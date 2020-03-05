Cinnamon and Brown Sugar Pancake Mix in a Jar

Rating: 3.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A terrific easy pancake mix that can placed into a jar for easy gift-giving. The ever-popular cinnamon flavor adds a touch of sweetness.

By Sandy N

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
12 pancakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Sift flour, brown sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt together in a bowl; mix well. Pour into a quart jar; seal.

Cook's Notes:

To prepare: Beat 1 egg in a large bowl; stir in 3/4 cup milk and 3 tablespoons vegetable oil. Pour in pancake mix and stir until batter is moistened but still lumpy. Cook on a lightly greased griddle over medium heat.

If giving as a gift, attach the above instructions on a tag or instruction label.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
455 calories; protein 9.8g; carbohydrates 102.4g; fat 0.9g; sodium 1688.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

thedailygourmet
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
09/05/2017
I've made the mix but haven't added the remaining ingredients to make the actual pancakes. I love the idea of cinnamon and brown sugar together so I'm rating it a 4. Once I make the pancakes I'll adjust the rating accordingly. Read More
Jake Brewer
Rating: 3 stars
08/16/2020
Not the right amount of milk in my case. But turned out fine with adding a little extra. My only gripe with the results is the large baking powder taste. Read More
