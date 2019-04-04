Never-Fail Gluten Free Pie Crust

This is an easy gluten-free pie crust using common ingredients. I've adjusted the method over time and have found this final recipe to work. It is perfect for both sweet and savory dishes. The trick is leaving large chunks of butter, whole, so they create a flaky crust. The baked crust holds its shape quite well and delivers a nice slice of filled pie beautifully without falling apart.
BEST PIE CRUST I EVER MADE. I just needed a lower crust so I cut the recipe in half. I did what the other reviewer said and patted it into the pan and it was impossible to roll it out. It was no extra trouble, and this crust is so good!!
Great recipe! My husband really liked it! I'll definitely be making this again! I used it to make a quiche. I didn't pre-bake the crust, just poured in the filling and baked according to the recipe instructions. I did end up having to press the crust into the pie plate. The texture is nice after it's baked, but it is pretty difficult to roll out. No worries! Pressing it into the pie plate worked fine for me! Thanks for posting, Buckwheat Queen!
Best gf pie crust. I added more water than it called for but I had to to get the dough to form. It rolled out like an actual pie, it didn't crumble when putting it in the pan. It was flaky! This is the only pie crust recipe I will use!! I didn't have brown rice flour so I used tapioca flour, also used Bob Red Mills gluten-free flour. Thank you!!! NOW SOMEONE GET ME AN AMAZING GLUTEN-FREE BREAD RECIPE!
