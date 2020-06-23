Homemade Tortilla Bowl
The first time I had a tortilla bowl was also the first time I had fried ice cream. It was years ago at an old restaurant called Chi Chi's. Fill with desired fillings, such as ice cream or taco salad.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions
Editor's Note:
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
251 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 11.6g; fat 22.7g; sodium 11.7mg. Full Nutrition