Easy Banana Nut Pancakes

I make a lot of pancakes from scratch. This recipe is #1 in my book. Just loved it. Really moist, and so flavorful. I ran out of white flour; had only whole wheat flour on hand. I was really worried about messing up the recipe. Used 3/4 cup / serving of 3 and a tad over in lieu of the white flour. I substituted buttermilk for the milk and brown sugar instead of white. I let the batter sit for 1/2 hr as was suggested. Everything else was the same. Boy, did these come out delicious! I used a stainless steel electric griddle. I tested to make sure the griddle was hot enough (in addition to setting the temp to 375 degrees). The first batch was a bit difficult to deal with. I thought for sure I messed up. I followed the suggested time as indicated. What I noticed is that with each subsequent batch ( I doubled the recipe) the pancakes texture came out even better. I am assuming this was because the grill was really heated. Lightly buttered between batches. So happy I found this. Thank you to the person who shared it. EVERYONE ENJOYED THESE AND WANTED MORE!