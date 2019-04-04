Warm Lemon, Honey, and Ginger Soother

This honey ginger tea with lemon is a tangy infusion inspired by a combination of Indian, Egyptian, and Costa Rican wisdom for soothing the common cold. Make a pot in the morning when you are not feeling well and drink throughout the day, reheating by the mugful as needed. My husband and I keep these ingredients on hand throughout the winter just because we like them. For children, add a splash of orange juice to cool it down.

Recipe by LoveNCyprus

prep:
5 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 cups
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Place honey, lemon juice, ginger, and cinnamon in a teapot or 4-cup glass measuring beaker with spout. Pour boiling water over mixture; stir until honey is dissolved.

  • Cover the teapot and let steep for 5 minutes. The ginger should sink to the bottom but may be strained while pouring into a mug.

Tips

Peel the ginger root before grating, as it can sometimes be bitter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
72 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 20.8g; fat 0.1g; sodium 8.1mg. Full Nutrition
