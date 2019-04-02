Cozy Cottage Beef Stew Soup

1 of 64

Rating: 5 stars I am the submitter of this recipe and it IS a soup. However it can be changed easily to make a stew. Increase the meat to 3 to 3.5 pounds. Cut the liquids in half (meaning 1 can chicken broth one can beef consomme or stock.) Mix 1/2 cup of flour into the cool stock before adding to the pot then stir until the mixture comes to a simmer in order to keep it smooth. Vegetables can be tailored to suit your taste. Root veggies are good like turnip or yams. You can use less onion if you like (should read 2 SMALL onions ) and omit the green beans and mushrooms if you don't like them. Use more or less pepper as you prefer. THIS RECIPE IS EASILY TAILORED TO YOUR TASTE. i.e. if you don't like lots of onion cut it back to one. Use more spice if you like stronger flavors or more garlic if that's the way you like things. Omit the tomato sauce and/or crushed tomatoes if you don't like your soup somewhat tomatoey - if you do feel free to add some fresh chopped tomato. Cut the vegetables in chunks instead of mincing if you like it heartier. If you have a crock pot smaller than the largest size for which this recipe was created be sure to cut down on your liquids. Use whatever is needed to fill your particular pot to no more than 3/4 full then STOP ADDING LIQUID. The crock pot should NEVER be filled to overflowing - that's just plain common sense. Important: Taste for salt before serving and adjust as necessary. That should always be your last step before serving any dish. Helpful (91)

Rating: 4 stars Good but it only gets 4 stars because the name is a little misleading. I expected a beef stew with a bit of tomato flavor but it was really like a thick minestrone with some chunks of beef. Very good though. I had to cut the amount of broth in half because my crockpot was too full. I loved the fresh green beans in this! Served with garlic bread. Helpful (43)

Rating: 4 stars A really good beef stew! It has a number of advantages over other recipes - no flouring and browning the meat lower in fat and calories and spices other than salt! Next time I will leave out the tomato sauce - didn't seem to add much except extra liquid. In order to thicken the stew though (which was surprisingly thin even with the flour) I had to add 2 tbsp. of corn starch/cold water an hour before eating and that did the trick. This makes A LOT and I think that the amount affects the cooking time - I cooked it for 8 hours on low then 6 hours on high because after 8 hours the potatoes were still hard and the meat still chewy. Next time I'll go with 6-10 hours on high. Thanks Cat! Helpful (42)

Rating: 5 stars It doesn't have enough beef to serve as a stew. If you want stew you'll have to add more flour to thicken up and increase the amount of beef. Cut the meat and veggies in larger pieces for a stew. About the beef consomme thing Campbell's makes both a broth and a consomme. The consomme has a more gelatin texture and deeper flavor/color. Helpful (35)

Rating: 5 stars This was a huge hit! Great for a cold winter day! Seasonings were just right. Next time I will add 1/2 bag of frozen corn and a little more meat. Also I put in more flour at the end to thicken the gravy. Helpful (25)

Rating: 3 stars I completely agree with the previous comments regarding the amount of liquid. I used much less - I made this with 16oz stewing meat and ended up using one can of beef broth one can of diced tomatoes and a maybe 2/3 of the tomato can filled with water. I followed the recipe exactly and thought it was quite bland. So I added more freshly-ground black pepper some Italian seasoning and an Oxo cube which helped but it was still lacking something. I think maybe a few cups of red wine reduced during the cooking time might have helped. Overall I thought this was good but not great. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars The flavour of this stew was amazing and it was so nice to come home to the smell of delicious(but healthy) stew! The only thing I would change is to reduce the amount of liquids it was thicker than soup but had just a touch too much liquid for the amount of veggies and beef. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe! I will cut down on the liquids a bit next time because there was too much gravy left. Excellent flavor though. Thanks for sharing! Helpful (12)