Warm Lemon, Honey, and Ginger Soother

This honey ginger tea with lemon is a tangy infusion inspired by a combination of Indian, Egyptian, and Costa Rican wisdom for soothing the common cold. Make a pot in the morning when you are not feeling well and drink throughout the day, reheating by the mugful as needed. My husband and I keep these ingredients on hand throughout the winter just because we like them. For children, add a splash of orange juice to cool it down.
This was pleasantly delicious and soothing. At first it did not seem to appetizing but I was glad I made it. I do not have a cold but was looking for something soothing. I scaled the recipe back to serve 1, and as suggested I used 1 tablespoon of honey and fresh finenely grated ginger. I did not strain the mixture. Definitely will be making this again. Thank you!
I've been having some allergy issues the past few days, and this tea really helped clear some of those sinuses! I really like this. It's spicy, and lemony, and just a feel-good drink. I only used like a drop of honey, as I'm not a big 'sweet' person, and that was perfect for me. I also like that it takes less than 10 minutes to make. Thank you so much for sharing your recipe!
I like it a lot. I added a tad more fresh, grated ginger root and more fresh lemon juice. Its going to be our new winter and fall drink. We will even try the fresh orange juice and probably ice it in the hot summer and spring months.
