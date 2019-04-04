Cheeseburger Soup III

I’m going to give it a five cause I made substitutions. I cooked 2 medium size onions on a cast iron pan. I salted and peppered them so they would taste good. I also fried the celery in same pan. I also did 5 cups of chicken broth. With 4 large cloves (frozen Trader Joe’s) of garlic added into the broth. I then fried up the ground beef in the cast iron pan. Lightly salted and peppered again. I added cut up baby carrots cause that’s all I had at home. Potato’s added to broth and cooked over stove for about 20 minutes. I’m added to broth for seasonings basil, oregano, thyme, salt, and pepper. Frozen corn was also added to pot and fresh cilantro. I then transferred too the crockpot and allowed to cook for the rest of the day on low heat. Right before I served it I added 6oz of sour cream. And 3 cups of cheddar cheese. I also found I had so stuff in my soup that I had to remove some and froze it down for the next time I make this soup. I removed ingredients right after I had made the transfer to the crockpot.