Easy Homemade Whiskey Sour

As written, it was way too sweet and didn't have enough whiskey (yet I am not a fan of very strong drinks). I doubled the lemon and the whiskey and kept the simple syrup the same and it was pretty darn good. Giving it 4 stars though because it is easy to change it to suit your taste, as Hot Mama states.
As written, it was way too sweet and didn't have enough whiskey (yet I am not a fan of very strong drinks). I doubled the lemon and the whiskey and kept the simple syrup the same and it was pretty darn good. Giving it 4 stars though because it is easy to change it to suit your taste, as Hot Mama states.
3.29.18 In college, we used to throw into the blender a can each of frozen lemonade concentrate, whiskey, and water. This is the first time I've made one from scratch. It's been many years since I've had a whiskey sour, but for my taste, I did add more booze and lemon juice. Good, enjoyed it!
Perfect light drink. I added more cherries and a bit of the juice.
Marianne
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/07/2017
I am giving this a five star rating based on the mix of the lemon juice/simple syrup. I doubled the whiskey (Jack Daniel's) but still had to add more. Maybe I just prefer a strong drink, but I don't think this drink should be downgraded starwise because of that! I would definitely make this again with a triple dose of whiskey! Thanks, HotMama!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.