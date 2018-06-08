Zucchini Stew

Rating: 3.71 stars
21 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

This is my mother's recipe. It's delicious.

By MARY ANN PUTMAN

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
Directions

  • In a large pot, combine zucchini and onion. Cover with 3 inches of water. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Stir in tomatoes and rice; reduce heat and simmer.

  • In a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat until brown. Stir into soup, adding more water if necessary. Season with salt and pepper, and simmer 20 minutes more, until rice is tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
442 calories; protein 27.8g; carbohydrates 36.6g; fat 19g; cholesterol 82.4mg; sodium 205.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (22)

Most helpful positive review

MARY A. PUTMAN
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2004
After years of diabetes and battling her weight, my mom created this recipe, which the whole family of eight and now her grandchildren and great grand children still love to this date. If you don't tell them, they won't know it's part of a diet regime. Read More
Helpful
(24)

Most helpful critical review

TSCHETE0
Rating: 2 stars
07/12/2004
The original recipe has great ingredients but it's flavorless and the zucchini turns to mush. With some alterations this is okay--use chicken stock instead of water; add 1/2 tsp thyme and 1/2 tsp rosemary; add the zucchini last. It was okay but I wouldn't make it again. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Reviews:
SIMPLEKID
Rating: 5 stars
01/16/2005
I followed the suggestions of the earlier reviewer and added the zucchini at the end and added some spices (basil and a bay leaf). The rice I used (brown non-instant) took longer than 20 minutes to cook up. I liked the soup a lot - a good way to use up zucchini and nice for a change. Read More
Helpful
(19)
amanda
Rating: 4 stars
09/24/2009
I add some tomato sauce Italian seasoning and basil to this and it turned out great Read More
Helpful
(8)
mommiemayhem
Rating: 4 stars
01/14/2009
I made this last night. I threw in soy sauce and garlic powder instead of salt n pepper and I used Zacharain's seasoned long grain wild rice instead of the white rice. It turned out awesome. Even my picky 3 yo couldn't resist the awesome smell of the tomatoes and zucchini. Read More
Helpful
(8)
DragonPink
Rating: 4 stars
06/02/2009
I was looking for something to do with at least some of the mountain of zucchini that my brother in law has gotten this year. I used this as a jumping off point and adjusted the seasonings to what my husband likes: MORE GARLIC! I added about three cloves of garlic to some olive oil and cooked that up with the onion. I also added about 2 teaspoons of garam massala powder I would suggest if you've never used it to start with much less it seems to be an acquired taste. I followed the suggestions of some of the reviewers and added the zucchini later in the cooking process. I think it came out rather well. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Apollari
Rating: 4 stars
04/19/2011
Very good comfort food. I used Acini di pepe instead of rice only because my little one has a rice allergy. I added garlic and parsley. It was still a little bit bland so I will try some other seasonings the next time I make it. But overall it was quick easy to make and tasty. Thank you for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Thea Rae
Rating: 4 stars
03/06/2012
Made rice and barely in rice maker and mixed in after everything was cooked. put zucchini in at same time as diced tomatoes. used soya sauce instead of salt and pepper to season. easy and simple - can't complain and kids enjoyed. Read More
Helpful
(2)
House of Aqua
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
03/02/2016
I ended up adding 1 cup of water 3/4 cup tomato sauce but the rice quickly absorbed most liquid so then I added vegetable broth. Read More
