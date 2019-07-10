Lemony Cabbage-Avocado Slaw

4.2
8 Ratings
Creamy avocado slaw with a bright lemon flavor blends beautifully in this colorful salad.

Recipe by AR Cook

prep:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine cabbage, avocado, red bell pepper, hemp seeds, lemon juice, cilantro, onion, and sea salt in a large bowl; toss together until slaw has a creamy consistency.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
173 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 14.2g; fat 11.9g; sodium 133.8mg. Full Nutrition
