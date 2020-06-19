Lemon Drop Shots
A yummy alcoholic shot perfect for parties... tastes just like the candy!
A yummy alcoholic shot perfect for parties... tastes just like the candy!
1.21.17 It really does taste like the candy. The sugar-coated lemon wedge really tames the tart lemon juice.Read More
Not bad. It's not worth juicing the lemons for though. And the sugar goes right to the bottom of the shot glass. Next time, use lemon juice and I'll warm it and melt the sugar in the juice first. I only made 2 shots.Read More
1.21.17 It really does taste like the candy. The sugar-coated lemon wedge really tames the tart lemon juice.
My favorite shot. My best friend and I used to do these all the time when we were younger. Now it will be my memorial shot for her
Not bad. It's not worth juicing the lemons for though. And the sugar goes right to the bottom of the shot glass. Next time, use lemon juice and I'll warm it and melt the sugar in the juice first. I only made 2 shots.
Used simple syrup instead of sugar but definitely great!
my tree was loaded with lemons..so i made lemon drop shots...yes the sugar fell to bottom but i made more and didn't have to add more sugar..win...win...
Subbed in simple syrup for the sugar to deal with the dilution problem with the sugar turned out really good
We liked it but I don't know if it was worth squeezing the lemons for this. I may make them again using simple syrup not sugar. The sugar sinks and sits at the bottom of the glass.
Love, love, love
Love this drink. My new shot.
I used dextrose (corn sugar) added directly to my fresh squeezed meyer lemon juice. It's like powder sugar and dissolves quickly. I also substituted erythritol for the sugar to dip my meyer lemon slices into. Great shots!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections