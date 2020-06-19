Banana Rummmm Cake
A delicious, easy banana rum cake.
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Note:
Banana pudding mix can be used in place of the vanilla pudding mix.
I followed the recipe exactly since there were no reviews yet, except that I baked it in a Bundt pan. I did have banana cream sugar free pudding mix and it worked great. I poured the glaze over the cake before releasing it from the pan (which came out perfectly), and also poured some on top of the cake after poking holes in it. It didn't really make a glaze as such, but it was good and made the cake very moist. Sadly, I forgot to take a picture of it.
Let me start by saying I don't have a Bundt pan, so I used a glass cake pan and I don't think it affected the recipe much at all. It came out wonderful, moist and sweet. Everyone liked it! Only general agreement was for more (or stronger) Rum! I used Bacardi Silver 40%). I also added a Tbsp of Vanilla Extract.
