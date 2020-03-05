Homemade Hoisin Sauce

Rating: 4.29 stars
38 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 23
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 3

This sauce is awesome on chicken and beef recipes that normally call for barbeque sauce. I might even try it on pork blades on the grill.

By April Broxton

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 /2 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk soy sauce, peanut butter, brown sugar, rice wine vinegar, sesame oil, hot sauce, garlic, and black pepper together in a large bowl.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
46 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 3.2g; fat 3.3g; sodium 485.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (34)

Most helpful positive review

forhealth
Rating: 5 stars
11/08/2017
This is excellent, and a lot less sugar than the store bought stuff. I think I may put bit of a kick to it next time, since I like a bit of spice. Read More
Helpful
(6)

Most helpful critical review

lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
01/04/2017
1.3.17 Will cut back a bit on the soy sauce in the future. The one thing that wasn t quite right about this was the consistency. Hoisin sauce s texture is much thicker. You need a spoon to get hoisin sauce out of a jar but you can pour this. I did add a bit more peanut butter in an effort to thicken it a bit and that helped a little. This will work in a pinch and was pretty good with a stir-fried beef and veggie dish for lunch. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
Gaia Sun
Rating: 5 stars
08/08/2019
I made this today and WOW! I used 2 cloves of minced garlic, and a dash of molasses as well. I mixed with the cuisine hand mixer to completely incorporate the minced garlic. It came out a little thin, so I added 1tsp of cornstarch and let it simmer for 2 min on the stove. That thickened it up well. Read More
Helpful
(3)
schmidee
Rating: 4 stars
01/12/2019
Much better than processed, junk-filled sauce from the store. I subbed molasses for the brown sugar, and used rice wine vinegar. After tasting (and rating) the recipe as written, I adjusted to suit my family's taste, as follows: added a couple teaspoons chili-garlic sambal, a pinch of chinese 5-spice, and a lil extra vinegar. This gave it the kick I needed. Yummy! Total keeper. Next time I'll make a bigger batch and keep it handy. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Juicy J
Rating: 5 stars
02/07/2020
Very good and delicious. Was perfect for the recipe I needed Read More
Helpful
(1)
the4taals
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/16/2018
I used this for a wonton soup recipe it was very good and used ingredients I had on hand. I ony had natural peanut butter so the sauce wasn't smooth but that was fine. For the Chinese hot sauce and black pepper I used Sambal Oleck instead. I would defintely use again when I need Hoisin sauce instead of buying. #AllrecipesAllstarsCanada #LunarNewYear Read More
Helpful
(1)
Lola215
Rating: 5 stars
08/30/2018
Family wanted more! Read More
Helpful
(1)
COLE01
Rating: 5 stars
10/10/2018
made this for our Lettuce Wraps and was very good. Can not buy it at grocery store has gluten in it and make it so my husband can enjoy it. Read More
Helpful
(1)
MISTY
Rating: 5 stars
07/10/2020
This is perfect Since I do not normally have Chinese 5 spice that is normally in hoisin sauce. Did substitute dark brown sugar with light brown sugar and replaced the hot sauce and garlic ingredients with 2 tsp of chili garlic sauce. Whisked all ingredients together in a small sauce pan on medium-low heat until thick and smooth. Added 1 tablespoon of this hoisin sauce to my homemade General Tsao’s sauce. Definitely keeper and don’t have to buy it again. This hoisin sauce is perfect for chicken and broccoli if you want that authentic takeout taste! Yum Read More
Helpful
(1)
