Cheeseburger Soup III
Wonderful soup for those cold, rainy or snowy days! My family absolutely loves this hearty soup. The warming zip of cayenne gives it a taste all its own. This is also excellent to reheat in the microwave for a fast meal.
Wonderful soup for those cold, rainy or snowy days! My family absolutely loves this hearty soup. The warming zip of cayenne gives it a taste all its own. This is also excellent to reheat in the microwave for a fast meal.
I am giving it 5 stars for this recipe with my alterations. I didn't have an jalapeno pepper ~ but did have a small can of green chilies, we don't like bell peppers, and never use processed American Cheese (is that unAmerican??) So I followed the recipe without the bell pepper, and used 1/2 a pound of shredded sharp cheddar cheese. Then, upon serving, my husband and I garnished our bowls of soup with our desired amount of green chilies. That way our young daughters who do not have a palate for spicy didn't have to have it. Both girls loved it without the chilies, and my husband and I loved it with the chilies.Read More
As written I would never eat it so I'm reviewing it based on that. Processed cheese just does not go into my body. It's nothing but chemical laden orange goop. I use shredded sharp cheddar instead and substitute a can of chopped mild green chillies in place of the jalapeño which makes it more kid friendly. I top each serving with more shredded cheese and a dollop of sour creamRead More
I am giving it 5 stars for this recipe with my alterations. I didn't have an jalapeno pepper ~ but did have a small can of green chilies, we don't like bell peppers, and never use processed American Cheese (is that unAmerican??) So I followed the recipe without the bell pepper, and used 1/2 a pound of shredded sharp cheddar cheese. Then, upon serving, my husband and I garnished our bowls of soup with our desired amount of green chilies. That way our young daughters who do not have a palate for spicy didn't have to have it. Both girls loved it without the chilies, and my husband and I loved it with the chilies.
Wow! that really surprised me. Family loved it. I chopped up everything ahead of time (2 hours).I sliced the carrot instead of grating. Very tasty and so easy, I will definitly make it again and again. Thanks for the recipe./////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////I had to add another review for this recipe WE love this recipe. Recently I tried it with chicken instead of ground beef and used chicken bouillon instead of the beef bouillon. It was GREAT!!!
We call this Spicy Cheeseburger soup and love it! It is great when the weather is cold and wet and really helps to warm you up. I would recommend this soup to everyone. Also, I usually crumble a few pieces of bacon on top to give it a bit more of a smoky flavor and my husbnad loves it. I use the low fat velveeta cheese and it makes the soup rich and creamy without all the added calories. So, if you want to try something different but awesome, then this is the soup for you. One more thing, you can increase or decrease the heat by adding or subtracting anywhere from 1/4t to 1t of cayenne pepper. I hope this helps, enjoy!
This is so tasty. I too left the cayenne pepper and jalepenos out and it tasted just fine. I served this during a fall weekend with warm sourdough bread and have put it in a crockpot to watch a Sunday football game. It goes over real big for both men and kids.
This recipe is a standby - and works wonderfully even if you don't have all the exact ingredients. I have used Campbell's cheddar cheese soup in place of the Velveeta, have crumbled bacon on top when serving, have used evaporated milk in place of regular milk, have just used the juice from a jar of jalapenos. I also make rivvels (i.e. dumplings) and have even made some amish noodles, boiled separately and added to the soup. My husband, who loves to jokingly complain, "I worked all day for SOUP?!" will ALWAYS say it's the best soup he's ever had -- and go back for more. :)
This was a great starting point for a good CB soup. I omitted the potatoes. Ran the veggies through a food processor after they cooked down. Added more milk and some heavy cream. Used half American cheese and half Velveeta. To make it taste more like a liquid cheese burger I added some Montreal Steak seasoning, a little ketchup, and a little yellow mustard. I diced up a few roma tomatoes and a head of lettuce that I tossed in last. Fantastic!
This soup is great for a cold night! We made it for a family movie night. I used canned chopped green chiles in place of the peppers. I also added a can of corn, some pepper, and more garlic. We loved it!!
