Banana Foster Steel-Cut Oats

Rating: 4.71 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

The subtle sweetness of the bananas and the earthy cinnamon add depth to ordinary oatmeal. Perfect for an autumn morning!

By mamabear

prep:
10 mins
cook:
21 mins
total:
31 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring water to a boil in a saucepan. Stir in oats; cook until tender, 10 to 20 minutes. Stir heavy cream, brown sugar, butter, and cinnamon into the oats; simmer for 5 minutes. Add diced banana and walnuts; cook for 1 to 2 minutes more.

  • Remove oats from heat and stir in vanilla extract. Serve in bowls topped with sliced banana.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
920 calories; protein 16.7g; carbohydrates 114.2g; fat 47.5g; cholesterol 71.3mg; sodium 115.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Most helpful positive review

Guti OA
Rating: 5 stars
01/13/2020
I don't usually make this type of breakfast. But I thought I would try it and it came out fantastic. My daughter loves bananas and this yielded a few servings. Thanks. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Chocaholic
Rating: 5 stars
08/24/2020
Fantastic! My son and I eat this all the time now. I cut down the brown sugar to a couple tablespoons and I use whole milk instead of cream since that's what I have on hand. Read More
Sariah Griffin
Rating: 5 stars
03/15/2019
This oatmeal is banana heaven. i made this and had breakfast set all week. I would highly recommend this. Will make over and over again. Read More
Never Idle Life
Rating: 5 stars
01/09/2022
This is delicious. I did NOT add the walnuts (I'm allergic) and I would cut back the brown sugar next time. The texture was amazing and it yielded either two VERY healthy portions or four moderate portions. My guy thought it was a little too "dessert-y" for his taste but I really liked it and will definitely make it again...soon! Read More
sidewayz321
Rating: 5 stars
09/03/2021
delicious Read More
Tammy Lynn
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/12/2017
I'd never tried steel-cut oats before and this was fantastic! I've never eaten a bowl of oatmeal so fast. I put both bananas in the oatmeal and then topped with more brown sugar and the walnuts. So so good! I was freaked out by the calorie count at first but I got 4 nice servings out of this not just 2. Read More
