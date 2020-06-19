Easy Banana Nut Pancakes
This has to be one of the best pancakes I have ever had. They smell wonderful and taste like banana nut bread! When you make these on a Sunday morning, they disappear before you know it.
12.26.16 Followed the recipe to the letter and wouldn’t change a thing. The batter consistency was absolutely spot on perfect for pancakes, and you get layer upon layer of banana nut bread flavors, nothing wrong with that! Ended up with 12 pancakes, so in this house that would be four servings. Well, maybe sometimes three (OK, or maybe even two, depending on who’s at the table). CoOkinGnUt thanks for sharing your recipe, it’s a keeper.Read More
Not the best pancakes and I believe it's due to how runny the batter is. I had the hardest time flipping them and I'm usually good at that. My suggestion is to use half the milk and probably omit the baking soda. I like fluffy pancakes and these were not that.Read More
Great recipe although I did make a couple of changes to suit our tastes. I looked at my banana bread recipe that I have been making for 40 years and it did not include the cinnamon or nutmeg. I left it out. I thought this looked like a lot of sugar for a recipe that included banana, so I only used 1 tablespoon of brown sugar. We don't normally have almond milk, so I used regular. Finally, I let the pancake batter sit for 1/2 hour before using, which I read makes fluffier pancakes. Oh, man were these good. I will make these again.
I've never made pancakes from scratch before - always used a mix. This was so good I'll never use a mix again. I now want to make all kinds of pancakes. I made them for just me for lunch. The only substitution I made was using milk instead of almond milk. They were delicious. I froze the leftovers, took out 2 the next day, popped them in the toaster, and they were just as good if not better than the first day.
Delicious and moist! I doubled the recipe because I had four bananas, two teenage boys, and one husband. I doubled it exactly, and I wouldn’t change a thing!!! No leftovers!
WOW!! Sooo good! These are the best pancakes I have ever made. So glad I found this recipe. Family LOVED them & gobbled them up! Only small change I made was cut sugar down to 2T and did not use walnuts (didn’t have any on hand). Otherwise, followed recipe to the letter & they turned out perfect & delicious. Used a 1/4 c of batter, yielded about 13 pancakes.
Delicious! It makes six 5 inch pancakes, two servings for us because they taste so good!
This was delicious. Even my picky son loved it, but he always wants mini chocolate chips in it too, so only his portion got that! Ha. The only thing I modified was the nutmeg. Nutmeg is VERY potent and a little goes a long way. I used a part of an 1/8th teaspoon and still could delicately taste it. Consistency was good, but I wish I had let the batter “settle” a little before cooking it to fluff it up more. This will be made again.
Easy to make. I put half the sugar and tasted great!!! Can really taste the banana =)
This recipe is perfect, used it to the letter (except I added some chocolate chips to the mix, which I highly recommend!) As long as your bananas are overripe enough, you won't need any extra sugar. I've made pancakes from scratch before that involved a bunch of extra steps and ingredients but these came together quickly and were delicious. I had leftovers and have found that they also reheat really well! Thanks so much for sharing!
these are awesome and really tasty I followed the recipe exactly and my husband and 1 year old both loved them. the banana in the batter will burn quickly, so the pancakes might look blackened but they taste delicious. I poured the batter sparingly and flipped the pancakes almost too early because I didn't want the banana to burn. they came out flat but very tender and squishy. will definitely use this recipe again
I will absolutely make this again but eliminate the sugar. The only thing I alslo find is most recipes in the site don't indicate what a serving is; one or two. My husband had three and then made three more.
I will make again. I cut out the sugar & it was still tasty.
Amazing! The only changes I did were brown sugar instead of white sugar and didn’t use nutmeg. Used 1/3 cup batter per pancake. Heated up the skillet to medium and each pancake was great!
We doubled the recipe and used regular milk and brown sugar. This was delicious.
These pancakes were so good and easy to make! Didn’t change the recipe at all!
Delicious. Moist, even warmed up the next day. I make a double batch and we eat during the week for a quick warm breakfast. So good. I rated 4 stars because they tend to break while flipping, even when almost cooked through but adding another egg fixed that.
These were so good! I left out the nutmeg because I didn’t have it, but I loved it! They were very fluffy and soft and the taste was so good. I ate them plain and loved them and also had them with some syrup and enjoyed them. Following the recipe, I made 11 pretty good sized pancakes, so I will half the recipe next time, but I will definitely make again.
