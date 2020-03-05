Seared Pork Chops with Maple Syrup Sauce

Rating: 3.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Fast and easy! Two recipes put together to make an awesome pure maple syrup glaze for pork chops. Fit for company in a flash.

By sandie

prep:
10 mins
cook:
28 mins
total:
38 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Sauce:
Pork Chops:

Directions

  • Bring apple cider vinegar to a boil in a small saucepan. Reduce heat to medium-low and stir in maple syrup; cover and cook for 10 minutes.

  • Mix cold water and quick-mixing flour together in a small bowl. Whisk into the maple syrup mixture. Stir in 2/3 cup brown sugar and cook until sauce thickens, about 5 minutes. Cover and keep warm.

  • Season pork chops with salt and pepper on both sides.

  • Heat olive oil and butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork chops; cook until browned, about 4 minutes. Flip with tongs; sprinkle 1 teaspoon brown sugar over each chop. Continue cooking until second side is browned, about 4 minutes more. Transfer to serving plates and spoon sauce on top.

Cook's Note:

Substitute cornstarch for the quick-mixing flour if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
416 calories; protein 14.2g; carbohydrates 68.5g; fat 9.9g; cholesterol 37.3mg; sodium 87.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Most helpful positive review

Ken Keller
Rating: 5 stars
01/30/2020
This was so fast and easy and tasted incredibly good. Definitely adding it to my personal recipe selection. Read More
Reviews:
Tracy Dankanich
Rating: 1 stars
07/03/2020
Easy enough and smelled wonderful, but my clan was less than impressed. Flavors for us did not work together and felt guilty for wasting perfectly good pork chops Read More
Ken Keller
Rating: 5 stars
01/30/2020
This was so fast and easy and tasted incredibly good. Definitely adding it to my personal recipe selection. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022