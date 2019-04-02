Rich Slow Cooker Hot Chocolate
Easy and delicious.
Easy and delicious.
This was delicious! Rich and decadent. Very flavorful. This was the third recipe I tried before knowing I had a winner for my family Christmas brunch. The only change I made was to use milk chocolate chips instead of semi-sweet.Read More
It is delicious... But it is so heavy and sweet that myself and my 7year old daughter ended up having upset stomachs and just feeling ill... i'm going to see how I can lessen the sweetness and lighten it a bit.Read More
This is ridiculously good. I followed the instructions exactly with no modifications. Best hot chocolate I have ever had!
DELICIOUS! I made this for a kid-friendly NYE party. My slow cooker took closer to 2 hours to cook everything, and then it was extremely hot, so beware of that potential. I'd recommend whisking every 15-20 minutes until the chocolate dissolves. But this is far tastier than the powdered mixes and kids love the rich chocolate flavor, and adults can turn it into an adult drink also.
Scrumptious! Made this for an office Hot Cocoa Bar and it was a huge hit. We used big crock pots and doubled the recipe. Since it was 4 cups of chocolate chips, we cooked them on high for two hours. It takes a little longer when you double so be sure to account for the extra time. Turn it down on low after it gets hot though. Absolutely delicious with marshmallows on a sugar cane, dipped in milk chocolate and rolled in peppermint chips. Yum!!!
I made this with whole milk, and it was incredibly rich. Delicious, but a half a mug and I was stuffed. Next time I'll use 1% or 2%.
This is a wonderful recipe that has turned into a Christmas tradition for our family for the past 4 years. I followed recipe as written. Set out add ins and whipped cream.
I made this for a big Christmas dinner today and got a lot of compliments and requests for the recipe! Simple and delicious!
I'm not a huge hot cocoa fan but THIS.....oh my. It's amazing. We made the recipe x5 for the office and everyone raved. It's sinfully delicious.
Doubled the recipe for a group of 16 year girls. They all loved it!!
Very rich and decadent. I thought I would run out because of the teenage boys in the house, but each of us could only down one cup!
Used milk chocolate morsels and omitted the vanilla. This turned out super sweet, almost too sweet. I might cut back on the morsels or add more milk next time.
Delicious, simple and rich! The family LOVED this...a definite keeper, YUM! Thanks for sharing. :)
Not bad, you'll have a "sludge" at the bottom of your slow cooker that tastes alright, but the texture is odd. I added some Andes Mints for a little extra flair, which won everyone over.
it was very good! my family loved it.
Made it for a party and everyone loved it!
We had this hot chocolate at a Christmas party recently and it was delicious. When the hostess told us how easy it was I couldn't wait to get the recipe. Will make it soon!
I made a double batch. I doubled the milk but used the same amount of whipping cream and condensed milk. Used 1/4 dark chocolate chips and the rest semi sweet. The reviewers who said using chips were a risk were correct, some of the chips didn’t fully dissolve so there were some flakes of us dissolved chocolate floating around. No one minded. It was sort of epic hot chocolate and everyone loved it.
This is delicious. I made it for a Christmas party. I was asked to make it again for a gathering at a friends house. Kids and adults loved it. It also tasted great with a shot of spiced rum!!
My sister made this first for a small party and it was a big hit. I tried some and had to have the recipe, so my sister pointed me to here. I like my chocolate a bit rich, and this was perfect for me. Stir often and check temp. I turned mine on high for most of the first hour to ensure that the chocolate melted well.
Delicious
This is very rich, but it is totally worth it. I made it for a Christmas gathering, and it not only smelled divine while it was cooking but the looks on everyone's faces when they took a sip was worth it. This is what hot chocolate is supposed to be.
This was good, but a bit too rich and sweet for me!
So easy, rich and delicious! Everyone loved it!
The absolute best hot chocolate ever!
I have a sweet tooth and this was sweet even for me. We enjoyed it after we cut it with more milk. I will look for other recipes to try but I would make it again, I would just increase the milk to balance it out.
A big hit everywhere I take it! Now requested at every cold weather event I attend. Will often make it a "hot chocolate bar" with a side of marshmallows, crushed peppermints, different flavored syrups, baileys, etc. Love it!
This is delicious and so easy! I’ll probably never use store bought again. I gave it 4 stars because I made one change, I cut the sweetened condensed milk in half. The first time I made it I followed the recipe and it was way too sweet. Second time I cut it in half and it was perfection! Everyone loved it. Very filling!