My husband loves these. I add a pinch more cinnamon. And, we do want to taste the walnuts so I don’t chop too fine! Gives a little crunch as well! Yummy!
Pancake is still delicious without the nutmeg
This is a good recipe which I will be making again. I doubled it, as I had a lot of bananas to use up, and unfortunately forgot to double the egg (!), and all I had on hand was skim milk, which I am sure affected the texture of the batter, but even so, these were tasty pancakes! Oh, one change I did make was to use half whole wheat flour mixed with the all-purpose flour. I like the added fiber it brings to a dish. If you like banana nut bread, you'll love these pancakes!
Delicious! I didn't have all the ingredients on hand (nutmeg and walnuts) but it worked out just fine... Now I just have to pace myself and not eat it all by myself... :)
Followed recipe to a T. Delicious. Best we have ever made.
Seriously so good! I made it exactly as written, except I only had 1 banana. These don't even need sugar if you have really ripe bananas.
Omitted the Nutmeg and added more nuts. Loved it!!
Delicious!
We loved these pancakes!
Yummy. Good recipe. These came out really nice. Easy to prepare but more importantly easy to cook too. Thanks! Will make again. *Update - I made it again 1/18/19. I used cow's milk because I did not have almond milk. his makes 6 large pancackes. No Leftovers. :)
Love it easy fluffy and delicious pancakes. I replaced nutmeg with ginger powder, walnuts with hazelnuts and it was tasty.
WOW, the fluffiest pancakes I have ever had! I have to say they are better than my Mom’s (she agrees). I followed the recipe with some substitutions. I did not have any almond milk, my milk of choice so I had to use my Mom’s 2% milk. I used pecans because I’m allergic to walnuts. No more pancake mix for me! I will be making this recipe from now on. Thank you for sharing!
This recipe is amazing! Perfect pancakes! I omitted the nuts because my daughter doesn’t like them but they are just as amazing without the nuts. I’ll be saving this recipe!
Wonderful flavor. Doesn’t need syrup - at all. Will definitely use this recipe multiple times. Freezing a few to see if they work in the toaster oven for quick breakfasts. Recommend letting batter sit for 5-10 minutes to iclrease the fluffiness. The last few I made were definitely airier than the first.
this is super, i used 0.5 white 0.5 whole flour. i also added some crushed cloves, regular milk
This recipe is a family favorite! We have been plant-based since 2013, and this recipe needs very little adjustment to make it work for us. LOVE it!
This is by far the best pancake recipe I’ve ever made.Never again will I buy boxed mix.
the bomb. followed exact
So good, and really simple. I saved half the batter to make the batch another day since it yields a lot of pancakes :)
These are easy pancakes and tastes amazing! I made twice and took out the nutmeg (only because I didn’t like the tasting it the first time.
Easy and delicious. They freeze nicely too!
These turned out amazing! So delicious and fluffy. Kids really enjoyed them too. Only substitution I made was using regular milk instead of almond. I didn’t have any on hand. Thank you for sharing this recipe. I will definitely make again.
BRAVO!!!!! Just PERFECT! My new favorite pancake recipe!
I made these without the nuts & my little ones loved them. They were so good! Perfect banana pancakes!
Great recipe! Leftover batter was just as good as on the 1st day. I didn't have almond milk so I subbed a mixture of 2% milk and plain unsweetened kefir.
I kept it exactly the same and it came out soooo gooood!!! These are the best pancakes I ever tasted.
This was awesome. I was out of regular milk, so used canned coconut milk. It was great! It was a little liquidy, but don't know if that is because of the coconut milk?? Anyway.... will make again!
These are great pancakes! Followed the recipe with two additions and one change: added chocolate chips and about a teaspoon of lemon juice, reduced the sugar to 2 tblsp. Loved them and will make them again!
Outstanding !
Everyone in my house loved them! We’ll def be making these more often
This was the best pancake I’ve ever made, thanks!!
Love this recipe. My only complaint is that they're difficult to flip and kind of fall apart if not flipped quickly enough.
My family of 5 loved it. I followed the recipe and they came out fantastic. I mashed the bananas first and then use an electric mixer to make sure the bananas were blended well. I had no problems with the pancakes turning black. They pancakes were a hit. I will definitely do this one again with no changes.
While we enjoyed these pancakes they are not our favorite. They were a nice change and I think the grandchildren will enjoy them. One little hint...with the sugar from the bananas and the added sugar you need to cook these on low heat or they will easily burn. I recommend you try these. They could be your new favorite.
