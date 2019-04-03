Meatloaf with Italian Sausage
My mom gave me this recipe, and everyone agrees it is the best ever, I think it's because of the Italian sausage. It's great the next day too. But we usually don't have many leftovers.
My mom gave me this recipe, and everyone agrees it is the best ever, I think it's because of the Italian sausage. It's great the next day too. But we usually don't have many leftovers.
I am the one that submitted this recipe, and I would like to add that you really need to use MILD Italian sausages or it becomes way to hot. Also, I used dry cream of wheat cereal, and do not over mix, but mix well enough to get the cereal mixed in well enough. I also cook it for about 1 hour and 15 minutes. I let it stand for about 10 minutes before serving because it taste better when it is not so hot. Enjoy!Read More
MY husband liked it a lot but I wasn't so crazy about it. I need to alter it.Read More
I am the one that submitted this recipe, and I would like to add that you really need to use MILD Italian sausages or it becomes way to hot. Also, I used dry cream of wheat cereal, and do not over mix, but mix well enough to get the cereal mixed in well enough. I also cook it for about 1 hour and 15 minutes. I let it stand for about 10 minutes before serving because it taste better when it is not so hot. Enjoy!
OK, my turn.. I live part time in The Villages, Florida where there are many, many golf courses and country clubs. One of the newer country clubs serves a meatloaf that is an exact replica of this one! It is one of the most popular dishes that are ordered. I tried this one since it sounded like it would pretty much match theirs. WoW!! My husband couldn't believe I made it. It is amazingly delicious. I am SO happy I found it. It's the same size coming out as it is going in. How many recipes can claim that? It's HUGE. Cold sandwiches the next day were excellent. Can't wait to make it again. Just try it.. you won't be sorry!
I have 4 kids and a hubby and we loved it, I did make a couple modifications. 1/2 gr pepper (instead of 1), very finely chopped, 1 large onion (instead of regular), finely chopped, (the kids don't notice them). 2 tbsp soya sauce instead of worcestershire. 2 lbs ground beef (instead of 1 1/4). 1/2 cup dry not hot cream of wheat. Put a little BBQ sauce on top before putting in oven. All other ingredients stayed the same. Put in 8x8 glass pan and baked 1 hour at 350. Just perfect and moist. Thanks for the great recipe!
Just love this. I use this for making meatballs. The one thing I found was, when using the hot wheat cereal, it made the meatballs more moist. I also tried it with bread crumbs and another time with crutons. Although they were good, the ones with the Wheat cereal, was even better.
This meatloaf has a nice flavor and texture; I think the cream of wheat cereal is the key. I microwaved the onions and green peppers before adding them to make sure they would be well cooked. Possibly next time I'll bake at a lower temperature, as all the sides of the loaf were a bit tough. Adding Italian seasonings, garlic, and topping with ketchup before baking gives even more of an Italian flavor. Thanks!
I used bread crumbs instead of the wheat. It worked out fine. Very good.
The suasage is a great twist on standard meatloaf. It wasn't overpowering and gave it a great taste. I was afraid the pork would dry it out, but it was just as moist as I hoped. I had Italian breadcrumbs, so I used that in place of the cereal. Will certainly make again.
Ya know....I had some ground beef and some italian sausage leftover and found this recipe and said "hmmm, interesting". I had my doubts but made it anyway.....can you say OMGosh GOOD! I did not use the worsestershire sauce or green pepper (personal taste thing) and I scaled down the serving size as well. If you are thinking like I did and thought this sounded strange then let me say.....MAKE IT and be amazed as I was. My picky hubby who is not even into meatloaf loved this and said he could eat it again. A million thanks for sharing this different but delicious recipe.
This is a great recipe. I chose to leave out the green pepper and the cereal. I used italian bread crumbs instead. Will definitely make this again.
I have to say my family loved the taste of the sausage in the meatloaf it was different. I found that sweet sausage worked the best and I found a butcher that made italian sweet sausage patties so I didn't have to cut them out of the casings which was a plus. I will definitely make this recipe again. It was scrumptious.
The flavor of the sausage gives this meatloaf a nice kick and some moisture too. I could have done without the bell peppers but otherwise it was great.
