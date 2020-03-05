Hawaiian-Inspired Baby Back Ribs for the Slow Cooker

Rating: 1 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

These ribs are delicious and different, and take so little effort! Hoisin sauce and Chinese five-spice powder are found in the Asian foods section of the grocery or in any Asian market. Garnish with minced green onion and toasted sesame seeds if desired.

By Saveur

prep:
15 mins
cook:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Sauce:

Directions

  • Place baby back ribs portions in the bottom of a slow cooker; sprinkle black pepper and five-spice powder on top.

  • Mix hoisin sauce, pineapple juice, green onions, rice wine vinegar, sesame oil, brown sugar, ginger, and garlic in a bowl to make sauce. Pour 2/3 of the sauce over the ribs. Refrigerate remaining sauce.

  • Cook ribs on Low, basting occasionally with sauce, until tender, 6 to 8 hours.

  • Transfer ribs to a serving dish. Brush remaining sauce on top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
777 calories; protein 29.3g; carbohydrates 72.5g; fat 40.9g; cholesterol 120.9mg; sodium 2156.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
karataronno
Rating: 1 stars
08/29/2021
My son did not care for this. Read More
