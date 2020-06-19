Sour Cream Streusel Coffee Cake
Servings Per Recipe: 16
Calories: 397.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 4.7g 10 %
carbohydrates: 64.1g 21 %
dietary fiber: 1.1g 5 %
sugars: 42.7g
fat: 14.1g 22 %
saturated fat: 7.8g 39 %
cholesterol: 64.2mg 21 %
vitamin a iu: 409.4IU 8 %
niacin equivalents: 2.6mg 20 %
vitamin c: 0.2mg
folate: 54.6mcg 14 %
calcium: 41.2mg 4 %
iron: 1.5mg 9 %
magnesium: 11.9mg 4 %
potassium: 83mg 2 %
sodium: 169.2mg 7 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 23 %
calories from fat: 127.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved