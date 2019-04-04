Backpackers' Instant Noodles

Homemade pad thai backpacking meal with full flavor! I love making my own backpacking food, and this recipe is creamy and full of perfect Thai peanut flavor. Remember you want to use a noodle that cooks in 5 minutes or less for your backpacking food. Cook time will vary based on elevation.

Recipe by ttkat

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
1
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine rice noodles, peanuts, vegetables, powdered peanut butter, chicken bouillon, cilantro, chia seeds, salt, garlic powder, ginger, garlic powder, black pepper, and cayenne pepper in a resealable plastic bag. Remove air and seal.

  • Reconstitute rice noodle mixture by pouring in 1 cup boiling water; mix well. Let sit until noodles and vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes.

Tips

Add 1/4 cup freeze-dried chicken if desired.

If desired, substitute cashews for peanuts, vegetable bouillon for chicken bouillon, and flax seeds for chia seeds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
891 calories; protein 23.8g; carbohydrates 148.6g; fat 23.9g; cholesterol 0.4mg; sodium 1591.9mg. Full Nutrition
