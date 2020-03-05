Chocolate Chip Coffee Bar

Rating: 3.8 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Chocolate chip coffee bar.

By klg499

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Beat brown sugar, oil, and eggs together in a bowl using an electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Stir flour, coffee, salt, baking soda, and vanilla extract into creamed sugar mixture until batter is just mixed; fold in chocolate chips and walnuts. Spread batter into the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges start to crisp and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 25 to 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Any type of nut can be used in place of the walnuts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
315 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 40g; fat 17.1g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 162.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Liz McLaughlin Woodard
Rating: 3 stars
01/17/2018
No way this is 1 lb of sugar! That s crazy! Read More
Kim's Cooking Now
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2017
O-M-Gosh! These are really good! I halved the recipe and baked it in a 8" x 8" glass pan. For those of you who don't have a kitchen scale, I measured out 1/2 lb of brown sugar using my scale, and then put it in a measure cup, and it measured out to 1 cup, firmly packed - so if you are making the full recipe, 2 cups of brown sugar, firmly packed. I did need to bake this closer to 40 minutes to get a toothpick to come out clean. The coffee flavor really shines through. I might cut back the chocolate chips just a little bit next time. Thank you for sharing your recipe - I will make this again! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Sandy Arbogast
Rating: 4 stars
03/04/2019
It was delicious but it took MUCH longer than indicated to bake. After 40 minutes a toothpick still didn't come out clear from the middle but after the cake cooled it firmed up a bit more. For more coffee flavor I used really strong instant coffee. Read More
Daniel
Rating: 3 stars
04/29/2017
I did not taste the coffee and thought it was unexciting. Perhaps I erred in making it. I may try again at some point. Agree that it takes 40 - 50 minutes to bake though Read More
LindaAlene
Rating: 4 stars
04/21/2017
YES I LIKE THE CHOCOLATE AND COFFEE FLAVORS TOGETHER. I FOLLOWED THE RECIPE AS BEST I COULD BUT WAS NOT SURE ABOUT THE BROWN SUGAR MEASUREMENT SINCE I DON'T HAVE A KITCHEN SCALE. MAYBE I ADDED TOO MUCH BROWN SUGAR BECAUSE THE CENTER WAS NOT DONE IN 30 MIN. I HAD TO BAKE IT ABOUT 60 MINUTES TO HAVE THE TOOTHPICK COME OUT CLEAN. I WILL TRY THIS AGAIN AND PURCHASE A 1 LB BOX OF BROWN SUGAR TO BE SURE. Read More
Liz McLaughlin Woodard
Rating: 3 stars
01/17/2018
No way this is 1 lb of sugar! That s crazy! Read More
