White Pizza Sauce

71 Ratings
  • 5 55
  • 4 14
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This white pizza sauce is great for vegetable pizzas, meat pizzas, or pasta. Brush your favorite pizza dough with olive oil, spread sauce, add your favorite toppings, and bake per dough instructions. Also great for calzones or chicken and broccoli with fettucine. Makes enough sauce for 2 medium pizzas. Freezes beautifully. Just thaw at room temperature.

By MaggieJo

Gallery
23 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
8 mins
total:
18 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
about 1 1/4 cup sauce
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat butter and olive oil in a small saucepan over medium heat; stir in onion and garlic. Whisk in flour until lightly browned and onion is tender, about 2 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Add 1 cup milk, Parmesan cheese, basil, oregano, salt, and black pepper; cook, whisking continuously, until cheese is melted and sauce has thickened slightly, about 5 minutes. Add more milk if sauce is too thick. Remove from heat.

Tips

Mozzarella cheese or 3-cheese Italian cheese blend can be used in place of the Parmesan cheese, and dried basil can be used in place of fresh basil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
146 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 7.4g; fat 10.6g; cholesterol 23.2mg; sodium 273mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/19/2022