This recipe is yummy! My boyfriend really loved it and told me to make it again. It was even better the next day! It was different than any other meatloaf I have had and I would definately recommend this recipe. The italian sausage was the key ingredient that made it very flavorful. I would definately recommend
This is by far THE BEST MEATLOAF I HAVE EVER TASTED! Me and my father made it with my sister. We did a few things different: We laid raw bacon slices on top before baking, and added some steak seasonings (BAM!). This meatloaf is even better than My grandmother's :) and that is very hard to beat. six out of five stars :) Thanks! 5+ stars= *****+
Excellent Italian style meatloaf. I did use bread crumbs instead of the cereal. I sauteed the onion and pepper a little before adding to the meat mixture. Glazed it with a cup of homemade marinara sauce the last 20 min of baking.
WOW! One of the best meatloaves I've ever made. I pretty much followed recipe exactly. Left out the green pepper. Added seasonings of 1/2 tbls thyme, dash of worstershire sauce, 1 tbls italian seasoning, 1/2 tbl black pepper. Used panko crumbs instead of wheat cereal. I also top the meatloaf with a small can of tomatoe sauce (put holes in the loaf with your finger and the sauce will get into the loaf).My guy loves my meat loaves and he said he thinks this is now #1. The next day I just slice up the leftovers (I always make sure I make a large enough meatloaf to have leftovers!!!) and fry the slices in a bit of oil to just heat through and put it on good old white bread with a bit of ketchup. Talk about comfort food! Thanks submitter.
made it as posted. Very spicey and a nice twist on meatloaf.
Really good meatloaf, I used 1 1/4 lb of extra lean ground beef and 6 hot Italian sausages, about 3/4 tsp of salt and everything else as writen very nice
very tasty... has a meatball taste while keeping true to a meatloaf. my husband loved it and is not a big meatloaf fan. i used ground mild italian sausage (1 lb.), so I didn't have to go through chopping it up, and it blends with the normal texture of a meatloaf.
I am a 46 yr old single male who has tried making meatloafs all his life,always disappointed.I subsituted chorizo for the sausage and that's all. I was nervous at first but this is the best recipe ever.I was so proud of myself(thanks to the recipe of course) I belive it's the cream of wheat that makes it so juicy and good. I do not normally comment on stuff but I just had to here,this is wonderfull
MY husband liked it a lot but I wasn't so crazy about it. I need to alter it.
This was my first attempt at meatloaf and it came out very moist and the family loved it.
We loved this recipe! Yummy!
I've always done my meatloaf this way - have it in the oven right now. I do a few things differently - use the meatloaf mix with italian sausage.. dump it in a big mixing bowl with an egg, diced onion, minced garlic, worcestershire sauce or I sometimes use oyster sauce instead, garlic powder and italian seasonings, bread crumbs and some shredded cheddar. I serve it with marinara sauce on the side... its delish.
SO AMAZING and moist! I agree with the other person who said to maybe brown/sautee the peppers & onions first if you don't want them slightly crunchy,but they did soften up in the leftovers, again, amazing recipe!
I made this meatloaf at home the other night and the leftovers have been literally fought over. Outstanding recipe and definitely the best meatloaf I have ever tasted! I did leave out the bell peppers as we're not big fans and I added some additional green herbs (a little rosemary and thyme) and it was outstanding!
My husband has always hated my meatloaf. I made this one and he said he loves it. I used spicy italian sausage and added about 8 crushed wheat crackers but other than that, made it just like the recipe and it's a winner. THANKS
This meatloaf was delicious this is coming from someone who burns popcorn in the microwave. My son and my husband even my dog loved it. The meatloaf was so juicy even right when I was taking it out of the oven.
I pre-cooked sweet italian sausage and drained the fat. Used ground turkey, 1/4 cup of fine chopped jalapeno pepper. Topped with a honey barbaque sause. No green pepper.
This was wonderful. The sausage gave it such flavor, and it was really moist. I think this will be my new meatloaf recipe.
We made this meatloaf for the first time...for 400 people! We run a camp and retreat center and wanted a new dish for our menu. This flavorful meatloaf won as our new menu addition. Because we were preparing for MANY people we did not take the step of removing casings from mild sausages we simply bought bulk mild italian sausage. We added red pepper for more color. This recipe works and the dry hot cereal helps not to lose the volume. This is a keeper!
