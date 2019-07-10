Stracciatella II

A traditional Italian soup that is full of fresh vegetables and Romano cheese. Sprinkle additional Romano on top before serving.

Recipe by Doreen

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
3 quarts
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut up chicken into large pieces and place in a large soup pot with the water. Chop 8 carrots, 3 stalks of celery and 1 onion and place them in the pot as well. Bring to a boil, then cover, reduce heat and simmer 45 minutes, until chicken is tender. Remove chicken and reserve stock. When cool enough to handle, bone chicken and cut meat into bite-size pieces.

  • Process reserved stock in a blender or food processor or using an immersion blender and return it to the pot with the chicken meat. Chop the remaining 3 carrots, 3 stalks of celery and 1 onion and stir into the chicken mixture with the rice. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer until rice is tender, about 20 minutes.

  • Remove chicken mixture from heat and stir in spinach, Romano, salt, pepper, lemon juice and oregano. Set aside.

  • In large saucepan, bring chicken broth to a boil. Pour the eggs into the boiling broth, slowly, in a thin stream. Remove the broth from the heat and stir it into the chicken mixture. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
255 calories; protein 21.8g; carbohydrates 15.2g; fat 11.5g; cholesterol 119.4mg; sodium 1048.4mg. Full Nutrition
