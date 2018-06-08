This white pizza sauce is great for vegetable pizzas, meat pizzas, or pasta. Brush your favorite pizza dough with olive oil, spread sauce, add your favorite toppings, and bake per dough instructions. Also great for calzones or chicken and broccoli with fettucine. Makes enough sauce for 2 medium pizzas. Freezes beautifully. Just thaw at room temperature.
This is an excellent recipe. I made it to go on a buffalo cauliflower pizza instead of a red sauce. I made a couple changes to suit my preferences and what I had in the house: Instead of milk I used half & half. I did about 2.5 Tablespoons of flour instead of 3 and that achieved the perfect consistency for me. I threw in some sharp cheddar in addition to the parmesan. I used 4 cloves of garlic instead of 1 because I wanted a big garlic flavor. I also added crushed red pepper flakes, and dried Italian herbs because I didn't have any fresh. Saving this recipe!
Super easy sauce and I would certainly make it again but will double the quantity so I can keep some handy in the freezer. Used it on a pizza with spinach, sun dried tomatoes, portobello mushrooms and feta cheese. Yum!
Tasted absolutely delicious!!! I didn't have fresh basil so I used only 1 table spoon of dried basil. I love the outcome not to thick yet not to runny. I wasnt sure of making this because I ran out of marinara (red tomatoe sauce) and I needed a substitute...let's just say I'll be making this again real soon. Easy and tasty.
Just made it tonight.....excellent flavor and texture. I wanted a white sauce under corn, jalapeños, and tomatoes (all from the garden). This was a perfect sauce for those toppings. I will definitely make this again!
I really like the mix of butter and olive oil for pizza sauce roux. I cut the flour to 2.5 T and used 1 t Italian seasoning in place of the green seasonings. Used about 1/4 c shaved parmesan cheese and about 1/4 c shredded Mexican blend, combined into a 1/2 c measuring cup. I really liked this sauce and will be using this ingredient base in the future!
This is very tasty! I needed a white sauce that would complement my yeast pizza crust and also not overpower the Morel mushrooms I topped it with . I made it according to the recipe and it was plenty for 2 pizzas. I will make it again.
Followed recipe EXCEPT I added a bit of sharp cheddar and a couple extra splashes of milk as I make extra large pizzas—so there are left overs. This addition was perfect and spread across the dough perfectly. Major thumbs up from my kiddos and the hubby.
My wife can’t consume tomato-based pizza sauce because she is nursing our 6-month old. The acid in the tomato sauce doesn’t have a good effect on him. I saw this recipe and thought it was worth a try. Amazing flavor and so easy to make. I’ll definitely be making this again.
Really excellent - and so quick and easy. We love white pizza but this was the first time making it at home. I added more garlic and left out the oregano but otherwise followed it exactly - though did add a bit more milk as it was a tad thick at the end. Easy peasy and delicious.
I like this white pizza sauce. I have a family member that cannot digest tomato products, so this it a winner for me. I decreased the flour to 2.5 T, added 2 garlic cloves and used italian seasoning in place of basil and oregano. Best part...it is quick and easy.
This sauce as it is written was phenomenal! I made the Jays Pizza Crust recipe and used this as the sauce and topped it with soft cooked scrambled eggs and bacon and several cheeses and OMG it was the most phenomenal breakfast pizza ever! The sauce totally made this breakfast pizza ON POINT. I will use this sauce for making future breakfast pizzas... my family has requested making breakfast pizza with this sauce once a week from here on out.... great blend of flavors! No need to alter the recipe---
I pretty much followed this as written, except that I needed to thin it out a bit using a little more milk. Also, I used dried herbs. I’m sure it will be even better when I can use fresh ones! I used the sauce instead of red sauce to make a veggie pizza using my homemade crust recipe. I topped it with a five cheese Italian blend and a little more parm. Very Tasty! Will definitely make this again!
We were out of our Pizza Sauce, so I whipped this up instead.. it was really very very good, I was shocked at how well this came together. I used heavy whipping cream, as I had a cup left I had to use up, but this was really very good! Thank you for this recipe, we will make this again.
I was only making one pizza, so I halved the recipe. I omitted the butter and only used olive oil to saute the onion. I also substituted garlic sea salt for the garlic. I've made it twice and it tasted amazing both times. I definitely recommended this recipe!
This was really, really good and so easy to make. I only had 1% milk so I used a 1/2 cup of that and a 1/2 cup of half and half The dish seemed really rich so next time, I’ll just use the milk and may cut back just a pinch on the parmesan cheese. Thank you for sharing!
This was so delicious! I halved the recipe for 1 boboli crust and it was the perfect amount. Only thing I did differently was replace dried basil and oregano for fresh, and used minced garlic instead of fresh. I will definitely be using this again.
Used this to go with my first ever cauliflower pizza crust. It was the perfect match. With GERD it was a big step for me to go red sauce free. This sauce made that easy. Loved it. Next time I'll thin it out with a little more milk since this was a little thicker than I like for my first try. Thanks for a great recipe. A keeper for sure.
Wow, just wow! Our favorite pizza is vegetarian with white sauce. We love to make our own pizza but I have never found a white sauce that works, this one definitely does. A little thinning and it would wonderful
This recipe was perfect. My husband absolutely loved this. I had some leftover garlic broccoli and used this sauce to make a white pizza with the broccoli. It was wonderful. I will definitely make this again. I've made white pizza sauce before but it was never the right consistency. This was great. Thanks for posting.
We made this tonight exactly as directed. It was amazing! We love white sauce and this is by far the best I ever had!! We topped ours with an Italian blend cheese and fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and onions and some fresh garlic. We will be using this recipe for years to come!
This was excellent and easy, Shared with family members and will definitely make again. I made homemade crust from the Pampered Chef pizza stone recipe. However, next time I will preheat the stone and perhaps bake the crust slightly before adding the sauce. I did add sliced sweet onion, mushrooms and some salami. Many variations would work. Just be sure the crust is partially cooked; ours was a bit doughy. Thanks.
My 4 yr. old son loved it! He loves pizza but recently developed a sensitivity to tomato based food. So, I needed a uncomplicated and quick white sauce recipe for his pizza. He gave it a things up. It is on my Nasir Approved List ?
