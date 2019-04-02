Prosciutto Fave Minestrone alla Riso

I loved the way this recipe turned out. With no disrespect to the recipe, I did change it up, but I view recipes as guidelines and go from there. Basically, I like to use ingredients on hand in my fridge and pantry, an ongoing game of 'Chopped' of sorts. I did use another reviewer's tip to use a ham bone for my stock, and diced up the ham from it instead of chicken stock. For my beans, I used lima beans and pinto beans. For my veggie sub, I had no corn on hand so I used fresh green beans. I did add some hot sauce, not enough to make it 'hot', but enough to add complexity to the tomato base, and also a teaspoon of Italian seasoning. I did not use rice, but I broke up soba noodles and added it near the end. I used everything else in the recipe, and I think the 'Benton's bacon made in Tennessee I used kicked up the flavor as well. Thanks for the recipe!