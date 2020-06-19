Banana Rummmm Cake

5
2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A delicious, easy banana rum cake.

Recipe by KAIULANI5

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 fluted tube pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Cake:
Glaze:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease a fluted tube pan (such as Bundt®).

    Advertisement

  • Mix bananas, eggs, vegetable oil, 1/2 cup water, 1/4 cup banana liqueur, and 1/4 cup rum together in a bowl until smooth. Beat in cake mix and pudding mix, scraping sides down as needed, until batter is smooth, about 2 minutes. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean, about 50 minutes.

  • Bring sugar, butter, and 1/4 cup water to a boil in a saucepan 15 minutes before the cake is done. Stir in 1/4 cup banana liqueur and 1/4 cup rum until glaze is well mixed. Pour glaze into a glass measuring cup.

  • Remove cake from oven and pour glaze around the sides of the cake while it is still in the pan; let soak for 30 minutes. Invert cake onto a platter.

Cook's Note:

Banana pudding mix can be used in place of the vanilla pudding mix.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
504 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 62.8g; fat 22.8g; cholesterol 83.1mg; sodium 450.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/04/2022