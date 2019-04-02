Prosciutto Fave Minestrone alla Riso

This ham, bean and rice soup is my favorite and it is a hearty dinner soup. Sprinkle bowls of soup with Parmesan cheese and serve hot. Serve extra cheese at the table. Offer crusty, Italian bread with the soup. You may substitute macaroni for the rice.

Recipe by Harriet Cariello

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot over medium heat, cook bacon in olive oil until brown. Stir in ham and cook a few minutes more. Stir in celery (reserve the leaves), onion and carrot and cook until vegetables are tender, 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook 1 minute more.

  • Stir in tomatoes, broth, rice, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat, cover and simmer 20 minutes, or until vegetables are soft and rice is nearly tender.

  • Stir in cranberry beans and white beans and heat through. Stir in parsley and celery leaves and remove from heat. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
283 calories; protein 10.4g; carbohydrates 29.4g; fat 14.4g; cholesterol 13.4mg; sodium 504.5mg. Full Nutrition
