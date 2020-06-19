White Chocolate Lime Blondies

Deliciously sweet white chocolate bars with a tangy taste of the tropics!

Recipe by Allison S F

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
1 8x8-inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 8x8-inch baking dish.

  • Combine white chocolate, butter, and lime zest in a saucepan over medium-low heat; cook and stir until completely melted, 5 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Beat egg in a bowl using an electric mixer until thickened and foamy; add white chocolate mixture, sugar, vanilla extract, and lime juice. Mix well. Fold 2/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon flour into mixture until batter is just mixed. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 15 to 25 minutes. Cool blondies before cutting into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
188 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 22.8g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 36.9mg; sodium 55.7mg. Full Nutrition
