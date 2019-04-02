Tiramisu Layer Cake

I really struggled with this recipe. For one thing, there were no 18.25 oz cake mixes in any of the three stores I went to. Maybe they're making them smaller than when this recipe was originally posted. The largest I could find was 16.5 oz and my layers came out looking like pancakes. I threw the first batch out, went back to the store and bought two more mixes. I baked the first with the coffee, splitting the batter between two pans and, by the way, I added the instant coffee to the cup of water called for with the mix. Then I made the second mix with just white. I put one layer in the freezer, so had one white and two coffee. I made the filling, did the poking, brushed on a half cup of coffee and liquor, using instant, put the layers together and went to bed. So that took several hours. The next morning, I woke up and watched the video again and realized I needed to put some of the filling in the frosting. It doesn't mention that in the ingredients; only in the instructions. I had to disassemble my layers, scrape off some filling full of crumbs and put it back together. I made three cups of whipped cream and had far more than I could put on my now giant cake. But I served the extra alongside, so people could add more. Everyone loved it, so I guess that's the bottom line. But it takes far longer than two hours, when you factor in the time to let the layers and filling cool and the flavors to meld.