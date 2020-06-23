Homemade Tortilla Bowl

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

The first time I had a tortilla bowl was also the first time I had fried ice cream. It was years ago at an old restaurant called Chi Chi's. Fill with desired fillings, such as ice cream or taco salad.

By Jeanette

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 min
total:
11 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 bowls
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large, heavy saucepan for about 7 minutes. Ensure oil is hot enough by sticking the end of a wooden spoon into the oil; bubbles should form around the wood start to float up.

  • Place 1 tortilla on a slotted spoon and bottom of 1 jar on top of tortilla; lower into the hot oil. Carefully remove spoon, making sure not to tear the tortilla. Mold tortilla around the bottom of the jar using the spoon; cook for about 1 minute.

  • Remove the jar and tortilla bowl from oil using tongs, tilting the tortilla bowl so excess oil goes back into the saucepan. Lay bowl on a paper towel-lined plate to drain and cool. Repeat with remaining tortillas and jars.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
251 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 11.6g; fat 22.7g; sodium 11.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

bd.weld
Rating: 4 stars
01/12/2017
I do remember Chi Chi's! The Mason Jars work great. I used taco sized tortillas so I need to get some larger ones to make salad bowls. The smaller ones are perfect for ice cream. Read More
