This is the best! I throw in a diced potato to make it a little more hearty. Thanks!
Very easy. I thought the simplicity might make it boring but it was delicious.
This recipe was fantastic. I did modify (recipes are only guidepost) I didn't add bell pepper or salt and I did add garlic and chipotle pepper powder (anyone who lilkes spicy foods should get that. It's a smooth, spicy addition to anything. I had some doubts going into it, but yum,yum! Five stars all the way.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections