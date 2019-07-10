Baked Fish Fillets

4.7
18 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Learn how long to bake fish with this great recipe that works well with any filleted fish. Cook time may vary depending on the type and thickness of fillets.

Recipe by JAcob Griffin

Gallery

Credit: dotdash meredith food studios

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a baking pan with vegetable oil.

    Advertisement

  • Place mackerel fillets in the baking pan; season with salt and pepper.

  • Mix butter, lemon juice, and paprika together in a bowl. Pour over mackerel fillets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until fish flakes easily with a fork, 20 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
399 calories; protein 28.3g; carbohydrates 0.5g; fat 31g; cholesterol 109mg; sodium 540.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/10/2022