I didn't have any almond milk so I used 1% milk... Still delicious
Very yummy!!! My family enjoyed this recipe a lot.
Great recipe! I use banana in chunks instead of mashed bananas and used some brown sugar instead of all white, great texture and flavor!
I just go up from the table after eating these pancakes. I must give this a 5 star review as they are now my favorite pancakes. They will definitely be on our Saturday morning breakfast rotation. I didn't have almond milk and used 2%. I also toasted the walnuts which were chopped small. I did make sure the bananas were mashed very well.
It doesn’t need the sugar, if you’re making pancakes you’re putting toppings on it anyways. And I marked another star off for not using whole wheat flour. I made both of the substitutions and it is by far the best pancake recipe I have ever had. No sugar, whole wheat.
I thought it was amazing! It’s a great alternative for when you don’t want banana bread, or don’t like. It was a little denser that most pancakes but I did not think it was a problem or bad. I ate it in layers with peanut butter in between and cool whip on top. I did also change some of the recipe. I used regular milk and no nuts, and I put 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg and cinnamon because I wanted banana pancakes, not nutmeg or cinnamon.
Sooo good...followed the recipe but used o nly 1 banana cause thats all I had.....next time, there will be a next, I'll use 2. I'm forwarding to my sis with a 5 star recommend
I’ve been looking for a good pancake recipe for a long time. I love this one! It’s absolutely delicious. When I made my first batch I got interrupted and came back about 30 minutes later. After the batter had sat, they were even fluffier. Great recipe.
Absolutely delicious!! My family loves walnuts, so we doubled that and used soy milk because that's what was on hand. This is a winning recipe!! We loved the added texture from the nuts. Next time I'll serve with some whipped cream!
I thought it was DELICIOUS. However I substituted buttermilk for the almond milk.
I made this and they were surprisingly good! Surprisingly because I made a vegan version. Swaps were as follows: - Miyoko’s vegan butter in place of regular butter -chia seeds in place of an egg I also didn’t have almond milk on hand, so I used cashew milk. It was delicious. The first few came out a little too dark. I ended up switching the heat to low/medium and flipping a bit more often than recommended. Overall, great recipe and I will make again!
I make a lot of pancakes from scratch. This recipe is #1 in my book. Just loved it. Really moist, and so flavorful. I ran out of white flour; had only whole wheat flour on hand. I was really worried about messing up the recipe. Used 3/4 cup / serving of 3 and a tad over in lieu of the white flour. I substituted buttermilk for the milk and brown sugar instead of white. I let the batter sit for 1/2 hr as was suggested. Everything else was the same. Boy, did these come out delicious! I used a stainless steel electric griddle. I tested to make sure the griddle was hot enough (in addition to setting the temp to 375 degrees). The first batch was a bit difficult to deal with. I thought for sure I messed up. I followed the suggested time as indicated. What I noticed is that with each subsequent batch ( I doubled the recipe) the pancakes texture came out even better. I am assuming this was because the grill was really heated. Lightly buttered between batches. So happy I found this. Thank you to the person who shared it. EVERYONE ENJOYED THESE AND WANTED MORE!
These were amazing...luv, luv, luv. Thank you.??
Wonderful! Works great with whole wheat flour too - light and fluffy
This is definitely a keeper for my family. I didn't have almond milk so I substituted 1% milk which I normally buy and added 1/2 tsp. almond extract. My hubby gobbled these down and there were no leftovers. I hate rating a recipe when I have made a change/substitution so forgive me but I am sure many others won't have almond milk on hand either.
Turned out great no changes needed
These were really yummy!
Loved these pancakes and will definitely be making them on a regular basis as I have really ripe bananas available.
Yummy, my son ate so many - they were so delicious. I did use regular 2% milk because it's what I had in the house. So so good :)
I loved this. It was so perfectly delicious I didn't bother with syrup. I looked up the recipe because I had a banana about to be ripe beyond use. Even with only one banana and having to substitute a pumpkin pie spice mix with nutmeg and cinnamon since I didn't have the spices individually. Even with the substitutions, it tasted like fresh moist banana bread. I joined this site after lurking for a while because I had to reccomend this recipe. It's especially impressive since I'm a novice cook.
Yummy Very tasty. I replaced the sugar with Stevia, added an extra egg, ommitted the milk and used natural yoghurt instead. Really light and fluffy.
