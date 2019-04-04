Never-Fail Gluten Free Pie Crust

This is an easy gluten-free pie crust using common ingredients. I've adjusted the method over time and have found this final recipe to work. It is perfect for both sweet and savory dishes. The trick is leaving large chunks of butter, whole, so they create a flaky crust. The baked crust holds its shape quite well and delivers a nice slice of filled pie beautifully without falling apart.

Recipe by Buckwheat Queen

prep:

25 mins
25 mins
45 mins
total:
total:
Servings:
16
16
Yield:
2 9-inch pie crusts
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place brown rice flour in a resealable plastic bag. Add butter to the bag one cube at a time, shaking to coat each cube evenly with flour. Seal bag and place in the freezer for 15 minutes.

  • Whisk eggs and vinegar together in a small bowl. Place in the refrigerator.

  • Pour gluten-free flour into a large bowl. Cut in cold flour-coated butter cubes with your fingers until mixture resembles pebbles with some large lumps of butter remaining. Stir in egg and vinegar mixture. Mix in water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until dough is no longer sticky and forms a ball.

  • Wrap dough in plastic wrap; refrigerate until firm, about 30 minutes.

  • Divide dough into 2 pieces and roll out to desired thickness on a lightly floured work surface.

  • Fill and bake as directed in your pie recipe.

Tips

This pie crust freezes well both before and after baking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
185 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 16.5g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 53.8mg; sodium 90.6mg. Full Nutrition