This dish was verry tasty. It was a nice change from our usual favorite meatloaf I make. Was looking for a different taste and I was not dissappointed. I used a pound of bulk sweet Italian sausage, used Italian Panko Bread crumbs instead of the hot wheat cereal and added some garlic seasoning to the meat mixture. I spread Sweet Baby Ray's Vidalia Onion B/Q Sauce over the top before placing in the oven. Those are the only changes I made to the recipe. Will make again.
Pretty good base. I added veggies like carrots, & corn & brocolli for substance and it turned out pretty good. I also added a BBQ/ketchup mixture on top to seal all the good stuff in & so it wouldn't' burn on top - it got dried out everywhere the mixture wasn't added.
This was horrible. My husband and kids wouldn't eat it. I would not recommend it.
Made this again because I had to use up some Italian Mild Sausage. It's fine if you're prepared, but if friends or family are expecting a "homestyle" meatloaf, they can't quite wrap their tastebuds around it.
great recipe! simple yet so, so flavorfull!! i smoked this at 225 for about 3.5 hours and i can say its the best thing to come off my grill yet!!!
Very good recipe. I used the sweet Italian sausage. I didn't have the dry wheat cereal so, I used Italian bread crumbs and the texture and flavor were just unreal. A definate thumbs up!
Great! Our new favorite meatloaf recipe.
good, I used bulk italian sausage instead of links.
Great flavor! I love the idea of using cream of wheat--I never would've thought of that on my own :-) I used one lg green chili instead of bell pepper, added 2 cloves of garlic and I didn't have Italian sausage on hand, so I used regular ol Farmer John (8 oz pkg--NOT maple flavored). I always "sweat" the onion/garlic/pepper in a little olive oil before adding to any recipe, to soften them up first--I hate the texture but love the taste of real onion, etc. My husband put in his request to have this as a sandwich for lunch, tomorrow, before we were even half-way done eating dinner. This is a keeper!
I made this last night. Amazing. My tweaks: sauteed sweet red bell pepper, mushrooms (chopped fine), sweet chicken italian sausage (from Trader Joe's). Also, gluten free bread crumbs. I used a shallow baking dish and formed a loaf. It took about 1 hour 10 minutes. It was moist, delicious and my kids (4 1/2, 2 1/2, 1 1/2 LOVED it. Thank you!
Amazing! We've made this recipe at least a dozen times now. We use Jimmy Dean regular sausage and a pound and a half of hamburger. Cream of wheat in the single serving pouches works excellent, you only need one each time you make it. I made this for Father's Day this year and my hubby and my dad were very pleased!
UNTIL NOW, I HATED MEATLOAF...NOW I DON'T, THANKS TO THIS RECIPE!
My wife hated this. She went out of her way to tell me how much she didn't like it.
This came out very moist, did not need any sauce. Def. use a small green pepper, I chopped up a large one because that is all I had and for me the meatloaf had too much green pepper. Will make again!
My family was so busy stuffing their faces, they couldn't even say "it's good"!
This was very good, I used hot italian sausage. and it was HOT- borderline too hot for the kids. Next time I will use the mild sausage, but if you like spicy hot go for the Hot sausage. I didn't use the bell pepper (forgot to buy it) and I added one clove of garlic minced.
I haven't had meatloaf since I moved out of mom's, but this is a meatloaf you could serve to guests. Excellent!
This meatloaf is to die for! Almost as good as restaurant meatloaf. My only complaint was that it was too seasoned.
This meatloaf was very good! not much I would change except I used liquid egg whites and hot italian sausage and added basil and thyme. I could have used more sausage, 3 instead of the 2 that was used. I got the idea from reading reviews to put bread on the bottom to soak up the grease which worked perfectly! This is certainly going to be the recipe I use from now on. Thanks for a great meatloaf recipe.
I made this lastnight and my hubby did not like this at all.
My mom made this for me and my step-dad. He loved it, I thought the texture was a little strange. But, it's good if you have someone in your family who is a finicky eater.
The greatest meat loaf I have ever had. I used cream of wheat cereal and you don't have to chop the Italian sausage up just mix it with the ground beef. It was wonderful. I will plan on making this mealoaf from now on. My family loved it, and even as big of a loaf pan it made,we ate almost all it. The best!
