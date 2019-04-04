Cheeseburger Soup III

Wonderful soup for those cold, rainy or snowy days! My family absolutely loves this hearty soup. The warming zip of cayenne gives it a taste all its own. This is also excellent to reheat in the microwave for a fast meal.

Recipe by Becky Taylor

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large saucepan over medium heat, combine water, potatoes, carrots, onion, bell pepper, jalapeno and garlic. Sprinkle salt and bouillon over the mixture. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat, cover and simmer 15 to 20 minutes, until potatoes are tender.

  • Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium heat, cook beef until brown; drain.

  • Stir cooked beef and 2 cups milk into the soup and heat through. Combine remaining 1/2 cup milk with flour, stirring until smooth; stir into soup. Bring to a low boil and cook, stirring, until thickened, 3 minutes.

  • Reduce heat to low and stir in cheese until melted. Season with cayenne.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
429 calories; protein 29.6g; carbohydrates 21.5g; fat 24.6g; cholesterol 95.8mg; sodium 1256.5mg. Full Nutrition