Delish! I added an extra onion, and thru all of the veggies into my processor so that they had a smoother consistancy. Then,I also added a bit more water and skim because I like my consistancy a bit more fluid...Also added 1/4 ketchup for a little sweet, and it is fantastic! ********UPDATE******** We have now made this 2-3 more times, and love it everytime. Tonite I made a double batch so we will have some for lunches...I changed up the ketchup to use a can of campbells tomato soup instead, it is a little healthier than ketchup and a can is about right for the double batch. Also, we add a little cumin to the meat , I just love it with the cheesey soup!
This soup is delicious! I made a double batch so I could freeze some, but we ate it all (2 of us) before I had a chance to freeze any!
This soup was AWESOME! It is hearty and yummy. I always have to hand out the recipe everytime I serve this to guests.
I took a little of the spice out for my family, but it was a fabulous option for a winter soup night!
This was really good. I didn't change anything. I think next time I will add a little bacon to it as well. Def will make again.
My kids wouldn't touch this, but I enjoyed it. :) I omitted the onions and the spicy stuff, and made it with 2cups of shredded cheddar instead of the processsed stuff. I served the soup w/ bacon crumbles on top (all cheeseburgers need bacon!) YUM.
This is a great comfort soup. I used skim milk and extra lean turkey to cut a few calories. I also added some ketchup and hot sauce to give it a little more kick.
My husband and I liked it. It was a good way to use are hamberger up. You could also use it was a dip for chips!
This cheeseburger soup did not sound too attractive to me at first, however, I decided to try it with no regrets. This soup is delicious and easy to make. (I did omit the jalapeno pepper)
I fix this creamy cheesy soup anytime of year and it is a hit with everyone who has tried it!
The key to this recipe is adding your own little touch, to all of you that are considering making this-- KEEP THAT IN MIND! All but one or two of the other reviewers mentioned something about changing it; as well as myself. I didn't have any Velveeta. I used knockoff "Salsa con queso" omitting both kinds of peppers. I didn't bother shredding the carrots, just sliced them. I followed the directions overall... but I did end up throwing Italian Seasoning in it because I like the "spiced" look and taste. I also splashed Frank's RedHot on there in place of cayenne. Wonderful!!!! I will continue to make this because it is super easy, super delish, and a super leftover!!! I will change this recipe everytime I make it and I am positive that it will be fantastic everytime. Way to go Becky!!
I added a few things and it was even better! Add 3/4 tsp. ground mustard, 1/2 can diced tomatoes, a splash of pickle juice...provided you like these tastes;)
so good!!
As written I would never eat it so I'm reviewing it based on that. Processed cheese just does not go into my body. It's nothing but chemical laden orange goop. I use shredded sharp cheddar instead and substitute a can of chopped mild green chillies in place of the jalapeño which makes it more kid friendly. I top each serving with more shredded cheese and a dollop of sour cream
Mmmm...very good! Used a can of cheddar cheese soup and shook some parsley at the end as I couldn't use any peppers.
I didn't have the cheese used in the recipe so I used Salsa Con Queso 1 jar 15 oz yum!!! Will make again
myself and my husband, along with 3 out of 4 kids loved this recipe! Thanks!
Woke up to a few inches of snow, and a fairly low pantry, decided to try this recipe. Was pretty good, nothing fancy. I didn't add carrots or peppers, my kids are terribly picky. Like another reviewer suggested, it could use a bit of heat, will try their suggestion of monterey jack cheese on top of the adult portions. I served with some garlic toast.
Alright. I'll have it again, but I'll experiment with it to improve it. Didn't seem that cheesy to me, so next time I may use more. Or, since it also didn't seem very spicy (I couldn't even taste the jalapeno) I may use monterrey jack cheese instead. I had a re-heated bowl the next day with just a little monterrey jack sprinkled on top and that was real good. I think with a couple tweeks this could be a 4 star recipe.
I didn't add any peppers out of preference. But it was great without it!
DELISH!! Tasted like a cheeseburger! A little squirt of ketchup and mustard add a little touch! Kids and hubby loved!
ok
First run of this recipe, I stuck to the measurements and this is quite tasty! As usual with most of us curious cooks, I'll tweak it one way or another to tune to my own taste. Quite good!
I made this soup and we loved it! We left out the cayenne and jalapeno because I didn't want the kids to reject too much spicy.
This was a great recipe for my friend Nicole to make. She is only 11. Although it is a liattle bland so we added more cheese, salt and cayenne!!
