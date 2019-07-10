Lemony Cabbage-Avocado Slaw
Creamy avocado slaw with a bright lemon flavor blends beautifully in this colorful salad.
Excellent dish. Simple to make and great flavor. I add a touch more cilantro and extra avocado. I think the only change I'd make would be to masticate the avocado more to create a more creamy consistency. Fantastic the way it is!Read More
I don’t know why my result was different than others but this was so lemony I threw it out. We ate one serving but none of us want the leftovers. And I normally suffer through so as not to waste food.Read More
This was Delicious. I changed the following; 2 avocados, @7 cups of shredded cabbage, 1 regular red pepper, 5 TBSP red onion, 4 TBSP fresh cilantro, 2TBSP lemon juice, 1tsp salt
Wonderful flavor! I added extra onion, and avacado. I also added some roma tomatoes. Excellent recipe.
After reading the other reviews I decided to cut the cabbage to 4 cups, since I only had one avocado. It was a little thick but very tasty. think guacamole with a cabbage crunch.
Great optional slaw idea for those who don't like mayo! I did reduce the onion, added a bit more avocado and cilantro and a pinch of sugar, just my preference, it was good as written, too.
This slaw is different and has great flavors. Next time I will double the avocado and cilantro. Lime juice would be equally good as a substitute for lemon juice.
