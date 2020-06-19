Crescent Butter Biscuits

These delicious almond-enriched Christmas biscuits (Vanillekipferl) are perfect anytime of the year. Enjoy with a big mug of tea. If you have a scale, please measure out the ingredients in grams, as the proportions are important. (Gram measures are in the Cook's Note).
These are exactly how they are supposed to be. The dough is supposed to be very crumbly, because Vanillekipferl are very brittle cookies. It is very important to use a scale and measure out the ingredients in grams if you can so you get the proportions right.
These cookies were a big hit with my friends and students. It made sooooo many of them. The flavors are quite light. My boss said it tasted just like her German neighbors version so it must be like the original German recipe. I did not weigh the ingredients either which I noticed was in the note AFTER I had already mixed things. The hardest part was the vanilla sugar. I did have to make my own as I couldn’t find it near me.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.