Easy Homemade Whiskey Sour

I'm not a fan of store-bought sour mix, so I came up with my own version.

Recipe by Hot Mama

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 drink
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir simple syrup, whiskey, and lemon juice together in a glass. Stir in ice. Garnish with cherry.

Cook's Notes:

I like my whiskey sour to have a little extra dash of lemon and whiskey. My husband likes to add a little extra dash of the simple syrup. So you can adjust this easily to suit your taste.

To make simple syrup, combine 1 cup water and 2/3 cup white sugar in a pot and bring to a boil. Remove from heat and let cool. Store in the refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
229 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 42.1g; sodium 2.1mg. Full Nutrition
