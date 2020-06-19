Lemon Drop Shots

A yummy alcoholic shot perfect for parties... tastes just like the candy!

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Ingredients

1
Directions

  • Combine vodka and lemon juice in a shot glass. Sprinkle 1/2 teaspoon sugar on top.

  • Place 2 teaspoons sugar in a small plate; dip lemon wedges in sugar. Suck on a sugared lemon after drinking the shot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
116 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 23.9g; fat 0.3g; sodium 3.7mg. Full Nutrition
