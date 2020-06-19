Icebox Pickles

This is a wonderful sweet pickle recipe I got from my mother, who got it from a relative, who got it from a relative, and so on. It is very easy, a little time-consuming, delicious, and makes a lot of pickles. The recipe says to put them in jars, but I just store them in a clean gallon-sized ice cream bucket. Will keep in the refrigerator for up to a year.
6.9.20 I scaled this back to 12 servings which called for 2-1/2 cups sugar. For our tastes, I reduced that amount to 2 cups sugar, and that amount was PLENTY sweet enough for us. I’d probably cut it back to 1-3/4 cups sugar next time, but this just could be personal taste preference. I used unwaxed mini cucumbers and mini red bell peppers, and my mandolin made this a very easy recipe to make. They definitely are sweet, but they definitely are GOOD.