Definitely 5 STARS on this one. Another winner. I actually had to use "instant Cream of Wheat" for this recipe because I did not have regular. It was about 2 1/2 packs, and I have to say this did not alter it too much at all. I usually do not add milk to my meatloaf, it seemed unheard of. I have an electric stove which I am sure played a part in the cooking time. Mine was done in close to 45 mins, at 350 degrees. Thanks for this one. OH!!!!!!! My son is going on 2 yrs old also loved it....he eats everything just like (me) his daddy did when I was younger. Take care.
I didn't think the Cream of Wheat added anything. I wished I had used my old standard recipe which called for bread and milk and parmesan cheese. My husband loved it though.
This recipe was well-received by my family, however next time I make it I may cut down to 3 Italian sausage instead of 4... I found the taste of sausage to be maybe a tad bit overwhelming, but I think it would have been perfect with 3. Overall, very tasty!
I think it needed a little more flavor, so next time I will add Italian seasoning. Otherwise this was a great meatloaf. I also used italian sauage that was in a 3 lb. roll (like regular breakfast sausage).
I fell in love with this recipe. The Cream of Wheat is a win!! I added more rosemary bc I love the taste. I'm making it again tonight. I will try it w/ a little tomato paste. Give this a try!!!
We made this and formed it into small loaves so everyone had their own. We flash froze extras prior to cooking so we could enjoy them at a later time. Very moist and a great change from the typical ketchup covered meatloaf!
I would have given this 6 stars if I could have. Probably the best meatloaf that I have ever cooked.
I am not a meatloaf lover but my family is. I found this recipe and decided to try it. I absolutely loved it and so did everyone else. Thanks!
Best meatloaf I have ever tasted. Normally my boyfriend doesn't like meatloaf, but when we made this HE ate all of it.
My kids ate this all up! They love the italian sausage in it and so does mom..
Was afraid to make at first because of the cream of wheat ingredient but it turned out very delicious with some modifications. In addition, I also added a few cloves of garlic, a 1/2c. jar of spaghetti sauce and some shredded cheese. Mixed them all up with the rest of the ingredient and let cook as per directions. About 30 min. before end I add more spaghetti sauce right on top of meatloaf and let cook. I also topped it with shredded cheese at the end too. Very good!
Based on the fact that I made it 2 days in a row and all 3 of my meat eaters gave it a thumbs up, I must give it 5 stars. I used hot sausage in mine and was generous with the green peppers and onions. Thank you D.Detmann for making meatloaf new again!
WONDERFUL! My family thoroughly enjoyed this dish. In lieu of ground beef , I used ground turkey. I also omitted the cereal for oatmeal bread crumbs. My sons are allergic to eggs, so I used an egg replacer. I poured homemade marina sauce over the top, and it was perfect! I was not a meatloaf fan....until I had this meatloaf! Thanks for a great recipe!
Fantastic. I would recommend baking it on a sheet pan instead of in a loaf pan it is better because its not sitting in its own grease.
This was delicious ... I added oatmeal instead of the cereal suggested ... used 1/2 cup yogurt instead of milk and left my 1/2 cup oatmeal stirred up in the yogurt and beaten egg while I put all other ingredients together then added it to the meat mixture. Topped it with a mixture of tomato sauce, Italian seasonings and finely shredded parmesan mixed all together. I cooked it on 375 F for 1-1/2 hours. I would make this again as everybody loved it. Thanx Debbie for sharing.
i subbed Italian bread crumbs for the wheat cereal. I also topped with a thin layer of a1 sauce. it was decent, but I will stick with the dill pickle meatloaf. update...my ma-n-law loved it!
First meatloaf I made or ate without ketchup or tomato sauce. I really like the italian sausage in it. I think I may combine the sausage into my normal tomato based meatloaf recipe. Thanks for a great recipe idea!
The sausage absolutely makes it great. All gone in first serving.
Love this version of meatloaf! Don't change a thing!
Very good and I will make again
This is a great recipe. Simple, straight forward and delicious! I used a 1/2 cup of quick oats only because I didn't have the wheat cereal. It was a great substitute. I also used ground 93/7 turkey to make it more lean. Delicious!
I love to experience other peoples meatloaf. Our favorite comfort food. This is one of the best I've tried. Didn't change anything first time. I did split the mixture in half and added jalpenos tommy half like I do with most recipes. My wife has a mild palate, I need the heat. I used a mini loaf pan that makes 8. Served it with mashed potatoes, broccoli and both brown and country gravy. Can't wait for leftover Wednesday. Next time I plan on adding 1/3 cup fresh chopped basil.
