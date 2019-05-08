One Dish Jambalaya

Rating: 3.97 stars
34 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 4

Quick, easy, savory and very hearty, this is truely and great main dish recipe for people on the go!!

By CORWYNN DARKHOLME

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet. Add chicken, sausage and garlic and saute until browned. Drain fat.

  • Stir in soup and sauce and heat to a boil. Finally, stir in rice, shrimp and peas. Cover skillet and simmer for 5 minutes or until heated through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
648 calories; protein 41.3g; carbohydrates 80.5g; fat 16.6g; cholesterol 168.8mg; sodium 1482.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Moon Riding Fences
Rating: 1 stars
01/26/2004
All jambalaya is by definition "one dish" so I'm not sure why the recipe has it in the title. I would be willing to bet that the inventor of this dish is not from Louisiana. Instant rice? Canned soup? No spices? This was awful. Definitely NOT authentic jambalaya. Much too bland, artificial tasting, and overly salty because of the soup. Read More
Helpful
(28)
MIHAELA
Rating: 5 stars
06/05/2003
Very quick easy and tasty. I added some Tabasco sauce for a little more kick. Read More
Helpful
(27)
AJBJ1
Rating: 4 stars
09/12/2004
I made this because it was quick. I prefer the Oven Baked Jambalaya that is in this recipe database. It was a bit salty and need a dash of hot sauce to kick it up a bit. Read More
Helpful
(16)
RIFFRANDAL
Rating: 5 stars
06/05/2003
two thumbs up Read More
Helpful
(10)
PoppaPrimo
Rating: 1 stars
08/03/2011
I understand the idea is to try and make a quick version of a slow cooked dish but I didn't care for this. There was no spice or kick to it and the flavor profile was way off. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Shari Declet
Rating: 5 stars
06/06/2003
This recipe was fantastic! It was quick and easy to make and tasted great! This one is a keeper! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Boujie
Rating: 1 stars
09/13/2010
I did not care for this. This is not jambalaya. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Debbie Paskow Taveira
Rating: 4 stars
06/05/2003
This was really delicious. Very tasty. Read More
Helpful
(6)
CRYSTALIZEDAWN
Rating: 4 stars
06/05/2003
Easy to make and easy to make with variations. Even better the second day!!! Read More
Helpful
(5)
