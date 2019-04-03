Meatloaf with Italian Sausage

OK, my turn.. I live part time in The Villages, Florida where there are many, many golf courses and country clubs. One of the newer country clubs serves a meatloaf that is an exact replica of this one! It is one of the most popular dishes that are ordered. I tried this one since it sounded like it would pretty much match theirs. WoW!! My husband couldn't believe I made it. It is amazingly delicious. I am SO happy I found it. It's the same size coming out as it is going in. How many recipes can claim that? It's HUGE. Cold sandwiches the next day were excellent. Can't wait to make it again. Just try it.. you won't be sorry!