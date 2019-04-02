Texas Deer Chili

This recipe was given to me by a friend at work, who is an avid deer hunter. It's very different, but delicious! You would never know you're eating venison.

By Donnak

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, cook venison, onion and garlic in oil until meat is browned. Transfer to a slow cooker and stir together with chiles, beans, broth oregano, cumin, salt and paprika. Cook on medium 4 to 5 hours.

Tips

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
291 calories; protein 36g; carbohydrates 19.6g; fat 7.3g; cholesterol 107mg; sodium 815.8mg. Full Nutrition