So good. And rich. And creamy. No more box hot chocolate for me.
Way too sweet even when blended with half milk! Maybe use unsweetened condensed milk instead?
Very rich. I used 1/2 semi sweet and 1/2 dark chocolate chips and 2% milk. I think the next time I will use all dark chocolate to cut the richness a little more. It is delicious but a little goes a long way. I used some of the leftover the next morning as a coffee creamer and it was wonderful.
Made this for an engagement party hot chocolate bar. Doubled the recipe but should have realized I would need to lengthen the warming time as well! Once it was hot, everyone who tried it loved it!
Family loved it!
It’s super easy, smells wonderful, but super sweet. I missed more milk into my cup and it’s till to much to handle :/
I made this exactly as directed. It was very good and I liked it, but it was extremely rich and almost too chocolatey. We were split about 50-50. Some thought it was the best hot chocolate ever, and some thought too sweet and too rich. If I make it again, I will add a little more whole milk.
This hot chocolate has to be the very best hot chocolate in the world. My son and I felt like we were drinking chocolate!! I made no changes to the recipe. It is very rich and sweet, but I will definitely be making it again. Just call it "death by chocolate" because you feel like you have gone to chocolate heaven.
Amazing! This is how hot chocolate is meant to be!
I am giving an extra star because the name does say “rich,” but this was over the top richness. It was like drinking a melted candy bar.
I made this with dark chocolate morsels, and it was a big hit. This hot chocolate had plenty of rich flavor and was simple to make. After trying this straight and with peppermint whipped cream, it's become our new favorite recipe.
I made this last night for a group of middle school/high school girls. I can’t even begin to tell you how much they loved it. I thought I would have tons of left overs as I doubled the recipe to be safe. Well, I ran out and had to quickly make a 3rd batch and it was also wiped out ! I did add a little milk chocolate candy bar to it and did it on the stove in my Dutch oven because I ran out of time to simmer in the crock pot. I will be making this all the time this winter. Thank you!!!!
I made this for company potluck and it was a hit!! So rich and thick and yummy!!
I used milk chocolate instead of semi-sweet. Rich but delicious!
Made this for a fall party. It was amazingly delicious! I used milk chocolate chips and transferred it to an old percolator for easy pouring. Will definitely be at the next gathering also!
Best hot cocoa I have ever made. My family goes crazy over it. I follow the recipe exactly with the exception that I use half of semi sweet chocolate chips and half milk chocolate chips.
This was very easy to make, but it was too rich for my taste. I'll try it again, but I have to make some modifications.
The only change I made was adding 1 teaspoon of salt to enhance the sweet flavor. This recipe was a great hit at our family Christmas Get Together Party!
Super rich, give it LOTS of time to come together. Otherwise it will look strange slightly separated, but will still taste great.
The best hot chocolate I have ever had. Add more milk if you think it's too sweet. I made it exactly as is and loved it. I'll be making this recipe from now on.
Sooo good!!!!
This year, will cut back on the sweetened condensed by 1/2
too sweet and too rich.
Best hot chocolate ever!!! We’ve made it several times with several different chips to give different flavors. We use white Chocolate chips and food coloring for unicorn hot chocolate
Made it j like the recipe and it’s fantastic!! I wouldn’t change a thing!
I made this for a Christmas Eve party with all sorts of add ins on the side and it was absolutely delicious. Very rich just as described. I definitely plan to make it again for future holidays. I used 2% milk.
Absolutely delicious!!!
I used milk chocolate chips instead of semisweet, and I also added dutch cocoa, I wanted it more chocolaty. I had it on high for 2.5 hours, stirring/whisking ever .5 hour ; in the last .5 hour I boiled an 1/8 cup of water and dissolved 4 tbsp of dutch cocoa in it, I then whisked this into the mix until it was incorporated. Then turned the crock-pot to keep warm. Everybody RAVED about it. Comments were "I didn't think I would like this but I LOVED it!" "Can I PLEASE have the recipe?" I served it with peanut-butter cookies. This was a small Christmas Eve get together for those in our building who were alone on the holiday to spread a little cheer, and I'm SO happy I did this, exactly those I wanted to show up did
very well received by the whole family, also alot of fun to do together. would recommend it for people looking for easy bonding time over the cold holidays. Enjoy!
