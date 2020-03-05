Homemade Hoisin Sauce

1 of 34

Rating: 5 stars This is excellent, and a lot less sugar than the store bought stuff. I think I may put bit of a kick to it next time, since I like a bit of spice. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I made this today and WOW! I used 2 cloves of minced garlic, and a dash of molasses as well. I mixed with the cuisine hand mixer to completely incorporate the minced garlic. It came out a little thin, so I added 1tsp of cornstarch and let it simmer for 2 min on the stove. That thickened it up well. Helpful (3)

Rating: 3 stars 1.3.17 Will cut back a bit on the soy sauce in the future. The one thing that wasn t quite right about this was the consistency. Hoisin sauce s texture is much thicker. You need a spoon to get hoisin sauce out of a jar but you can pour this. I did add a bit more peanut butter in an effort to thicken it a bit and that helped a little. This will work in a pinch and was pretty good with a stir-fried beef and veggie dish for lunch. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars Much better than processed, junk-filled sauce from the store. I subbed molasses for the brown sugar, and used rice wine vinegar. After tasting (and rating) the recipe as written, I adjusted to suit my family's taste, as follows: added a couple teaspoons chili-garlic sambal, a pinch of chinese 5-spice, and a lil extra vinegar. This gave it the kick I needed. Yummy! Total keeper. Next time I'll make a bigger batch and keep it handy. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Very good and delicious. Was perfect for the recipe I needed Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars I used this for a wonton soup recipe it was very good and used ingredients I had on hand. I ony had natural peanut butter so the sauce wasn't smooth but that was fine. For the Chinese hot sauce and black pepper I used Sambal Oleck instead. I would defintely use again when I need Hoisin sauce instead of buying. #AllrecipesAllstarsCanada #LunarNewYear Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Family wanted more! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars made this for our Lettuce Wraps and was very good. Can not buy it at grocery store has gluten in it and make it so my husband can enjoy it. Helpful (1)