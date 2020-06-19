Crystallized or Candied Ginger

I have NEVER candied anything before, or worked with that much sugar! I wanted to make a big batch of small pieces that I could bake with. I doubled the batch. Im not sure if my method or measurements are correct, but it turned out GREAT!! I did 2 cups of diced up small pieces of ginger (packed down with my hand), about 4 cups of sugar, & 2 tablespoons of water. Brought to a simmer at med./high heat.. then dropped it down to just under medium. At first I thought I had it wrong, there was ALOT of melted sugar in the pan, but after 1 hour, it started to crystalize! It goes FAST! (which is why I had no pic of it). Turned off stove and removed the skillet from the burner but kept the mixture in the pan for a min. or 2 while I broke up chunks of sugar with spatula.. by the time I moved it to a pan to dry, it was already pretty much dried up. I got 2 CUPS of delicious ginger bits.. and 3 CUPS of ginger flavoured sugar, YUM! Packed up some sugar for my ginger loving friends and using the rest of it to use in my next batch of Peanut Butter Cookies! I had some in my coffee this morning also, delicious!! Who knew this could be so easy! I will def. be making this again in the future!