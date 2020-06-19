Crystallized or Candied Ginger

4.7
21 Ratings
  • 5 18
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Crystallized ginger can be served with espresso and cake or champagne and fruit, coated in bittersweet chocolate and rolled in hazelnuts or macadamia nuts. It can be chopped or julienned to use in or as a garnish for pastries, pumpkin pies, stewed fruits cookies, and many other desserts. Store in an airtight container in a cool and dark place.

Recipe by lperejma

Gallery

Credit: Bholladay
5 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 ounces
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut ginger into 2-inch pieces and slice lengthwise into 1/8-inch slices. Score ginger slices by pricking with a fork.

    Advertisement

  • Toss ginger with sugar in a bowl.

  • Combine ginger-sugar mixture and water in a large skillet or wok; bring to a simmer. Reduce heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until sugar melts into a syrup and starts to crystallize, about 1 hour. Continue stirring until syrup is mostly crystallized and ginger comes together in a pile in the center of the skillet and very little syrup drains out; remove from heat.

  • Toss ginger slices gently to cool and separate from excess sugar. Spread slices out on a tray to cool and dry.

Cook's Note:

Use leftover sugar in coffee, cookies, or anywhere else that a fresh, clean ginger accent would be nice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
177 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 45g; fat 0.2g; sodium 3.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/16/2022