Pecan Pie Cupcakes

Rating: 5 stars I started out making half a batch of these because I wasn't sure how they'd turn out. Then I had to make more because they are so popular with my family! I made half using gluten-free flour for some of my takers, and they are just as good as the others. I did get a dozen from the whole recipe, and that way the crunchy top is the star! Thanks for the recipe, Misty! PS: don't skip the step of spraying the liners! EDIT: I've now made these several times, the last few using gluten-free flour from King Arthur Flour. I made half a recipe using my mini-cupcake pan and my small cookie scoop, spraying the pan with TJ's coconut oil spray, baking them for 15 minutes at 350. I guess you could call them Pecan Pie Mini-Bites. I like the gluten-free flour best because of the consistency it gives them. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars i've made this 3 different ways: 1) exactly what the recipe calls for (slightly sweet for me but friends loved this version the best), 2) cut the sugar in half (doesn't give the same texture on the top but still very tasty) and 3) with 2X the flour (by mistake). had to compensate so i added 1/2 cup heavy cream. this version rose a little more and was a bit cakier, but still very tasty. i topped all versions with a salted caramel buttercream frosting and drizzled a little more of the salted caramel sauce over the frosting. to die for! thanks for the recipe. anyone i make it for always asks for more! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars I thought spraying the cupcake liners was dumb, so I didn't do it. Turns out, •• I •• was dumb. Without spraying, the brown sugar adheres to the liner like glue. It does NOT peel off easily. Lesson learned! SPRAY THE CUPCAKE LINERS. (You're welcome.) Other than that flub, I followed the recipe exactly and loved the end result! Very yummy! Prep was fast and easy. I'll definitely make again I plan on doubling the recipe and baking in Texas size muffin pans. With recipe as is, I filled 18 cupcake liners about 2/3 full. Baking time for my oven was 18 minutes. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic, just as written. Thanks so must for submitting this keeper! I can’t believe they taste so much like pecan pie! Delicious! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I made just as written and we all (husband and kids included) loved it. Will be making again! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I don't usually bake & made these on a whim, they were delicious. I did not change the recipe but wish I had made more!!!!! My husband now has a new dessert, won't try new things. Now he wants to know "when I'll make more".

Rating: 5 stars If you like Pecan Pie, you will love these. They are easy and delicious.

Rating: 5 stars O M G Best cupcakes EVER.