I made this soup for my family and later for a potluck. Everyone raved and asked for the recipe. Great Soup!!
I would note that if the potatoes are too soft before adding the milk, (as mine were), mix the 1/4-1/2 cup milk as directed with the flour, then into the remainder of the milk, and thicken in a separate saucepan on the stove to make a white sauce. Then add to the beef and potatoes mixture. I made this with natural cheese, which I know does not taste as good :) but it worked. Incredible garnish or table offerings are chopped tomato, chopped onion, and dill pickle relish... yummy, and looks great too!
This was soooo good:) I left out the bell pepper, added half velveeta and half shredded cheddar, and green chiles instead of jalepeno cause of my 4year old:) My bf couldn't quit saying how good it was:) Definatly gunna be a regular this coming winter!!!Thanks for the post Becky!!!
I have been making this recipe for years...I have won soup contests with this recipe...I was surprised when I saw my recipe online!My name for this recipe is Zesty Cheeseburger Soup..Loonie
Easy and delicious soup. It was a big hit with our family and a new favorite.
Superb! This soup was wonderful! I added a little sour cream along with some grated sharp cheddar cheese, garlic salt, & pepper! Fantastic!!! I think this will be a family favorite!
This was excellent soup. Rich and creamy, with a little afterburn. I used 1 C. crinkle cut carrots frozen, 1 T diced jalapeno in the jar, sharp american singles and some velveeta shreds and 2% milk. Very good, we all enjoyed. My teen only complained he thought it was too spicy, but he ate almost a quarter pan of fudge yesterday while hubby and I were at work so I don't think his appetite is normal today. This is such a keeper! THANKS!
When my wife saw this recipe, she said, "I don't think it will be very good, but I'm willing to try it." I made it for lunch today, following the recipe precisely, and she loved it. I did too. It's the only acceptable use I know of for Velveeta cheese. Can't imagine it without the jalapena and cayenne; the spiciness is what makes it.
I have made this soup before....but I use cheddar cheese instead of processed stuff. Also, I cook up some bacon and crumble some on top of the bowls before serving.....it is amazing this way!
This recipe is GREAT! The only thing I did different was fried bacon in a skillet, added the onion and bell pepper, then browned the hamburger in the bacon fat. I crumbled the bacon and chopped green onions to add to your bowl. It was like bacon cheeseburger soup! Definitely a hit at my house. Will make it regularly:-) It's my new favorite soup!
Very good soup! My husband loves the spice from the jalapeno pepper!
i liked it, and so did my 18 month old, but husband said it was too oniony. my onion must have been too big. i prefer it when recipes specify exactly how much in measurement, (1/2 cup or so?) so i don't have to guess what a small onion is. anyways, i now have a whole pot of soup to try and eat all by myself.
I'm a potato soup fan, but wanted to try something a little different. This was excellent!
I tasted this after it was finished and did not care for it, as I felt it was missing "something"....I added a block of cream cheese and two packets of Swanson vegetable flavor boost and extra cheese. It brought it from two stars to four. Still needs some tweaking.
This was a delicious! To make it taste more like a cheeseburger, I added 1/4 cup of ketchup and 1/4 cup of yellow mustard. Then when I bowled it, I put a dollop of dill pickle relish in the center. Yummy!
This is delish!...I have shared this recipe with quite a few people since making it.
I doubled this recipe and kept some for tomorrow night's supper. It was excellent. The only changesI made were to leave out the bell pepper, and to add in 1/2 pound sliced button mushrooms, which I cooked with the beef. Everything else about this was perfect. I am not a fan of processed cheese but it melted wonderfully and was rich. I might use cheddar or colby/jack blend next time, just for a variation, but I was extremely pleased with the results. Thanks for a great recipe.
Loved it! Perfect for cold, snowy weather.
I have made this several times - it always comes out great. Don't be afraid to be generous with the cayenne pepper if you like spice.
This soup was so satisfying. I did make a few changes. I don't like green peppers and I wanted some tomatoes so I added a can of Rotel at the beginning of the cooking. I omitted the cayenne pepper because the Rotel added plenty of heat. Garnished with some cheddar cheese, it was the perfect Sunday lunch.
