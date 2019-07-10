Stracciatella II
A traditional Italian soup that is full of fresh vegetables and Romano cheese. Sprinkle additional Romano on top before serving.
A traditional Italian soup that is full of fresh vegetables and Romano cheese. Sprinkle additional Romano on top before serving.
I'd love to try it as directed, but this was quick and easier and what I had on hand. Here's what I did different: 1) I only had chicken breast on hand, so I boiled two large ones whole with veggies like step one says to, but I added chicken bouillon because I didn't have the carcass to provide flavor. 2) Instead of cooling the broth and blending it with a portion of veggies, I put all the veggies in at the beginning. Then after 45 min. I scooped out about 1/2 the veggies and just blended them with a hand mixer and then added it back into the soup along with the chicken after I chopped them into small pieces. 3) In step four, it calls for 3 cans of broth to pour the eggs into, but I only used about 1 1/2 cans and I had more than enough liquid in my soup. One more thing... b/c I used bouillon for flavor in step one, it was a little salty, so I would omit the salt if I made it this way again.Read More
I am an experienced cook and did not find this recipe very flavorful. It was bland and missing something. Not sure where the egg is in the picture, but in my dish there was ALOT of egg all over the top of the soup (floating). This made the appearance unappealing.Read More
I'd love to try it as directed, but this was quick and easier and what I had on hand. Here's what I did different: 1) I only had chicken breast on hand, so I boiled two large ones whole with veggies like step one says to, but I added chicken bouillon because I didn't have the carcass to provide flavor. 2) Instead of cooling the broth and blending it with a portion of veggies, I put all the veggies in at the beginning. Then after 45 min. I scooped out about 1/2 the veggies and just blended them with a hand mixer and then added it back into the soup along with the chicken after I chopped them into small pieces. 3) In step four, it calls for 3 cans of broth to pour the eggs into, but I only used about 1 1/2 cans and I had more than enough liquid in my soup. One more thing... b/c I used bouillon for flavor in step one, it was a little salty, so I would omit the salt if I made it this way again.
Excellent. I've made this many times now. Perfect the way it is.
I used this recipe as a base and made quite a few adjustments just to make the soup a little thicker and with some more substance. I also added more lemon juice. The extra lemon juice really helps brighten up this soup. Overall a very good soup for a different spin on chicken.
Used Filini pasta (mini noodles) instead of rice; used less salt; more spices; added chopped spinach at the end; with mushrooms for a FANTASTIC soup! Served with fresh french bread from this site.. DELISH!
I was looking for a recipe that uses spinach, and came across this. As I didn't have a whole chicken, I used the legs & thighs I had in the freezer. I am watching fat intake, so I removed the skin and proceeded as the recipe instructs. It made a wonderful stock, a beautiful glisten, even w/o the skin on. At any rate, I followed the directions as written and came out with a beautiful hearty soup. When my husband came back later for a second bowl, it was then that he realized he didn't get any chicken in the first bowl. He was surprised that he didn't miss it. He added, "That's how good this soup is, I didn't miss the chicken." I served it with biscuits from a recipe I got from this site called, "Cheese Garlic Biscuits II". In this recipe though, I use 1 full tsp. of baking powder, instead of 1/2 and I add 3 minced cloves of garlic to the mix and omitted the brushing of butter once cooked. There is more than enough fat in this recipe, you'll see it on the cookie sheet. They were warm & crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside. Right out of the oven to the table. A great pairing with the Stracciatella. Mangia! :)
This has to be one of the finest soups I've ever enjoyed, although I did tweak the seasonings a good bit to allow for personal taste preferences. The pureed base alone is extraordinary and I have made it twice now in that manner for lunch gatherings to effusive compliments. This will be an heirloom recipe. Thanks so much for sharing.
Wonderful recipe! I have used this receipe may times it was my mother"s recipe too except she skipped the carrots.She got it from the old country.
I did not use the 3 cans chicken broth and reduced the carrots down to 7 and celery down to 4 due to the reduced amount of liquid. I also reduced the eggs down to 3. Delicious
pretty good, makes lots of soup.
My husband loved it, but I thought it was a tad bland and next time I would use parm instead of romano.
Excellent comfort soup. Used chicken breast, added 1/8 tsp. cayenne. Forgot to only put half the veggies in to start with, so just blended up half of the whole cooked batch after 45 minutes. Did not add pasta or rice. Added a little milk to the bowls just before serving and it was quite good; the next day the soup had even better flavor, & I served it without milk. This is a definite keeper, thanks for sharing!
The whole family enjoyed this. I did put in two cloves of garlic when I cooked the chicken. Then, I didn't have enough celery to put more in after the blending, so I threw in half a can of corn. I also used canned spinach (and probably less than what the recipe calls for). I juiced two lemons rather than measuring the lemon juice, too. Oh, and when I made the egg-broth mixture, there was too much to add it all to the soup pot, so I only ended up using half of it. We liked it as it was, so I threw out the rest rather than adding it to the leftovers. I will make this again!
