Stracciatella II

I was looking for a recipe that uses spinach, and came across this. As I didn't have a whole chicken, I used the legs & thighs I had in the freezer. I am watching fat intake, so I removed the skin and proceeded as the recipe instructs. It made a wonderful stock, a beautiful glisten, even w/o the skin on. At any rate, I followed the directions as written and came out with a beautiful hearty soup. When my husband came back later for a second bowl, it was then that he realized he didn't get any chicken in the first bowl. He was surprised that he didn't miss it. He added, "That's how good this soup is, I didn't miss the chicken." I served it with biscuits from a recipe I got from this site called, "Cheese Garlic Biscuits II". In this recipe though, I use 1 full tsp. of baking powder, instead of 1/2 and I add 3 minced cloves of garlic to the mix and omitted the brushing of butter once cooked. There is more than enough fat in this recipe, you'll see it on the cookie sheet. They were warm & crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside. Right out of the oven to the table. A great pairing with the Stracciatella. Mangia! :)