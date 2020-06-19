Crescent Butter Biscuits

These delicious almond-enriched Christmas biscuits (Vanillekipferl) are perfect anytime of the year. Enjoy with a big mug of tea. If you have a scale, please measure out the ingredients in grams, as the proportions are important. (Gram measures are in the Cook's Note).

Recipe by Marianne

Ingredients

100
Directions

  • Combine all-purpose flour, almond flour, and sugar in a bowl; rub in butter using your fingers until coarse crumbs form. Add egg yolks and work into a smooth dough. Wrap dough in plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Turn dough onto a floured work surface; roll into long, thin pieces. Cut into 2-inch pieces and shape each piece into a crescent-shape. Place crescents on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in preheated oven until lightly golden, 10 to 15 minutes. Immediately roll the crescents in vanilla sugar while hot. Set aside to cool.

Cook's Note:

The original recipe is in metric. If you have a scale, please measure out 300 g flour, 125 g sugar, 150 g almond flour, and 250 g unsalted butter. The proportions are important.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
48 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 4.5g; fat 3.1g; cholesterol 11mg; sodium 13.4mg. Full Nutrition
