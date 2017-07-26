Grandma's Southern Mac and Cheese

This is my grandmother's macaroni and cheese recipe that we all crave and only get to have twice a year, if we play our cards right. Fairly simple and straightforward. The key is cooking time more than anything.

By Rhett Towles

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
33 mins
total:
48 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 servings
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook elbow macaroni in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until tender yet firm to the bite, 8 minutes. Drain.

  • Layer some of the macaroni in a 5-quart baking dish; top with a layer of Cheddar cheese. Continue layering macaroni and Cheddar cheese into the dish, ending with a Cheddar cheese layer.

  • Beat milk, eggs, and mustard together in a bowl; pour over macaroni mixture, ensuring milk mixture gets to all of the macaroni.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted and just before cheese around the sides gets crisp, 20 to 25 minutes. Season with black pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
478 calories; protein 27.8g; carbohydrates 19.1g; fat 32.1g; cholesterol 143.3mg; sodium 599mg. Full Nutrition
