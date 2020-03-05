Chocolate Chip Coffee Bar
Servings Per Recipe: 24
Calories: 315.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 3.5g 7 %
carbohydrates: 40g 13 %
dietary fiber: 1.6g 6 %
sugars: 26.2g
fat: 17.1g 26 %
saturated fat: 4.1g 21 %
cholesterol: 15.5mg 5 %
vitamin a iu: 21.3IU
niacin equivalents: 1.8mg 14 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 3 %
vitamin c: 0.1mg
folate: 37.5mcg 9 %
calcium: 29.8mg 3 %
iron: 1.5mg 8 %
magnesium: 29.8mg 11 %
potassium: 125.2mg 4 %
sodium: 162.6mg 7 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 15 %
calories from fat: 154
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
