Mom Spraggins's Blackberry Cobbler

You can use just about any kind of fresh berries you like. My favorite is the black and red raspberries.

Recipe by pixie

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
1 9x13-inch baking pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Mix blackberries and 1 cup sugar together in a bowl; let stand until mixture becomes juicy, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Place butter in a 9x13-inch baking dish and put dish in the preheating oven until butter is melted, 2 to 5 minutes. Remove dish from oven.

  • Combine remaining 1 cup sugar, milk, flour, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl until batter is smooth; pour over melted butter. Do not stir. Spoon blackberry mixture over batter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bubbling and cooked through, about 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
325 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 56.7g; fat 10.9g; cholesterol 28.7mg; sodium 254.5mg. Full Nutrition
