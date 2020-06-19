Icebox Pickles

This is a wonderful sweet pickle recipe I got from my mother, who got it from a relative, who got it from a relative, and so on. It is very easy, a little time-consuming, delicious, and makes a lot of pickles. The recipe says to put them in jars, but I just store them in a clean gallon-sized ice cream bucket. Will keep in the refrigerator for up to a year.

Recipe by Jamie Lowe

prep:

30 mins
30 mins
cook:
8 mins
additional:
3 hrs 30 mins
total:
4 hrs 8 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 gallon
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine cucumbers, onions, green bell peppers, red bell peppers, and salt in a large container. Cover with ice cubes. Let stand for 3 hours. Drain off brine and squeeze out excess moisture.

  • Mix sugar, vinegar, mustard seeds, and celery seeds in a saucepan. Bring to a boil; cook for 3 minutes. Pour over cucumber mixture. Let cool, about 30 minutes.

  • Divide cucumber mixture among jars. Cover with lids and refrigerate.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of salt. The actual amount of salt consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
188 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 47.4g; fat 0.3g; sodium 4mg. Full Nutrition
