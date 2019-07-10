Baked Fish Fillets
Learn how long to bake fish with this great recipe that works well with any filleted fish. Cook time may vary depending on the type and thickness of fillets.
Love this as a good base because it allows for many different add-ons. I decided at the last minute to include a sprinkle of of all-purpose seasoning and tossed some leftover bread crumbs on top of each piece— omg!!! This was so delicious, easy and quick. I’ll definitely be making this again.Read More
Pretty decent, but way too buttery. I'd cut down on the butter and maybe add some breadcrumbs as suggested by Melissa.Read More
We enjoyed this. I had haddock that was on the thiner side so it was ready in 12 minutes. Fairly basic recipe that could be adjusted to suite your tastes. Thanks for sharing!!
So simple yet so tasty. Family loved it. I used Alaskan Cod. I served it with Zucchini chips and brown rice. I’ll definitely make this again.
Very good! I used almost a pound of flounder fillets because that's what I had on hand. Cooked in about 22 minutes. Delightful and delicate taste. Delicious!
Yum. So easy too. Thank you!
Delicious! Used fresh Spanish Mackerel we caught while deep sea fishing in South Carolina. Followed recipe as written, turned out excellent!!
Delicious!!! I made it with frozen flounder filets and concentrated lemon juice. It was perfectly done. I had to watch the time because the filets were thin. It took about 12 minutes. I will use this recipe again!!
This is a fantastic recipe! I made it as the recipe states. But I added fresh chopped parsley and dill, because I had them on hand. I will definitely make this again!
Loved this simple recipe. I used Zatarain's Blackened Seasoning and it came out delicious.
Very tasty result even though it's so simple. Didn't have any lemons but had plenty of limes left over from the margarita party this weekend (haha), so used the juice of one lime instead. Had lake trout fillets (wild caught, not farmed). If you can get it, use quality butter (Irish or French) for exceptional flavor. Who thought something so simple could be so good. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
Nice simple recipe that turned out delicious. I did add a sprinkle of dill and finished it up with a couple of minutes under the broiler.
it was so good
