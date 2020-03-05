Seared Pork Chops with Maple Syrup Sauce
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 416.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 14.2g 28 %
carbohydrates: 68.5g 22 %
dietary fiber: 0.1g
sugars: 63.6g
fat: 9.9g 15 %
saturated fat: 3.1g 16 %
cholesterol: 37.3mg 12 %
vitamin a iu: 34.2IU 1 %
niacin equivalents: 6.1mg 47 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 13 %
vitamin c: 0.1mg
folate: 5.4mcg 1 %
calcium: 72.5mg 7 %
iron: 1.3mg 7 %
magnesium: 23.9mg 9 %
potassium: 373.8mg 11 %
sodium: 87.9mg 4 %
thiamin: 0.4mg 45 %
calories from fat: 88.8
