Sour Cream Streusel Coffee Cake

Rating: 3.75 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This recipe is easy to make and modify. Sometimes I skip the streusel and it becomes a great pound cake!

By BBEARS1982

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 - 10 inch tube pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Coat a 10 inch tube pan with non-stick cooking spray and dust with bread crumbs. Sift together the flour, baking soda and salt. Set aside. In a small bowl, mix streusel ingredients - brown sugar, cinnamon and chopped pecans; set aside.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter and white sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the vanilla. Beat in the flour mixture alternately with the sour cream, mixing just until incorporated. Spoon half of the batter into prepared pan. Sprinkle half of the streusel mixture over the batter. Repeat with remaining batter and streusel mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 60 to 70 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack and cool completely.

  • In a small bowl, combine confectioners' sugar with milk, a tablespoon at a time, until desired consistency is achieved. Drizzle over the cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
397 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 64.1g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 64.2mg; sodium 169.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (9)

Newch
Rating: 5 stars
05/13/2006
Excellent recipe! This one is a keeper! I threw some blueberries in the batter and it was perfect. Thank you! Read More
Lisa Ritter
Rating: 3 stars
10/09/2007
This would probably be better as a pound cake leaving out the streusel. I used almost twice as much brown sugar and cinnamon as it called for and still didn't get much of a streusel taste. It was good just not a real streusel kind of cake. Read More
melissa
Rating: 5 stars
12/15/2009
It was great came out perfect! Read More
Melanie Blank
Rating: 4 stars
04/13/2007
This was great! Thanks! Read More
Nancy K
Rating: 1 stars
06/29/2012
Just made this cake. Followed the recipe to the letter. Sorry but not good. Read More
Amy Lawler
Rating: 4 stars
07/04/2020
I made this exactly as directed and cooked the cake for 60 minutes. It came out a bit dry. Next time, I would check the cake earlier. Okay recipe but not spectacular. Read More
