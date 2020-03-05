Pecan Pie Cupcakes

Rating: 4.9 stars
21 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 19
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

If you like pecan pie, you'll love these cupcakes!

By FireStarter77

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
9 cupcakes
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a muffin tin with paper liners and coat liners with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Combine brown sugar, pecans, and flour in a large bowl; make a well in the center.

  • Beat eggs in a large bowl with an electric mixer until foamy, 3 to 5 minutes. Fold in butter and vanilla. Pour into the center of the brown sugar mixture. Stir until batter is well mixed.

  • Spoon batter into the muffin tin, filling each cup 2/3 of the way.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
310 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 31.1g; fat 20.1g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 95.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (18)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Marianne
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/28/2016
I started out making half a batch of these because I wasn't sure how they'd turn out. Then I had to make more because they are so popular with my family! I made half using gluten-free flour for some of my takers, and they are just as good as the others. I did get a dozen from the whole recipe, and that way the crunchy top is the star! Thanks for the recipe, Misty! PS: don't skip the step of spraying the liners! EDIT: I've now made these several times, the last few using gluten-free flour from King Arthur Flour. I made half a recipe using my mini-cupcake pan and my small cookie scoop, spraying the pan with TJ's coconut oil spray, baking them for 15 minutes at 350. I guess you could call them Pecan Pie Mini-Bites. I like the gluten-free flour best because of the consistency it gives them. Read More
Helpful
(13)
21 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 19
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Marianne
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2016
I started out making half a batch of these because I wasn't sure how they'd turn out. Then I had to make more because they are so popular with my family! I made half using gluten-free flour for some of my takers, and they are just as good as the others. I did get a dozen from the whole recipe, and that way the crunchy top is the star! Thanks for the recipe, Misty! PS: don't skip the step of spraying the liners! EDIT: I've now made these several times, the last few using gluten-free flour from King Arthur Flour. I made half a recipe using my mini-cupcake pan and my small cookie scoop, spraying the pan with TJ's coconut oil spray, baking them for 15 minutes at 350. I guess you could call them Pecan Pie Mini-Bites. I like the gluten-free flour best because of the consistency it gives them. Read More
Helpful
(13)
tangum
Rating: 5 stars
06/21/2017
i've made this 3 different ways: 1) exactly what the recipe calls for (slightly sweet for me but friends loved this version the best), 2) cut the sugar in half (doesn't give the same texture on the top but still very tasty) and 3) with 2X the flour (by mistake). had to compensate so i added 1/2 cup heavy cream. this version rose a little more and was a bit cakier, but still very tasty. i topped all versions with a salted caramel buttercream frosting and drizzled a little more of the salted caramel sauce over the frosting. to die for! thanks for the recipe. anyone i make it for always asks for more! Read More
Helpful
(9)
GOLDILOX
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2019
I thought spraying the cupcake liners was dumb, so I didn't do it. Turns out, •• I •• was dumb. Without spraying, the brown sugar adheres to the liner like glue. It does NOT peel off easily. Lesson learned! SPRAY THE CUPCAKE LINERS. (You're welcome.) Other than that flub, I followed the recipe exactly and loved the end result! Very yummy! Prep was fast and easy. I'll definitely make again I plan on doubling the recipe and baking in Texas size muffin pans. With recipe as is, I filled 18 cupcake liners about 2/3 full. Baking time for my oven was 18 minutes. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Advertisement
LauraFromOhio
Rating: 5 stars
04/05/2020
Fantastic, just as written. Thanks so must for submitting this keeper! I can’t believe they taste so much like pecan pie! Delicious! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Tiffany Moore Cawthon
Rating: 5 stars
11/18/2017
I made just as written and we all (husband and kids included) loved it. Will be making again! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Necei
Rating: 5 stars
08/13/2019
I don't usually bake & made these on a whim, they were delicious. I did not change the recipe but wish I had made more!!!!! My husband now has a new dessert, won't try new things. Now he wants to know "when I'll make more". Read More
Advertisement
Barbara
Rating: 5 stars
02/06/2020
If you like Pecan Pie, you will love these. They are easy and delicious. Read More
Drew Johnson
Rating: 5 stars
11/05/2021
O M G Best cupcakes EVER. Read More
Sherry Sullivan
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2021
This is my new go to for the holidays! So good, and SO easy!! Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022