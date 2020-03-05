Energy Cookies

These cookies are a great source of protein.

By miskyn

prep:
15 mins
cook:
8 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
33 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Mix brown sugar, butter, and egg in a bowl until well blended.

  • Mix hemp seeds, flour, and cinnamon together in a separate bowl. Stir into the brown sugar mixture until dough comes together.

  • Drop spoonfuls of dough onto the baking sheet; flatten with the back of the spoon.

  • Bake cookies in the preheated oven until edges are crisp, 8 to 11 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool, 10 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
199 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 13.7g; fat 14g; cholesterol 35.8mg; sodium 62.7mg. Full Nutrition
