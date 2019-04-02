Rich Slow Cooker Hot Chocolate

Recipe by macandjakesmom

prep:
5 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine milk, condensed milk, chocolate chips, heavy cream, and vanilla extract in a slow cooker.

  • Cover and cook on Low, stirring occasionally, until chocolate chips are melted and mixture is smooth, about 2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
484 calories; protein 10.1g; carbohydrates 50.4g; fat 29.6g; cholesterol 73.9mg; sodium 127.1mg. Full Nutrition
