Grandma's Southern Mac and Cheese
This is my grandmother's macaroni and cheese recipe that we all crave and only get to have twice a year, if we play our cards right. Fairly simple and straightforward. The key is cooking time more than anything.
Good basic starter recipe. I added salt and pepper to each layer and poured the milk/egg mixture over each layer rather than pouring all at once over the top. It was easy and quick.
I didn't use nearly as much cheese as the recipe called for. I think I would use a little less mustard next time also. Overall the recipe turned out really good. I doubled it for a funeral and every bit of it was gone.
Because it was for 2 people for dinner I cut the servings in half. I used one package of 16 oz. It came out very good ! I will make it again.
Good recipe. Very similar to my grandmothers'. I used 3 kinds of cheese, a hearty pinch of sugar and approximately a 1/8 tsp of ground mustard powder. My family loved it.
This was pretty good. I didn't use 4lbs of cheese though. That just seemed like a lot for a pound of pasta. I used about 1.5lbs shredded not sliced. Also cut the mustard powder down. Seasoned each layer with salt and pepper. Straight out of the oven it was a little runny but it set up nice. I really was not thrilled with how it handled being reheated the next day.
This recipe was very good and easy to make next time I think I'll follow the instructions to the T I kind of diverted from it but it still turned out good
Was very disappointing. The only flavor was cheddar cheese. Will not make again. Makes box make and cheese taste amazing.
I tried it, it was super bland. I'll add salt and bread crumbs next time.
I used shredded cheddar instead of sliced and it turned out so delicious!
definitly going to make again
Delicious, used Mexican four cheese blend and no mustard.