The perfect chicken soup. The ingredients are pretty classic for a chicken soup and if you put in quality you will most certainly be rewarded with a fantastic meal. I could eat this everyday.
I am an experienced cook and did not find this recipe very flavorful. It was bland and missing something. Not sure where the egg is in the picture, but in my dish there was ALOT of egg all over the top of the soup (floating). This made the appearance unappealing.
Excellent soup with a very authentic flavor. I used brown rice and added a couple tablespoons of chicken soup base for more salt and depth. Will make this again and again!
This soup was excellent! I made it exactly as written and wouldn't change a thing. It is a little time consuming, but very interesting to make. I have never poured eggs into a hot liquid, so I was a little nervous, but I poured a thin stream as it says, and the eggs turned into nice little strings. I wouldn't add any more seasonings because I think it would mask the slight taste of the spinach and romano cheese. This is definitely a soup you could serve guests and I will be making it again. Thank you for a great recipe!
This was amazing.
I couldn't blend the vegetables into the broth, because I didn't have any. I also used shell pasta instead of the rice. This soup was well-seasoned and delicious. Thanks, Doreen.
Wow! What a wonderful, satisfying, filling meal! PERFECT for a cold dark wintertime evening! I was so pleased to have all of the items on hand, and EVERYONE in the family wolfed this down! Even the picky one!! Thank you so much for sharing this awesome recipe, sure to be a family favorite for years!!!
WOW! What an excellent cold day soup! A little time consuming, but WELL worth it. After reading other reviews, I did double the lemon juice, but that's the only adjustment I made. Everything else by the book. And it's now my husband's favorite soup. This from a man that LOVES his soups! Thank you DOREENB for the great recipe!
This was kind of labor intensive for me, but thats just cuz I always pretty busy. The end results were really good, I got raves from all of the family.
OMG, this is a great hearty soup. I was looking for something new to do with spinach and chicken and I hit the jack-pot with this recipe. I never cooked with a puree like that, and it added a nice rich thick consistancy to the recipe. can't say enough, love it!!
WOW- This was really good! MAKES A TON. Delicious. Subbed 1 C Orzo for the rice. YUMMY!!!
Made as directed this soup contained too much broth and was quite bland. If I were to make this again it would be a complete re-write: add a full head of garlic to stock, more spinach, pasta in place of rice, omit 3 cans of chicken broth (instead remove some of the stock from the pot and allow to cool a bit before adding the eggs to temper and then returning to pot), and much more salt/pepper/seasonings.
This wasn't a real hit at our house. We found it rather boring. If I were ever to make again, I would add garlic, and cut down on the carrots. It was a bit carroty for us.
I don't know if I didn't follow the directions properly but after using the immersion blender I had a very unappealing orange mush. Had to drastically improvise after that.
Very very yummy soup! I used pecorino instead of romano and brown rice instead of white. I thought there wouldn't be enough rice in this recipe and my soup ended up being very hearty. Next time I will use the recommended amount of rice and a bit more lemon juice and oregano.
Followed this recipe to the letter. It's just ok for the amount of work. I'd like to rate it 3 1/2 stars if I could. I would definitely double or triple the lemaon next time if I made it again, I doubt I would make it again though. It's just ok.
Yummy! We loved this soup! I made it exactly as the recipe said and thought it was delish. Thanks Doreen!
I would describe this delicious soup as a cross between Chicken Rice, Chicken Vegetable, and Eggdrop soup. I prepared it as instructed with very few variations. I did use a crockpot on the Low setting for 11 hours to prepare my chicken stock base, and I also strained the base after pureeing because I didn't like the stringy celery pulp I was finding in it. My other deviation was not to add the remaining carrots and celery and to cook the eggs in only 32 ozs of chicken broth instead of 42 oz. I made these last changes just to keep the volume down because this recipe makes a LOT of soup. There's no need to double it if you have a crowd, and be prepared for lots of leftovers if you don't. As much as I love the soup, I dropped a star because the flavor probably doesn't justify the effort required to make it. Between straining, pureeing, de-boning the chicken and cooking the eggs in broth separately, this was a fairly time-consuming recipe.
Really loved this soup, and I am not a big soup lover. Really flavorful and robust - loved the egg trick! Thanks for the recipe. By the way, half the recipe will go easily for 6 portions.
I cooked everything in a crockpot (including raw chicken). Added extra fresh spinach and parm. cheese, and doubled the Oregano. Also left out egg, and it tasted good. Put in pre-cooked rice and it became way too soggy, so just try putting the uncooked rice in and add extra rice. Cooked on high or 3 hrs, but could probably do less time. It was a little overdone. Also, added spinach at end, and just let it set in the soup for 5-10 mins before serving. Nice flavor.
I've made this many times -- the only change I suggest is to increase the lemon juice if you like. Otherwise it's a winner -- I serve it at the holidays a lot.
This is just ok as is for the time and work involved. I found it a luttle bland. I added about a cup of parmasean to the pot after trying it and that made it much tastier
I love this recipe!!!!
delicious....what more can be said?
I've never heard of this soup before but decided to give it a try. The soup is delicious and my family loved it! Thanks for sharing.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections