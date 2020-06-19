White Chocolate Lime Blondies
Deliciously sweet white chocolate bars with a tangy taste of the tropics!
These were delicious! I used the juice and zest of one lime because we like heavy lime flavor. It doesn’t make very much though. I will double the recipe next time.Read More
It was too sweet for me and needed more lime flavor. I wanted he citrus flavor to overide the sweet. I am not sure I will make them again unless I adapt the receipe to those changes.Read More
11.21.16 The recipe says to “grease a 9x5 loaf pan,” but then instructs you to “cut into bars” after they’ve cooled. I have notified AR that this doesn't make sense, probably just a typo.. Blondies typically are baked in a square pan, like brownies, so I used an 8x8-inch pan. I doubled the lime juice and lime zest and still think the lime flavor is weak. I cut into 9 servings (not 6), and on the positive side, they are quite good and quite easy to make. Garnished with a dusting of powdered sugar.
We tried making this twice. . Both times it had good flavor, but it didn't not rise much at all. It was pretty flat.
Made exactly as posted. Easy, yummy, great for card night w friends!
