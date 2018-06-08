Zucchini Stew

1 of 22

Rating: 5 stars After years of diabetes and battling her weight, my mom created this recipe, which the whole family of eight and now her grandchildren and great grand children still love to this date. If you don't tell them, they won't know it's part of a diet regime. Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars I followed the suggestions of the earlier reviewer and added the zucchini at the end and added some spices (basil and a bay leaf). The rice I used (brown non-instant) took longer than 20 minutes to cook up. I liked the soup a lot - a good way to use up zucchini and nice for a change. Helpful (19)

Rating: 2 stars The original recipe has great ingredients but it's flavorless and the zucchini turns to mush. With some alterations this is okay--use chicken stock instead of water; add 1/2 tsp thyme and 1/2 tsp rosemary; add the zucchini last. It was okay but I wouldn't make it again. Helpful (15)

Rating: 4 stars I add some tomato sauce Italian seasoning and basil to this and it turned out great Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars I made this last night. I threw in soy sauce and garlic powder instead of salt n pepper and I used Zacharain's seasoned long grain wild rice instead of the white rice. It turned out awesome. Even my picky 3 yo couldn't resist the awesome smell of the tomatoes and zucchini. Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars I was looking for something to do with at least some of the mountain of zucchini that my brother in law has gotten this year. I used this as a jumping off point and adjusted the seasonings to what my husband likes: MORE GARLIC! I added about three cloves of garlic to some olive oil and cooked that up with the onion. I also added about 2 teaspoons of garam massala powder I would suggest if you've never used it to start with much less it seems to be an acquired taste. I followed the suggestions of some of the reviewers and added the zucchini later in the cooking process. I think it came out rather well. Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars Very good comfort food. I used Acini di pepe instead of rice only because my little one has a rice allergy. I added garlic and parsley. It was still a little bit bland so I will try some other seasonings the next time I make it. But overall it was quick easy to make and tasty. Thank you for the recipe. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars Made rice and barely in rice maker and mixed in after everything was cooked. put zucchini in at same time as diced tomatoes. used soya sauce instead of salt and pepper to season. easy and simple - can't complain and kids enjoyed. Helpful (2)