Cheese Soup V

4.4
15 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 8
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Satisfying -- the ultimate cheese soup around! Vary the cheese as you like, and garnish with parsley and bacon bits.

Recipe by Sara

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • In a small saucepan, combine celery, carrot and water. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer until tender.

  • Meanwhile, in a large saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Cook onion in butter until tender. Stir in flour and milk and cook until thickened. Stir in broth, cheese and vegetables with their liquid. Stir until cheese is melted and elements are well combined. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
249 calories; protein 11.8g; carbohydrates 11.2g; fat 17.5g; cholesterol 52.9mg; sodium 276.2mg. Full Nutrition
