Spiced Cranberry Jam

4.7
8 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

I needed to fill some holiday cookies with jam and since raspberries and apricots weren't in season, I came up with this cranberry jam recipe. It's lightly sweetened, fragrant, and has a beautiful color that complemented the cookies perfectly!

Recipe by LauraF

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 pint
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine cranberries, white sugar, turbinado sugar, water, orange zest, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, allspice, and pepper in a large pot over medium heat. Simmer, stirring frequently, until sugar dissolves and cranberries pop, 10 to 12 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Blend cranberry jam into desired consistency using an immersion blender.

  • Pour jam into a glass pint jar; cool until thickened and set, about 1 hour. Seal jar and refrigerate.

Cook's Note:

Press the jam through a fine-mesh strainer after blending if you prefer to discard the skins.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
70 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 18.2g; sodium 3.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/23/2022