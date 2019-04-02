Prosciutto Fave Minestrone alla Riso

This ham, bean and rice soup is my favorite and it is a hearty dinner soup. Sprinkle bowls of soup with Parmesan cheese and serve hot. Serve extra cheese at the table. Offer crusty, Italian bread with the soup. You may substitute macaroni for the rice.
This is a really good soup and it even got better the longer that it sat. I used diced prosciutto and Great Northern beans because I had no idea what cranberry beans were. Also used instant brown rice (preparing according to the box directions) and it turned out great. Went well with a Berenger Zinfindal.
I'm always on the lookout for low-fat, high fiber recipes so I was excited to try out this soup. I was not disappointed! I made a couple changes. I omitted the bacon - I am watching my cholesterol so decided to skip the fried meat. I couldn't find cranberry beans anywhere, even after making a trip to a health food store and searching high and low. I substituted for those with an extra can of white beans. In sum, the soup was delicious and I will be making it again.
Wow, this was great! I followed the recipe with two changes. I 1 cup of instant brown rice, adding it for the second 10 minutes of the 20 minute simmer, and I added some old bay seasoning to add a little more depth of flavor, even celery salt instead of plain salt will add a little more flavor. We love this and I will definitely make it again!
This soup was so savory and delicious. My children and husband loved it! I used 'Roman' beans (which are the same as 'Cranberry'), and found them in the ethnic section of the supermarket. I also used 1 1/2 cups of chopped prosciutto, and regular brown rice. This recipe is a 'keeper'!
This is an outstanding soup recipe! I simmered a leftover ham bone in about two quarts of chicken stock (add water if needed) for about 30 minutes or until the meat fell off of the bone. Then,I used 4 slices of regular bacon which I browned with the vegetables as the recipes instructs. I added this mixture to the soup and then tossed in the other ingredients. I added one 15 oz can of Goya small white beans,a can of pinto beans and just one 15 oz can of diced tomatos. I added macaroni noodles at this time and then simmered it all for 30 minutes. I think the beans should be added at the end as the recipe instructs because they do get soft and a whitish foam cooks out of them. But even so, the soup looked and tasted wonderful. Remember that canned chicken broth already has alot of salt in it, so I did not add any - just pepper and parsley. It tastes even better a day later, and I was able to skim off some fat after it sat in the fridge overnight.
Mmmmmmmmmm! Very good! I made this last night and just got done eating some more of it for lunch. This was easy to make and tastes awesome. I was suprised by how few spices go into this soup, but it's still very full of flavor, any more spices would have been over kill I think. I made this according to the directions and it was great. The only change I made was in the beans, I just bought two cans of white beans, because i couldnt find the ones this called for, but it was still great. Next time I may add some mushrooms or sausage. This recipe is very easy to customize. Thanks for posting this! I'll make it again for sure!
This recipe was delicious!! I could not find the cranberry beans, so I just doubled up on the white beans, but my husband and I really loved it. I see it being a comfort food in my family for years to come!
I made this soup recipe this cold weekend and was pleasantly surprised. Flavor was great. I used fresh tomatoes since I didn't have canned. Added a bay leaf and used dried peas instead of canned since I had them. I did soak the beans in boiling water for a few hours. I think the next time I would like to add some Kielbasi for additional flavor. I would make again.
This is excellent! Very easy to make. I did add a bit more chicken broth as I might have added a bit more of the veggies in it. My husband, who took one look and said "Yuck" ate three bowls of it and is even going to recommend it to the Italian Restaurant he manages!! We will definitely be serving this often thru the fall and winter.
This recipe had a wonderful base, but needed something. I added fresh basil and some dried oregano. Also used low sodium broth and bacon. We substituted dried pasta for the rice, as I did not have any at the time. My family loved it. Even the grand kids came back for seconds.
This soup is FABULOUS! All 5 of my kids liked it, and that is nothing short of a miracle. There are so few things outside of mac & cheese, chicken nuggets, and pizza that please them all, but this soup did. This one will be a regular in our household. Thanks!!
We really enjoyed this soup, and I can't wait to eat the leftovers tomorrow! I used dried white beans, soaked them overnight, rinsed them about an hour and a half before dinner, and cooked the beans in some homemade chicken broth with added water (because my stock is usually really strong). I omitted the cranberry beans, bacon and ham because I didn't want to make a trip to the store. I used double the white beans, some chopped canadian bacon, a can of fire-roasted tomatoes & chilies and fresh mushrooms and kale. Mmmm, delicious!
Absolutely delicious!! My husband kept saying, between spoonfuls, "This is soooo good! This is one of the bset soups I've ever had in my life!" I was worried with all of the bacon (cooked in oil, no less) that it would be greasy, but it was not at all. The fat content is actually relatively low when you consider the huge amount of soup it makes. I will definitely be making this again!!
I loved the way this recipe turned out. With no disrespect to the recipe, I did change it up, but I view recipes as guidelines and go from there. Basically, I like to use ingredients on hand in my fridge and pantry, an ongoing game of 'Chopped' of sorts. I did use another reviewer's tip to use a ham bone for my stock, and diced up the ham from it instead of chicken stock. For my beans, I used lima beans and pinto beans. For my veggie sub, I had no corn on hand so I used fresh green beans. I did add some hot sauce, not enough to make it 'hot', but enough to add complexity to the tomato base, and also a teaspoon of Italian seasoning. I did not use rice, but I broke up soba noodles and added it near the end. I used everything else in the recipe, and I think the 'Benton's bacon made in Tennessee I used kicked up the flavor as well. Thanks for the recipe!
This was yummy! The whole family loved it. I used leftover chicken and rice in the soup and 6 ounces of turkey bacon rather than the bacon and ham. I was a bit nervous dumping things in the pot, but it was really good. My chicken and rice was not very good to start with, honestly, but this transformed my leftovers into something wonderful. I was a able to use fresh tomatoes, carrots, and onions from the garden.
