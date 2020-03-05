Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar (Kosher)

A yummy dessert to serve at your Seder meal, or anytime. Nice and sweet and has the option to be topped with a frosting for those like me with a sweet tooth, or served plain for those without the sweet tooth. You can also change the nuts or type of chips you use to change the flavor. Even mix in dried fruits. Options are limitless! Under-bake slightly to keep them chewy.

By danajoc2003

prep:

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 9x13-inch baking dish
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish and line with parchment paper.

  • Beat butter in a bowl using an electric mixer until smooth and fluffy; add brown sugar and beat until creamy. Beat eggs, 1 at a time, into creamed butter mixture, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla extract.

  • Sift flour and salt together in a bowl; slowly stir into the creamed butter mixture just until dough is mixed. Fold chocolate chips and pecans into the dough; press into the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned and edges begin to crisp, 25 to 30 minutes.

Tips

Cook's Note:

If you can't find matzo cake flour you can use matzo meal and put it into your food processor to make into a powder. Although you can just use the meal, it will be slightly grainier.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
167 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 21.2g; fat 9g; cholesterol 36.8mg; sodium 53.6mg. Full Nutrition
