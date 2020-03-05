Cinnamon and Brown Sugar Pancake Mix in a Jar
A terrific easy pancake mix that can placed into a jar for easy gift-giving. The ever-popular cinnamon flavor adds a touch of sweetness.
Ingredients
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
To prepare: Beat 1 egg in a large bowl; stir in 3/4 cup milk and 3 tablespoons vegetable oil. Pour in pancake mix and stir until batter is moistened but still lumpy. Cook on a lightly greased griddle over medium heat.
If giving as a gift, attach the above instructions on a tag or instruction label.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
455 calories; protein 9.8g; carbohydrates 102.4g; fat 0.9g; sodium 1688.2mg. Full Nutrition