I am a fairly new cook and most of the meals I cook are average at best. And my husband and I have very different taste. This meals was such a hit that he asked for it for his birthday meal. I prefer it with half a jalapeno, but my husband and daughter enjoy it with the whole pepper. We also like a little more cheese.
This soup is delicious!!! I was a little nervous about adding the jalapeno and bell pepper, but it was perfect and not too hot! I even added a small jar of green chilies. I used grated sharp cheddar just because I couldn't find american in the grocery (believe it or not). Delicious!!
No jalapeño in mine didn't have one
I made this tonight and my whole family loved it, including my little soup connossieur who said it was his favorite soup ever! The jalapeno was not hot at all. Very kid friendly - great recipe!!
I just made this soup again.....LOVE IT!!! I always have to double the recipe or there are no leftovers.
This is very good served with toasty garlic bread. Quick and easy.
Excellent. Only added celery. Doubled recipe.
Excellent! I sautéed the onions, pepper and garlic with the ground beef then added to potatoes and carrots when they were almost done and boiled it for a few more minutes.
One of my kids favorite comfort foods. I add bacon they loved it!
I’m going to give it a five cause I made substitutions. I cooked 2 medium size onions on a cast iron pan. I salted and peppered them so they would taste good. I also fried the celery in same pan. I also did 5 cups of chicken broth. With 4 large cloves (frozen Trader Joe’s) of garlic added into the broth. I then fried up the ground beef in the cast iron pan. Lightly salted and peppered again. I added cut up baby carrots cause that’s all I had at home. Potato’s added to broth and cooked over stove for about 20 minutes. I’m added to broth for seasonings basil, oregano, thyme, salt, and pepper. Frozen corn was also added to pot and fresh cilantro. I then transferred too the crockpot and allowed to cook for the rest of the day on low heat. Right before I served it I added 6oz of sour cream. And 3 cups of cheddar cheese. I also found I had so stuff in my soup that I had to remove some and froze it down for the next time I make this soup. I removed ingredients right after I had made the transfer to the crockpot.
This recipe far exceeded my expectations. D E L I C I O U S!
WOW this was so good! My husband asked for seconds. The only changes I made were I used 1 teaspoon of cayenne and 1/2 tsp of red pepper flakes, but me and my husband like our food spicy! He also requested that I serve his with extra red pepper flakes sprinkled over the top and really liked it this way. I can't wait to share this recipe with others!!
This was a delicious creamy soup. I had it last night and I am having it again tonight. Soup is my one of my favorite go to meals in the winter. So I am always on the lookout for a good soup recipe. This was like a cheeseburger in a bowl. The only things I changed was, I added some Velveeta shells and cheddar that I had leftover from the night before. This thickened it up a bit, so I had to add a can of evaporated milk to thin it out. This made it even richer. I will definately make this again.
Oh yes, I will make this again! I left out the cayenne pepper--that's my only change. I was wary about the jalepeno, but I chopped it really fine. So so good.
This recipe was pretty good. My husband liked it more than I did. I pretty much followed the recipe except I used beef broth instead of the water and bouillon cube. I may have also added a little more cayenne pepper. I used about 1 1/2 cups of velveta and about a cup or so of sharp cheddar cheese.
I made Cheeseburger soup lll and OMG..............It was to die for and of course, I put my spin on it. Next time I will make for my family.
Nice, different kind of soup. I think kids would really like this. I did used beef broth (2 cans) and a can of diced tomatoes as hubby likes really brothy soups. I used a shredded cheddar-American cheese melt blend which worked great. Going into my "soup" file!
Great recipe, and great for inspiring. I think next time I would like to add more potatoes, and perhaps about 8 oz of the canned tomatoes and chiles. Give it more of a New Mexican taste. I guess it might be less of a cheeseburger soup then, and more of a nacho soup.. but then, the spices already in it make me think that. Otherwise, one thing I'd recommend is maybe using one or two more cups of potato. Then again, I like a chunky soup. Oh, and I used 8 oz of fancy grated sharp cheddar, instead of american. Mmm. (cheaper than velveeta.)
