Chocolate chip coffee bar.

Rating: 5 stars O-M-Gosh! These are really good! I halved the recipe and baked it in a 8" x 8" glass pan. For those of you who don't have a kitchen scale, I measured out 1/2 lb of brown sugar using my scale, and then put it in a measure cup, and it measured out to 1 cup, firmly packed - so if you are making the full recipe, 2 cups of brown sugar, firmly packed. I did need to bake this closer to 40 minutes to get a toothpick to come out clean. The coffee flavor really shines through. I might cut back the chocolate chips just a little bit next time. Thank you for sharing your recipe - I will make this again! Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars It was delicious but it took MUCH longer than indicated to bake. After 40 minutes a toothpick still didn't come out clear from the middle but after the cake cooled it firmed up a bit more. For more coffee flavor I used really strong instant coffee.

Rating: 3 stars I did not taste the coffee and thought it was unexciting. Perhaps I erred in making it. I may try again at some point. Agree that it takes 40 - 50 minutes to bake though

Rating: 4 stars YES I LIKE THE CHOCOLATE AND COFFEE FLAVORS TOGETHER. I FOLLOWED THE RECIPE AS BEST I COULD BUT WAS NOT SURE ABOUT THE BROWN SUGAR MEASUREMENT SINCE I DON'T HAVE A KITCHEN SCALE. MAYBE I ADDED TOO MUCH BROWN SUGAR BECAUSE THE CENTER WAS NOT DONE IN 30 MIN. I HAD TO BAKE IT ABOUT 60 MINUTES TO HAVE THE TOOTHPICK COME OUT CLEAN. I WILL TRY THIS AGAIN AND PURCHASE A 1 LB BOX OF BROWN SUGAR TO BE SURE.