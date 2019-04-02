Texas Deer Chili

This recipe has a very good flavor with the venison. I added some diced stewed tomatoes and some tomato juice (not much). Also I used 1 can kidney and 1 can black beans and a little cornstarch to thicken at the end. Kept all the spices the same. As far as the purists are concerned-OOOH! So Texas "Invented" Chili and "there's no beans under any circumstances in chili, ever". WOOPEE. As far as Ive ever been concerned, why would you ever want to eat one of those "Chili Cook Off" chilis that is nothing more than a soupy gruel. Chili should be a hearty meal with some substance like beans, onions, peppers, and whatever else one cares to put in! Anyways, good job, great flavor and thank you.

