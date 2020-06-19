Crystallized or Candied Ginger

Crystallized ginger can be served with espresso and cake or champagne and fruit, coated in bittersweet chocolate and rolled in hazelnuts or macadamia nuts. It can be chopped or julienned to use in or as a garnish for pastries, pumpkin pies, stewed fruits cookies, and many other desserts. Store in an airtight container in a cool and dark place.
The recipe calls for 1 Tbsp of water, but I didn’t find that was enough, I was afraid the sugar was just going to burn. I ended up adding 3 Tbsp. The recipe worked out perfect. It took 70 minutes before starting to crystallize, but it happened very quickly, so keep a close eye at the 1 hour mark. I ended up with a lot of extra ginger sugar, but fortunately I love ginger, so I’ll be saving that for later.
Well, my search for a candied ginger recipe will continue. I did this recipe using Morena Sugar which claims to be replaceable with white bleached sugar. Morena sugar is GMO free and is pure sugar with a golden color as it is not bleached. I followed the recipe precisely other than the type of sugar used. The sugar crystallized in half an hour, not an hour. The candied ginger became very hard...not pliable and juicy like store bought, which is what I'm looking for. This candied ginger can bust your teeth...so it's not usable for baking in cookies but can be substituted for a hard candy. It's not the result I was hoping for, although I surely will use every bit of it. I Love ginger.
Oh.My.Gosh. I am in love with crystalized ginger!! My favorite place to get it is at the savory spice shop downtown, but this diy version is just as fantastic. I don't think I'll ever buy this again. Ginger is SO good for an upset stomach, and it has other medicinal qualities!! This recipe is a perfect little treat.
I have NEVER candied anything before, or worked with that much sugar! I wanted to make a big batch of small pieces that I could bake with. I doubled the batch. Im not sure if my method or measurements are correct, but it turned out GREAT!! I did 2 cups of diced up small pieces of ginger (packed down with my hand), about 4 cups of sugar, & 2 tablespoons of water. Brought to a simmer at med./high heat.. then dropped it down to just under medium. At first I thought I had it wrong, there was ALOT of melted sugar in the pan, but after 1 hour, it started to crystalize! It goes FAST! (which is why I had no pic of it). Turned off stove and removed the skillet from the burner but kept the mixture in the pan for a min. or 2 while I broke up chunks of sugar with spatula.. by the time I moved it to a pan to dry, it was already pretty much dried up. I got 2 CUPS of delicious ginger bits.. and 3 CUPS of ginger flavoured sugar, YUM! Packed up some sugar for my ginger loving friends and using the rest of it to use in my next batch of Peanut Butter Cookies! I had some in my coffee this morning also, delicious!! Who knew this could be so easy! I will def. be making this again in the future!
Really tasty and fun to make. Mine took a bit longer than the hour called for, I needed to raise the heat above low in order for all the liquid to boil away, but once I did it worked just as described.
