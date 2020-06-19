Spiced Cranberry Jam

I needed to fill some holiday cookies with jam and since raspberries and apricots weren't in season, I came up with this cranberry jam recipe. It's lightly sweetened, fragrant, and has a beautiful color that complemented the cookies perfectly!
I halved the baking spices and thought the flavor was still quite strong. However, I only zested half an orange because I had used the other half for biscotti, and I think the full orange (as the recipe called for) would have been perfect. I blended half - no straining needed - and spooned over some goat cheese on my Christmas charcuterie board, and left the other half chunky to serve with dinner, which was enough for 3-4 people. It set beautifully after the brief cook time. Thank you for a solid base recipe that anyone can adapt to their needs!
This is a good cranberry jam recipe. I cut back on all of the spices to 1/8 tsp. each and omitted the black pepper. I will be using this as a topping for cream cheese tarts. This would be great on toast, crackers or just serve as prepared.