I made a few changes. Removed bell pepper, milk and onion. i replaced the ingredients with onion powder and a half cup of pizza sauce.
I love this recipe! I have always made the traditional meatloaf but, this is too good. Thanks
I made this just as the recipe was written. My guests and family really enjoyed this. It was a nice change instead of my regular meatloaf recipe. The leftovers are really good too. I will be making this many times again in the future.
Dear Mz Detmann, This recipe is not as good as mom used to make... It's much better!!! Thanks so much for sharing! John Baker Atlanta. GA
Followed recipe except I used quick oats. When cooking, I don't know if it's normal to cover it. So, I used the lid my loaf pan came with. Thirty minutes in, I removed the lid and added my glaze (ketchup, mustard, and sugar). Even the parts of the loaf that had no glaze were WONDERFUL. I'll definitely be using this recipe again. Thanks for posting!
Made exactly as written. The sausage adds a ton of flavor but makes the meatloaf too dense and chewy for our taste.
Wonderful. I used 1 pound each of hamburger and Bob Evans Italian sausage, gravy, oatmeal, one extra egg, onions, chopped mushrooms.
This was a super great meatloaf and it has tons of flavor. If you are on the fence about trying it, try it. You won't be sorry. I added bbq sauce on top in the last 15 mins of cooking time and it came out great.
Made it about a month ago with bulk fresh ground sausage. Different taste than ground beef, but I'll use this recipe when we're in the mood for comfort food & different taste.
This is the only meatloaf I make now-- I often make it for company and always get rave reviews! Sometimes I substitute venison burger for the hamburger and it's still great. The only thing I add to it is a glaze on top made of 1/3 cup ketchup, 2 tbsp brown sugar, and 1 tbsp mustard; its so good this way. I also always serve it with homemade Mac and cheese. It's one of my husband's favorite meals!
We loved this recipe. I used one lb of hamburger and 1 mild italian sausage link, no green pepper, half a packet of onion soup mix, one garlic clove, hot cream of wheat, worcestershire sauce, one egg, 1/4 cup milk, and a 1/4 cup of ketchup.
Really liked this, the sausage meat gave it great flavor. I used panko bread crumbs and it was still moist and tender.
I used seasoned bread crumbs instead of wheat cereal and hot sausage instead of sweet sausage to give it a little kick. My family absolutely LOVES it!
Best meatloaf recipes I've tried so far.
I didn't change a thing! DEELISH!!!
My family loved this recipe! To be fair, it's hard to make a bad meat loaf though. I chopped the onions and bell peppers quite small, so the texture matched up well. I also only left it in the oven for 45 minutes, and it came out perfectly.
Great recipe! This meatloaf does not need a sauce. Smells like a supreme pizza cooking and tastes so much better! Everyone in my picky family ate at least one helping (7-yr old had three!).
This meatloaf was the best that if ever had. However it does have a strong sausage taste. I also recommend altering it a bit and adding more spices like oregano. Quite tasty and the bottom of it is the best!
Very very good! I used gluten free for the wheat cereal. Very moist and flavorful. I will use this in place of making spaghetti and meatballs for a week night dinner because it is a very versatile meat mixture that will work for meatballs too.
My family LOVES this recipe...with a few alterations. When I first made it, I only had hot sausage on hand, so I used that, and my family said it was just the right amount of heat, so I continue to use hot...for those who like a little spice, you won't be sorry. I use bread crumbs instead of hot wheat cereal and one large, sweet onion for each pound of ground beef because my family loves onions. I have to make two because I can't keep it in the house!
Used more ground beef, because we had more to use. Tasted great, I'll use more pepper next time though.
It really needed something more flavorful than water, despite the fact that I used red cooking wine and added some Italian herb mix.
Great recipe! Would be good with pork sausage or even just hamburger. Topped last 30 minutes with 1/3 C Ketchup, 2 T Brown Sugar and 1 T Mustard. Delish!!
I'm not a big beef eater so this recipe was perfect for me. I've made turkey meatloaf before and it lacked flavor. The Italian sausage made this recipe so much more flavorful. Thanks for sharing.
I have a picky eater. I did use hot Italian sausage. Skipped the green pepper. Substituted the cereal with Texas Toast seasoned croutons, because my grocery delivery missed it. HE LOVED IT!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections