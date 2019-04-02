Cajun Crab Soup

1 of 244

Rating: 5 stars Very very good and easy! I made a few adjustments. Instead of clam juice I used Better than Bouillon clam base and water(hard to find but fabulous). Then I skipped the salt. I whisked in a brick of low-fat cream cheese (softened in pieces) just after the first boil. I skipped the cream and added milk instead. I added the cayenne bit by bit and tasted after each addition. My husband ate two big bowls. I had one he's taking a bowl to work today and tomorrow--that's all we have left! Fabulous! I'll make this again for sure! Helpful (77)

Rating: 5 stars This is one for the Hall of Fame! I can't imagine doing anything to make it better. Obviously, those that prefer more of a kick should add more cayenne pepper after tasting. For me, the kick was perfect; just enough to to let one know that it's "there," but not so strong as to be overwhelming. For those that might not be familiar with this style soup, it is similar to clam chowder--but with nuance of it's own. Five stars if ever there was a five-star soup! Helpful (45)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! Because I prefer items to just be mildly spiced I only used 1/8 tsp. of cayenne which was just mildly tangy and much to my liking compared to a spicier soup. I also reduced the salt by half. Very easy to make. I had several bowls at one sitting because it was so delicious! Helpful (42)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent and memorable. Hubs preferred I sub celery for the white corn and it proved to be a surprisingly delicious substitute. Also rather than the cayenne white pepper and thyme I simply used a Cajun seasoning to taste. I used pasteurized lump crab meat. This comes together quickly uses simple ingredients and really delivers - this is a rich velvety smooth creamy and distinctly seafood flavored soup decadently delicious with big chunks of crab. Exquisite. Helpful (40)

Rating: 5 stars Served this last night for a dinner party and everybody thought I'd slaved all day...definitely the hit of the party. I made it exactly as instructed and everything turned out great! Definitely a keeper for my recipe box. As I was making this for the party and had lots of other food prep work to do I took this recipe through step 1 several hours ahead of time transfering the simmered mixture to a slow cooker on low to keep it hot. Added the crab meat onions and cream just before the guests arrived. Couldn't be happier. Thanks! Helpful (26)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe made me a big star! I followed the recipe to the letter and was very happy with the results. It is a very rich gourmet tasting soup. I served it with bread and salad. I used 2 different kinds of lump crab meat - a cheaper brand and a more expensive brand. My advice? Definitely spring for the more expensive crab because it's firmer and fresher...you CAN taste the difference. Helpful (25)

Rating: 4 stars This soup was very good with just the right amount of spice. My only complaint is that it was a little TOO rich and I think next time I'll substitute some of the cream for half and half or just milk. Still I enjoyed it quite a bit. Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for our Progressive Dinner Party and it was delicious! I was a little nervous because our friends are such great cooks. Everyone wanted the recipe. I took the advise and made the base before hand then added the cream and crabmeat right before serving. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars Simply outstanding! I used fat free 1/2 and 1/2 and shredded imitation crab in the food processor. This will definately be in our regular rotation in addition to a special occasion treat for company. Helpful (14)