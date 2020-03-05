Banana Foster Steel-Cut Oats
Servings Per Recipe: 2
Calories: 919.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 16.7g 33 %
carbohydrates: 114.2g 37 %
dietary fiber: 13.7g 55 %
sugars: 44.3g
fat: 47.5g 73 %
saturated fat: 17.1g 86 %
cholesterol: 71.3mg 24 %
vitamin a iu: 877.1IU 18 %
niacin equivalents: 2.4mg 18 %
vitamin b6: 0.6mg 39 %
vitamin c: 10.9mg 18 %
folate: 55mcg 14 %
calcium: 105.2mg 11 %
iron: 5.1mg 28 %
magnesium: 89.2mg 32 %
potassium: 629.5mg 18 %
sodium: 115.4mg 5 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 17 %
calories from fat: 427.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
