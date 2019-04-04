Cheese Soup V
Satisfying -- the ultimate cheese soup around! Vary the cheese as you like, and garnish with parsley and bacon bits.
I added to the recipe by using 2 c water and 2 T chicken soup base (instead of canned broth and water), 2 T worcheshire sauce, 1 t. dried mustard and minced clove of garlic. My husband and I loved it and will put it our cold fall and winter night comfort recipe box!Read More
Easy to make with ingredients that I had on hand. A tasty, filling soup.
Hi sarah,live in ustralia , originally uk, found this recipe,on the 23rd may 2007 after losing original, but have to save it is great,i added seasonal salt , and hubby who hates vegetables , could not stop eating it , thankyou , well done , love it !!!!!!!
I added salt and pepper and it was really good, I would make it again in the future.
This is a real keeper! So quick to make. It is delicious "as is" or you can add broccoli, caluliflower or potatoes. Dice your pieces quite small. One of those recipes I have been waiting to find! Thanks, Sarah, where ever you are!
This soup is good, but it's a bit bland. Next time I'll try adding something to spice it up. I pureed the veggies after cooking them in the water to make the soup completely smooth and creamy.
I added some pepper and topped it with french fried onions. It was great for a cold evening meal served with rolls. My kids weren't impressed however.
Made out of ingredients on hand. I was sick, so didn't want to go to the store, but wanted hot soup. Added some pepper. Easy and good!
I made this with a few changes to my liking, but it was absolutely delicious and my family loved it and couldn’t stop going up for more, it was gone by the end of dinner! Definitely something I’ll whip up again!
I love the recipe but me being me I didn’t put any onions in it and used granulated onion. I also added potatoes and bacon.
