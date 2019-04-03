Meatloaf with Italian Sausage

4.4
138 Ratings
  • 5 93
  • 4 31
  • 3 7
  • 2 3
  • 1 4

My mom gave me this recipe, and everyone agrees it is the best ever, I think it's because of the Italian sausage. It's great the next day too. But we usually don't have many leftovers.

Recipe by D DETMANN

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Chop sausage finely. In a large bowl combine beef, sausage, egg beat, bell pepper, onion, cereal, milk, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Mix together and press into a loaf pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour, or until cooked through. Drain grease from loaf pan periodically during baking. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
640 calories; protein 30g; carbohydrates 15.2g; fat 50.1g; cholesterol 170.3mg; sodium 637.1mg. Full Nutrition