Great pancakes! Delicious and soft. I will use this recipe again. Went crazy and added some mini chocolate chips to about half the pancakes. Crazy good!
Those pancakes were absolutely delicious!!!
I made these with Bob’s Red Mill 1to1 Gluten Free flour. I took the advice of one of the reviewers and used a smaller amount of brown sugar, since the bananas are sweet. I also used cow’s milk and macadamia nuts, since I didn’t want to head to the store during Corona-time. ( I highly recommend Macadamia nuts! The combo of banana and macadamia nuts reminded me of a trip to Hawai’i!) Definitely will make them again.
2nd try and they came out perfect. 1st try was me using almond flour and the consistency was way off (my fault, of course).
Five stars for sure. My family loved it. Made it as recipe described, just added one special ingredient sparked yummy smiles “chocolate chips “ will make again.
The best banana pancakes. No need to add anything to it. One suggestion: Chop the walnuts very tiny because these pancakes are so fluffy and moist that if there are big chunks of walnuts, it takes away the fluffiness feel.
Quick, easy and delicious!
Loved it! It is very easy to follow and you can change it to fit your likes ..I added pecans because that's what I had.
We tried these this morning and WOW. Over all, we all really liked them, and I have kids who will normally shun anything that isn’t chicken dinosaurs for 3 meals a day. I had mine with cool whip and fresh strawberries and they’re my new favorite! We’re going to make them for breakfast on the 4th of July. I know banana can be overpowering if not used carefully, so I used one overripe banana and it was perfect for us. I also tried 2 tbs sugar and was happy with it, though it tasted just a little salty. Not sure if the extra sugar would have balanced it or because it has salt in addition to more powder and soda than I’m used to in pancakes. I just didn’t want to risk sickly sweet pancakes. But seriously, SO GOOD.
Excellent, tastes like banana bread. I didn't have almond milk so I used regular milk and they still turned out great.
Amazing, simple. light and delicious. The pancakes are fluffy and sweet, and the walnuts add crunch. Perfect!
These turned out perfect. There was no need to modify any part.
This is a good base recipe. Like another reviewer mentioned, the batter was a bit too loose as written but I corrected that by adding 1/2 cup more flour after first batch. I made the following changes to adjust to my dietary preferences: used gluten free flour, added 1/3 cup of protein powder, used vegetable oil instead of melted butter, reduced nutmeg to 1/8 tsp, added 1/8 ginger and used coconut sugar instead of white sugar. Delicious!
These pancakes were wonderful and are added to my rotation of breakfast foods now.
Made this pancake recipe this morning! I omitted the nutmeg and because the batter seemed a little more runny than I liked, I added about 1/8 c more flour and it was perfect. I suggest eyeballing your batter to make sure it’s the right consistency. I also used whole milk and cut the sugar down to 1 packed tablespoon of dark brown sugar. It was delicious! Like eating a cloud of banana nut pancake, it was so soft and fluffy. I make banana nut muffins and different types of pancakes all the time so for me 3 Tbsp of sugar was too much, when the most I use is 2 Tbsp with my buttermilk pancake recipe. I think the brown sugar gives this more flavor too, since that’s what I use for my muffins. Thank you for the recipe!!
Oh man, you have GOT to make these! I used milk instead of almond milk - worked just fine. and we didn’t have cinnamon
I made this! It is in fact banana bread tasting! I added a bit of cloves, used pecans and put sliced bananas on top!! delish!!
Made as recipe called for except substituted 2 tablespoons coconut sugar instead of white. Excellently banana pancake!
We liked these as an alternative to plain pancakes. Made as written except used regular milk and only 1 T. sugar, 1/4 t. cinnamon and nutmeg because I didn't want them to taste to spicy/Christmas-like. Watch them closely so as not to burn. With the addition of bananas they could burn easily.
Amazing!
This is a keeper. Only changes: Coconut milk plus a little water and 2T. Plain yogurt. Also put all of the wet ingredients in blender first followed by all dry. Blended until smooth then let sit for about 5 minutes. They really are delicious!!!
Substituted Nuts for Chocolate Chips and Substituted Almond Milk for Milk. Heavenly recipe.
Delicious! The only change I made was that I reduced the sugar to 1 tablespoon. In my opinion, these were the best banana nut pancakes I have made. I do think they would be just as good if the additional sugar was eliminated altogether.
I will always use it.. sooo good
Great recipe... but instead of almond milk I used evaporated milk, and I made a waffle instead of pancakes. Delicious
