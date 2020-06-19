Mom Spraggins's Blackberry Cobbler
You can use just about any kind of fresh berries you like. My favorite is the black and red raspberries.
Turns out perfect as-is, one of those rare recipes that require no changes to produce delicious results. So great!Read More
I scaled this to 6 servings, and used a 9" deep dish pie plate. Other than that, I followed the recipe to a "T". Very tasty cobbler. I served this warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Yum!
Made this just like it says few extra berries but was an absolute hit will make again
Made this last night. It was great but next time I would use a smaller dish.
I Used freshly picked Oregon black berries. I would cut back on the sugar next time maybe to 1 1/2 or 1 1/4. My family loved it!