My family and I love two things. Cheese. And spice. And this has both! Everyone I make this for loves it. Every fall/winter I make it a couple times and there is never leftovers for long. I like my veggies in it so I add corn, peas, and green beans. I also cut back on the potatoes. I add extra heat to it (if my mom isn't going to be having any) because we like it a little extra hot. This year I am going to try doubling it and freezing half. Anyone ever tried freezing this?
One of our new favorites! Added bacon bits as suggested by another. Served it with beer bread.
I made this tonight and made a few changes. I left out the green pepper and potatoes and only needed 2 c of milk. It tastes just like cheeseburgers! Will definitely make it again!
Really good. I used half velveeta shredded cheese and half real cheese, sharp cheddar. My family hates the heat so I can't use the peppers but I'm sure they'd be good.
Yum, Yum, Yum!!! I did not add the 1/2 teaspoon of salt because of the bouillon cubes and tasted just fine!!
Deceptively simple!! I hate when people adjust the recipe then review it but I have twins under 2. With that in mind I omitted the jalapeño and cayenne. It was tasty, simple, and budget friendly. The trifecta for sure!! For good measure I did crumble some bacon on top of each bowl before serving. Next time I will put half aside and add in the spicy elements.
Very good and easy to make. I also added some tomatoe paste and chop tomatoes
As is this soup is very good, so I rate it a solid 4 stars, but only 4 stars as I am compelled to make changes in order to make it stellar. It is easily adaptable to suit tastes and preferences, which is great, but I was looking for a “that’s the one!” recipe. (Though I should have figured since I don’t care for processed cheese, so that will be one of the changes.)
This recipe was easy and delicious. I was browsing for something to make for dinner that I already had all of the ingredients for. I used ground turkey and had no peppers. I added sweet corn. It was perfect!
My whole family loves this soup--it is sooo good! We make it without the hot pepper.
either you will REALLY like this soup OR REALLY hate it. I will make it over & over for those who REALLY like it
Big hit with my family.
This soup was good. I had canned potatoes and canned carrots on hand so I drained and used them. I also had frozen bell peppers and onions that I used. Even though I made those changes it still was really good, especially the next day.
This is a keeper!
This is a delicious recipe!! I usually make it in the slow cooker and follow the recipe exactly. This is a great creamy soup and is very good on cold winter days. This soup is one of my family’s favorite cold weather meals!
I oven roasted the potatoes and sauteed the rest of the vegetables before adding chicken stock . Pretty darn amazing .....
Excellent, I made this very simple recipe. I used shredded sharp cheese instead of American, otherwise, no changes. I was very tasty. I will definitely cook it again.
This soup as a family favorite!!
This recipe was quick, easy and tasty. Even my picky 4 year-old ate it up!
This is a great soup. I always have to make a triple batch and share with my extended family. I use shredded sharp cheddar instead of american cheese though.
I added celery in place or peppers and 1/3 cup of sour cream at the very end . So good !
This wasn't the best cheeseburger soup. Was missing a little "something" although I'm not sure what it is...
Love this soup! Instead of putting flour in the recipe I used corn starch for thinking it a little bit. Once dishes out, I topped each bowl with ketchup, mustard, and diced pickles. Amazing!
Smooth, cheesy, delicious, and easy! Followed the recipe with a few minor changes. but the carrots instead of grating and had to make a non-spicy version so all family members could enjoy, so we withheld the jalapeño and cayenne. I’m sure it would be even better with the jalapeño! For the cayenne, we each added our own at the end. Very little salt needs to be added, so if you want more salt, add individually or at least add sparingly. So good everyone had seconds and we literally scraped every last bit out of the pan! I used sharp cheddar as that is what was on hand and the texture was perfectly smooth. Can’t wait to have it again; wish there were leftovers!
It was simple and easy. Did I mention delicious!? My son despises soup....but this had him eating 2nds. Thank you for this recipe!!
Easy recipe, small amount of time and super delicious. we added tomatoes. Will definitely make again!
I made this! The whole family loved it! :)
Good but I did not care for the processed cheese, will probably make again but try with regular cheddar instead or maybe cheez whiz as it has a sharper taste. I used more beef (2 lbs) and nearly forgot the onion so used toasted onion flakes instead which I think made it taste more cheeseburgery.
Made this on a nice cold night. didn't use green pepper but used corn and added a little dollop of dill relish when served. pretty darn good. Husband loved it.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections