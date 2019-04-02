Texas Deer Chili

This recipe has a very good flavor with the venison. I added some diced stewed tomatoes and some tomato juice (not much). Also I used 1 can kidney and 1 can black beans and a little cornstarch to thicken at the end. Kept all the spices the same. As far as the purists are concerned-OOOH! So Texas "Invented" Chili and "there's no beans under any circumstances in chili, ever". WOOPEE. As far as Ive ever been concerned, why would you ever want to eat one of those "Chili Cook Off" chilis that is nothing more than a soupy gruel. Chili should be a hearty meal with some substance like beans, onions, peppers, and whatever else one cares to put in! Anyways, good job, great flavor and thank you.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
05/13/2003
good start, but everyone knows Texas invented Chili and there's no beans under any circumstances in chili, ever. Beans go on the side.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/10/2002
I am always looking for new recipies for Deer. I love to hunt and cook with deer until the freezer is empty. This recipe is quick and simple and is pleasing to the taste buds. Cannot rate the acceptability of children due to having none. A perfect meal for a working woman with little or no time to cook a full meal.
I changed a few things too, I used ground deer meat, fresh peppers, one can of kidney beans, one can of black beans and used canned tomatoes instead of beef broth. I also cooked It on the stove. It was a good hearty dinner and I'll probably freeze some for later. + a bay leaf
How can you go wrong with deer chili!!!This is a good recipe I used tomato sauce and petite diced tomatoes. I also used a can of rotel tomatoes.I added comino and garlic salt omitting the oregano. I am also from Aggie country and this is the South and we love our beans in chili.
I took the TEXAS DEER to literally be 'deer from Texas'...which are usually corn-fed critters...almost farmed. They are excellent eating, and far more tender than the average 'deer'. Recipe has nice flavor. I made with ground moose as that was what I had. A bit thin. I thickened with some flour. Will probably mash the beans next time-and there WILL be a next time. Thanks for the recipe
firstly, boo to those who downrate a recipe because its "texas"chili with beans /eyeroll secondly and more importantly - this was pretty yummy, i made it tonight with the only difference being i used ground venison and not cubes =)
Excellent! The only thing I changed was adding 1 package taco seasoning to be deer after it was browned. Then I also added some diced tomatoes and 1 cup tomato juice. To spice it up a bit I added 1 tsp. red pepper flakes. Delicious! The beans were perfect in this “chili”!
My husband, the mighty hunter:-), loved this chili! His only complaint was that it was a bit watery. I added some black beans, a jalapeno, and some canned tomatoes to the mix. Next time I will make it a bit hotter. Good recipe!
This chili was awesome ! However I did make some changes, I had to use beef boulion cubes to make my broth, I also added a can of tomatoe sauce ( medium) 1 package of Franks chili powder along with the other spices it called for. I cooked it 2 hours on high, my crock pot dosent have a medium choice it was aawesome !
I have a freezer full of venison. Until this year, I had no idea you could make chili from venison. Great recipe, no changes, AND my chili and my mother's chili always had beans, it wouldn't be chili without them.
I tweaked the recipe a little. I did all the spices, onion, garlic, and green chilis as listed. The following were my additions/modifications: Used 1 pound venison kielbasa sausage, 1 pound ground venison, added 1 Tbsp Worcestershire, did 1 can black beans and 1 can kidney beans, cornstarch to thicken it up, one 6oz can tomato paste, one 14.5oz can diced tomatoes, 1 tsp chili spice, 1 tsp cayenne pepper, 1 Tbsp frank's red hot sauce, 1 tsp garlic powder, 1 cup good dark beer, 1 cup sharp cheddar cheese directly into the crock pot and top with more. It was EXCELLENT with the modifications. Best chilli I've ever made. My boyfriend and I finish off a whole crock pot of it over a couple of days.
I opened a pkg. of deer hamburger meat and I was looking for a recipe. My daughter later said,"Mom this taste like spaghetti sauce." She asked have you added any chili powder? With the two tbs. of chili powder it was great. Printing out the recipe now. I forgot to say I added as suggested a can of rotel tomatoes, 1/2 can tomato paste. Left out the chiles, beef broth, and used one lb pkg of deer meat.
This is a tasty recipe! I did add extra beans and extra tomato and some fresh jalapeño. I am a born and bred Texan and I grew up with beans in my chili! Otherwise it's just a gravy topping for something else.
It's really good. It's missing something though, just don't know what. We added diced tomatoes and all the recipe calls for. I love the beans, can't eat chili without beans! otherwise it's just watery meat. My hubs shot a deer and brought it home after it was processed and we were looking for recipes, came across this one, and tried it. We've made it twice now, just a bigger batch. Great recipe. We'll be making it several more times. I wish it would let me upload a pic on here. Hubs served it with shredded cheese on top and a dollop of sour cream. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
it's my go to recipe. I've made this several times. I have left reviews, change some things that I did different. the page lost my information. I added 1/4 teaspoon anchor chili powder, 1/2tsp chili powder, 1can of tomato sauce, omited 1 can beef broth, added 1 green bell pepper chopped small, omited 1 can of kidney beans and added 1 can black beans, added 1 can fire roasted diced tomatoes. finally I used ground venison instead of chunked. the bell pepper was cooked in with the venison and onion in the beginning.
