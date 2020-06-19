Easy Banana Nut Pancakes

This has to be one of the best pancakes I have ever had. They smell wonderful and taste like banana nut bread! When you make these on a Sunday morning, they disappear before you know it.

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
4 mins
total:
19 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
6 to 8 pancakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix flour, walnuts, sugar, baking powder, nutmeg, cinnamon, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl; make a well in the center.

  • Whisk almond milk, bananas, melted butter, and vanilla extract together in a separate bowl until smooth. Whisk in egg. Pour mixture into the well in the flour mixture; stir until just combined.

  • Heat a lightly oiled skillet over medium-high heat. Drop 1/4 cup batter into the skillet; tilt gently to spread batter evenly. Cook until bubbles form and the edges are firm, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip and cook until browned on the other side, 1 to 2 minutes more. Repeat with remaining batter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
427 calories; protein 9.1g; carbohydrates 65.5g; fat 15.5g; cholesterol 77.3mg; sodium 1052.4mg. Full Nutrition
